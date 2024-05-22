Scary Mommy Blog Creator Jill Smokler Diagnosed With Aggressive Form of Brain Cancer

Watch : Michael Strahan Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Isabella Amid Her Cancer Battle

Jill Smokler is opening up about her health battle.

The writer, who founded the popular parenthood blog Scary Mommy shared she was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

"I'm doing pretty much how you'd expect," Jill told Today.com in an interview published May 21. "Not great. I keep alternating between feeling so profoundly sad and so pissed off."

Jill first shared her medical news to Instagram's Threads earlier this month, penning on May 3, "Glioblastoma was not on my 2024 bingo card, alas here we are. Life changes fast, friends."

And the 47-year-old—who said she was diagnosed with cancer after having a seizure April 11—admitted that she posted the note in a "complete drug-induced state" after having surgery. It was a moment she recalled also being unable to recognize her three children Lily, 20, Ben, 18, and Evan, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Jeff Smokler.