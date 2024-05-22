NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Why Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Raising Their Kids Away From the Spotlight

Several years ago, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake moved to Montana. Now the actress has explained why the couple, parents to Silas and Phineas, opted to leave Los Angeles and New York.

By Corinne Heller May 22, 2024 4:20 PMTags
Justin TimberlakeJessica BielCeleb Kids
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake said bye, bye, bye to Hollywood.

While the 7th Heaven alum and the "Suit & Tie" singer maintained homes in Los Angeles and New York, they decided to move away from the spotlight for their kids. In fact, for the past few years, the couple and their sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, have been living on their property in Big Sky, Montana, which they purchased in 2015.

After all, one of the perks of living away from the big cities: No paparazzi.

"You get hammered in the east coast, you kinda get hammered on the West coast," Biel said on the May 21 episode of Kelly Ripa's podcast Let's Talk Off Camera. "That's why we don't really live there anymore."

The Sinner star continued, "It's just trying to create some normalcy for these kids. We wanna share our family with our loved ones and friends."

And while the celeb parents understand that there's a public-facing element to their jobs, they also realize that their kids didn't choose that life.

As Biel explained, "I don't wanna expose them in a way until they have an ability to make that decision for themself."

photos
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Romance Rewind

Timberlake, 43, and Biel, 42, have owned several properties across the United States over the years.

In 2015, the same year they bought their Montana property, they purchased more than 125 acres of land near Nashville in Timberlake's home state of Tennessee for $4 million. Although, according to real estate records, they're currently in the process of trying to sell it for $10 million after listing it in 2023.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

And they have slowly been unloading their homes on the East and West Coasts. The previous year, they sold their New York City penthouse for $29 million. In 2021, the duo put up their Los Angeles mansion for sale for $35 million before removing the listing after a few months.

In addition to living away from the big cities and the paparazzi, Biel and Timberlake have also maintained their kids' privacy by not sharing photos of their faces on social media.

The actress told Ripa that she knows that the "social media world" will one day be a "very big part of their life and their reality."

"I just don't want it to be on my account," she said. "So we try to engage in a way that feels authentic but also just not blasting them all over the place. And no disrespect to anybody who feels comfortable doing that. That's just our family choice. Maybe it's a mistake, maybe it's not."

Look back at Biel and Timberlake's cutest family moments...

Instagram/Jessica Biel

Backstage Pass

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's sons Silas and Phineas rocked the singer's Forget Tomorrow World Tour merch when he kicked off the concert series in April 2024.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake

Mother & Son

Jessica hugged the couple's youngest son Phineas, as seen in this video Justin shared on the actress' 42nd birthday in March 2024.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake

Selfia at Sunset

Justin shared this pic on Jessica's 42nd birthday in March 2024.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake

Couple's Selfie

Justin also shared this snap on Jessica's 42nd birthday in March 2024.

Instagram
Group Hug

Jessica posted a sweet family snapshot as part of her Instagram tribute to Justin on Father's Day 2022. 

justintimberlake / Instagram
Family Band

Justin celebrated Father's Day 2022 by sharing a photo of his "two favorite melodies," sons Silas and Phineas, playing piano together. 

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy 40th Birthday, Jessica

Jessica shared this sweet pic of herself with sons on her 40th birthday.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Sweet Tribute

This was Silas and Phin's birthday banner for Jessica.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Lovebirds

Justin and Jessica enjoyed cake on her 40th birthday.

Instagram / @jessicabiel
A Walk to Remember

"Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming holiday snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica celebrated her "little man" on his big day back in April 2020. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin looked madly in love at her birthday party in March 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrated Fourth of July 2019.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Mother's Day 2019

The trio enjoyed some time at the beach to mark the holiday.

Instagram
Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin and Jessica always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Instagram
Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

Instagram
A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin shared with his social media followers in July 2018. We can't help but agree. 

Instagram
Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin shared with his Instagram followers on Halloween 2018. 

Instagram
Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Instagram
Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" she shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

