The Best Summer Dresses To Help You Beat the Heat (And Look Stylish Doing It)

I don't know about you, but when the weather starts to heat up, the thought of putting on a form-fitting bodysuit and a pair of jeans sends me into a sweaty spiral. So, when it comes to getting dressed during those hot summer months, there's one article of clothing I always gravitate towards instead: a pretty dress.

Not only are they easy to style – simply slip on some sandals, put on some jewelry, and pack up your favorite purse – dresses also make for a breezy outfit that will help you beat the summer heat. Not to mention, dresses are also a must-pack for any summer vacations you have coming up.

Whether you're catching up with friends over lunch, headed to a backyard BBQ, or are attending a fancy event, the best summer dresses look cute while also keeping you cool.

The great thing about summer dresses is that they come in so many different lengths, colors, and silhouettes, so you'll definitely find one that suits your personal style and is appropriate for wherever you plan to wear it.

During a hot summer day, a casual mini dress made from linen paired with white sneakers is a solid choice and so is a flowy maxi dress. For a night out, opt for a sexy sequin bodycon dress while a cocktail party or dinner at a nice restaurant calls for a sophisticated midi dress and some heels.

If you've been in search of the perfect dress, you're in luck because our shopping experts put together a list of the prettiest dresses you can wear to keep cool this summer. Read on for the best summer dresses.