Scott Disick Gives Update on What Mason Disick Is Like as a Teenager

Watch : Kardashian Fitness, Kim Being Real & Messy Scott Disick

Mason Disick is ready to keep up with his brand-new car—when he gets one, eventually.

After all, as Scott Disick revealed in a rare update about his oldest son with ex Kourtney Kardashian, their now-14-year-old's vibe more than simply living life. In fact, he's looking forward to his future.

"He's great, he's really been unbelievable," Scott revealed during the season five premiere of The Kardashians. "We're closer than ever." (For a look at every can't-miss moment from the Kardashians, watch Kards Katch Up here.)

And most importantly, as Scott told Mason's grandma Kris Jenner, he's also been looking forward to an extra special present she's supposed to get for him down the line.

"He's extremely excited about that new car," the 40-year-old noted, "you promised him in three years."

The update from the Flip It Like Disick alum—who also shares kids Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9, with Kourtney—serves a rare glimpse into the teenager's life, considering Mason has taken a step back and stayed largely out of the public eye as of late.