Charlie Hunnam Has Playful Response to Turning Down Fifty Shades of Grey

There's no grey area when it comes to how Charlie Hunnam feels about turning down this role.
More than a decade after stepping back from playing Christian Grey in Fifty Shades Of Grey, the actor revealed whether he stands by the decision. As he joked to TMZ, "I'm not nearly as rich as I could have been."
And if you're wondering how Hunnam thinks the movie turned out, well, he can't really speak to it.
"I have not seen it," the 44-year-old admitted, "but that's not by design."
Though he's not opposed to watching the 2015 film—and its two sequels—one day, adding, "I want to see it. I've been waiting."
While it was announced in 2013 that Hunnam would star in the movie alongside Dakota Johnson, Universal Pictures and Focus Features revealed a month later that he was no longer involved in the project. Jamie Dornan ultimately took on the part for both the first film inspired by E. L. James' books and the follow-ups Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed.
At the time, Hunnam, who expressed his support for Dornan's casting, was grieving the loss of his father as well as juggling a busy filming schedule with Sons of Anarchy and Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim.
"I've got some family stuff I have to tend to," he told E! News. "So when I wrap the show, I am going to go to England and see my people and then I have a film that I am doing with Guillermo. So I am going to go and do that and concentrate on the final seasons of Sons."
And he made it clear exiting Fifty Shades wasn't an easy choice.
"It was the worst professional experience of my life," he recalled to VMan in 2015. "It was the most emotionally destructive and difficult thing that I've ever had to deal with professionally. It was heartbreaking."
Hunnam added he had promised del Toro that he would do Pacific Rim more than a year before, and he shot down rumors that he had backed out of Fifty Shades due to its sexual content. Still, he'll never forget calling director Sam Taylor-Johnson to reveal he couldn't portray Christian Grey.
"I called her and we both cried our eyes out on the phone for 20 minutes," the King Arthur: Legend of the Sword alum continued. "I needed to tell her that this was not going to work. I was going to finish Sons, shoot the whole sequence where Tara was brutally murdered, fly to Vancouver the next day, have 10 days of rehearsal and then start shooting. The I was going to have three days after that and I'd have to start shooting Crimson Peak and then I'd have two days to travel and go back into season seven of Sons."
"There was a lot of personal stuff going on in my life that left me on real emotional shaky ground and mentally weak," he added. "I just got myself so f--king overwhelmed and I was sort of having panic attacks about the whole thing. I just didn't know what to do."
