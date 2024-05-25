NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Scott Disick Gives Update on What Mason Disick Is Like as a Teenager

Scott Disick shared a rare update about his and Kourtney Kardashian's now-14-year-old son Mason and what he's looking forward to the most as a teenager.

By Kisha Forde May 25, 2024 4:00 PMTags
Scott DisickKardashiansMason DisickCelebrities
Watch: Kardashian Fitness, Kim Being Real & Messy Scott Disick

Mason Disick is ready to keep up with his brand-new car—when he gets one, eventually.

After all, as Scott Disick revealed in a rare update about his oldest son with ex Kourtney Kardashian, their now-14-year-old's vibe more than simply living life. In fact, he's looking forward to his future.

"He's great, he's really been unbelievable," Scott revealed during the season five premiere of The Kardashians. "We're closer than ever." (For a look at every can't-miss moment from the Kardashians, watch Kards Katch Up here.)

And most importantly, as Scott told Mason's grandma Kris Jenner, he's also been looking forward to an extra special present she's supposed to get for him down the line.

"He's extremely excited about that new car," the 40-year-old noted, "you promised him in three years."

The update from the Flip It Like Disick alum—who also shares kids Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9, with Kourtney—serves a rare glimpse into the teenager's life, considering Mason has taken a step back and stayed largely out of the public eye as of late.

photos
Mason Disick's Childhood Pics

In fact, when he appeared in a family photo shared by his aunt Kim Kardashian last December, fans couldn't get over how much Mason flourished since the last time they saw him.

Instagram (Kim Kardashian)

Trending Stories

1

How Bridgerton Cleverly Hid Claudia Jessie’s Broken Wrist

2

Jessica Simpson, Khloe Kardashian & More Who've Weighed In on Ozempic

3

See Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Step Out After Their Wedding

"Shut UP, why does mason look 17," one user wrote while another added, "Omg WE HAVENT SEEN MASON IN FOREVERRRRRRRRRRR!!!!! Our little internet nephew GREW UP!!!!!!!!!!!!"

But Mason isn't the only one who's growing up fast. Keep reading for a look at him, Penelope and Reign over the years.

Instagram / Scott Disick

First Family Pic of 2024

Scott shares a pic of his and Kourtney's three kids, Mason (left), Reign and Penelope on his Instagram Stories in January 2024.

Instagram (Kim Kardashian)

Family Fun Time

Scott and his eldest kids Mason and Penelope appear with aunt Kim Kardashian and her kids NorthSaintChicago and Psalm in December 2023.

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Sweet Dreams

What's the point of being a parent if you can't embarrass your kids? Reunited with his kids after Kourtney and Travis Barker's May 22, 2022 Italian nuptials, Scott posted an adorable pic of a sleepy Reign on his Instagram Stories.

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
The Whole Crew Is Here

Scott, Mason and Penelope are joined by family friends for a night full of fun, as Scott captioned his Insta story pic, "Got my crew with me."

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Not So Little Anymore

At 9 years old, Penelope poses for a sweet selfie with Scott, which he captioned, "My little girl is getting so big I can't take it!"

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Daddy's Girl

Scott shares another sweet photo with his daughter, this time giving her a loving kiss on the head.

Instagram
When Life Gives You Lemons

Reign, Mason and Penelope are joined by cousin North at their bracelet-making and lemonade stand. Dad Scott even received a custom "Lord" bracelet from Penelope! "Thanks pooshalini," he joked on Instagram Stories. 

Instagram
Three's Company

Reign, Penelope and Mason play tag on the beach in a sweet pic shared by Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Bday Dad

Scott shares a suntanning pic on his 39th birthday featuring kids Reign and Penelope in their backyard. "Happy bday," Scott captions the Instagram Story in May 2021.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

Scott wishes Kourt a happy 42nd b-day on Apr. 18, 2021. "Happy birthday to the best mom a child could ask for a some more," he writes with a sweet family photo.

Instagram
Beach Babes

"Love and happiness," Kourtney wrote during a weekend getaway to Santa Barbara with her kids in August 2020.

Instagram
Swimming Buddies

"Pool party," Scott writes on this photo of Mason and Reign.

Instagram
Just Like Mom

"Another day another poosh pose," the father of three quips about his daughter.

Instagram
Solo Swim

"I got 10 on it," Scott writes alongside this playful snap of Reign

Instagram
Sweet P

"My little precious," the Flip It Like Disick star writes.

Instagram
Pool Play

"My loves," Scott declares.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Let It Reign

The eldest Kardashian shares to Instagram this cute snap of son Reign.

TikTok
Going Viral

Kourtney and Mason have a ton of fun goofing around on TikTok.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Happy Holidays

Reign is rockin' around the Christmas tree(s) in this action shot shared to Instagram in December 2019.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Disneyland Fans

"Not sure who has more fun @disneyland #disneyland #HolidaysBeginHere"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Wyoming

Throwback! "Just two cowgirls loving life! #kuwtk," Khloe captions this selfie from the family's Wyoming trip, which played out on The Kardashians.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Reign Turns 5!

"My silly baby is 5 years old today," Kourtney shares on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. "Life has so much more meaning with this wild, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mason Turns 10!

Both of Kourtney and Scott's boys were born on December 14, but it was their eldest who celebrated double digits in 2019. "Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever. No one is cooler or sweeter than you," his mom writes on Instagram. 

Instagram
Resting Reign

Reign rests on Kourtney after a busy day planting trees.

Instagram
Sweet Siblings

Penelope and Reign have a sweet sibling moment while at TreePeople in Los Angeles.

Instagram
TreePeople Tots

"We spent our morning planting trees with @treepeople_org," Kourtney shares on Instagram. "Thank you @futureearth for including us in such a beautiful morning taking care of our Earth."

Instagram
Little Ones

Scott couldn't love his daughter and his dog more. "My little ones," he writes.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Great Outdoors

Kourtney and her kids get some fresh air away from home! "We have everything we need," she writes on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Santa Ynez

"A weekend away."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Halloweekend

The Disick kids are all fall vibes in Kourtney's latest Instagram post, which sees Penelope and Reign enjoying pumpkin patches and horseback rides in Santa Ynez. 

photos
View More Photos From Kourtney Kardashian and Ex Scott Disick's Kids Mason, Penelope and Reign Over the Years
We value your thoughts! Click here to share your feedback and help us improve!

Trending Stories

1

How Bridgerton Cleverly Hid Claudia Jessie’s Broken Wrist

2

Jessica Simpson, Khloe Kardashian & More Who've Weighed In on Ozempic

3

See Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Step Out After Their Wedding

4

Jennifer Lopez Cheekily Reacts to Ben Affleck Breakup Question

5
Exclusive

Brittany Mahomes Gives Health Update After Fracturing Her Back