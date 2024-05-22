Charlie Hunnam Has Playful Response to Turning Down Fifty Shades of Grey

Watch : Dakota Johnson on How "Fifty Shades" Has Evolved Her

There's no grey area when it comes to how Charlie Hunnam feels about turning down this role.

More than a decade after stepping back from playing Christian Grey in Fifty Shades Of Grey, the actor revealed whether he stands by the decision. As he joked to TMZ, "I'm not nearly as rich as I could have been."

And if you're wondering how Hunnam thinks the movie turned out, well, he can't really speak to it.

"I have not seen it," the 44-year-old admitted, "but that's not by design."

Though he's not opposed to watching the 2015 film—and its two sequels—one day, adding, "I want to see it. I've been waiting."

While it was announced in 2013 that Hunnam would star in the movie alongside Dakota Johnson, Universal Pictures and Focus Features revealed a month later that he was no longer involved in the project. Jamie Dornan ultimately took on the part for both the first film inspired by E. L. James' books and the follow-ups Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed.