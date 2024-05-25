Scott Disick Gives Update on What Mason Disick Is Like as a Teenager

Mason Disick is ready to keep up with his brand-new car—when he gets one, eventually.
After all, as Scott Disick revealed in a rare update about his oldest son with ex Kourtney Kardashian, their now-14-year-old's vibe more than simply living life. In fact, he's looking forward to his future.
"He's great, he's really been unbelievable," Scott revealed during the season five premiere of The Kardashians. "We're closer than ever." (For a look at every can't-miss moment from the Kardashians, watch Kards Katch Up here.)
And most importantly, as Scott told Mason's grandma Kris Jenner, he's also been looking forward to an extra special present she's supposed to get for him down the line.
"He's extremely excited about that new car," the 40-year-old noted, "you promised him in three years."
The update from the Flip It Like Disick alum—who also shares kids Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9, with Kourtney—serves a rare glimpse into the teenager's life, considering Mason has taken a step back and stayed largely out of the public eye as of late.
In fact, when he appeared in a family photo shared by his aunt Kim Kardashian last December, fans couldn't get over how much Mason flourished since the last time they saw him.
"Shut UP, why does mason look 17," one user wrote while another added, "Omg WE HAVENT SEEN MASON IN FOREVERRRRRRRRRRR!!!!! Our little internet nephew GREW UP!!!!!!!!!!!!"
But Mason isn't the only one who's growing up fast. Keep reading for a look at him, Penelope and Reign over the years.