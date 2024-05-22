Why Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Raising Their Kids Away From the Spotlight

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake said bye, bye, bye to Hollywood.
While the 7th Heaven alum and the "Suit & Tie" singer maintained homes in Los Angeles and New York, they decided to move away from the spotlight for their kids. In fact, for the past few years, the couple and their sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, have been living on their property in Big Sky, Montana, which they purchased in 2015.
After all, one of the perks of living away from the big cities: No paparazzi.
"You get hammered in the east coast, you kinda get hammered on the West coast," Biel said on the May 21 episode of Kelly Ripa's podcast Let's Talk Off Camera. "That's why we don't really live there anymore."
The Sinner star continued, "It's just trying to create some normalcy for these kids. We wanna share our family with our loved ones and friends."
And while the celeb parents understand that there's a public-facing element to their jobs, they also realize that their kids didn't choose that life.
As Biel explained, "I don't wanna expose them in a way until they have an ability to make that decision for themself."
Timberlake, 43, and Biel, 42, have owned several properties across the United States over the years.
In 2015, the same year they bought their Montana property, they purchased more than 125 acres of land near Nashville in Timberlake's home state of Tennessee for $4 million. Although, according to real estate records, they're currently in the process of trying to sell it for $10 million after listing it in 2023.
And they have slowly been unloading their homes on the East and West Coasts. The previous year, they sold their New York City penthouse for $29 million. In 2021, the duo put up their Los Angeles mansion for sale for $35 million before removing the listing after a few months.
In addition to living away from the big cities and the paparazzi, Biel and Timberlake have also maintained their kids' privacy by not sharing photos of their faces on social media.
The actress told Ripa that she knows that the "social media world" will one day be a "very big part of their life and their reality."
"I just don't want it to be on my account," she said. "So we try to engage in a way that feels authentic but also just not blasting them all over the place. And no disrespect to anybody who feels comfortable doing that. That's just our family choice. Maybe it's a mistake, maybe it's not."
