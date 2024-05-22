Why Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Raising Their Kids Away From the Spotlight

Watch : Justin Timberlake Shows Some Love For Jessica Biel’s Met Gala Dress

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake said bye, bye, bye to Hollywood.

While the 7th Heaven alum and the "Suit & Tie" singer maintained homes in Los Angeles and New York, they decided to move away from the spotlight for their kids. In fact, for the past few years, the couple and their sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, have been living on their property in Big Sky, Montana, which they purchased in 2015.

After all, one of the perks of living away from the big cities: No paparazzi.

"You get hammered in the east coast, you kinda get hammered on the West coast," Biel said on the May 21 episode of Kelly Ripa's podcast Let's Talk Off Camera. "That's why we don't really live there anymore."

The Sinner star continued, "It's just trying to create some normalcy for these kids. We wanna share our family with our loved ones and friends."

And while the celeb parents understand that there's a public-facing element to their jobs, they also realize that their kids didn't choose that life.

As Biel explained, "I don't wanna expose them in a way until they have an ability to make that decision for themself."