Khloe Kardashian Unveils “Strawberry Shortcake” Hair Transformation

Khloe Kardashian is in her red era.
The Kardashians star just debuted a new hairstyle on social media, trading in her honey blonde locks for a hint of red.
"Strawberry Shortcake Vibes," Khloe wrote in her May 20 Instagram post, adding several strawberry emojis. "Thank you my sweet @traceycunningham1 for giving me the prettiest strawberry red."
The 39-year-old's new look isn't exactly pure crimson, but it is a dramatically different look from the blonde she's been rocking in recent years. In addition to the new coloring, Khloe—who shares kids True, 6, Tatum, 22 months, with ex Tristan Thompson—completed her look with a dark lip and a skin-tight dress cheetah and floral print cream dress.
And Khloe isn't the only one of the Kar-Jenner sisters to switch up her look lately.
After all, while Kim Kardashian's jet black hair was once an iconic aspect of her fashion statements, the 43-year-old has oscillated between her natural dark locks and platinum blonde in the last few years—most recently this spring for the 2024 Met Gala, to complement her Maison Margiela John Galliano waist-snatching gown with a gray sweater.
Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner is known to use her hair as her main accessory. In fact, earlier this year, she confused followers by debuting bubble gum pink hair—which many fans saw to be a callback to her mid-2010s aesthetic. And while the 26-year-old later revealed the fuschia look wasn't permanent, she continues to keep fans on their toes when it comes to her hair.
