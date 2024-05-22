Maria Shriver Shares the Importance of Speaking Out Against Harrison Butker

Maria Shriver is happy to use her platform to call timeout on positions she stands against.
Which is why the 68-year-old called out Harrison Butker's recent commencement speech, in which he shared his beliefs that women's true roles are in the home and not in the workforce.
"I try to use my voice where I think it's necessary," she told E! News at the Alliance for Women in Media's Gracie Awards May 21, pointing out, "I think this is a night about women speaking out."
And on the response her reaction garnered—including praise from Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager—the journalist admitted, "It seems to be huge." (For more from the Gracies, tune into E! News tonight, May 22 at 11 p.m.)
Harrison's May 11 commencement speech at Benedictine College—during which he touched on topics such as abortion, the role of the church and LGBTQ+ rights, as well as saying the female students "are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world"—quickly grew in infamy on social media. And amid the growing controversy, Maria expressed her dismay at the NFL player words.
"What point was Harrison Butker really trying to make to women in his graduation speech about their present day life choices?" she wrote as part of a lengthy response on X, formerly Twitter, May 16. "Did he really want them, aka us, to believe that our lives truly only begin when we lean into the vocation of wife and mother?"
And while noting the right to free speech, Maria—who shares kids Katherine, 34, Christina, 32, Patrick, 30, and Christopher, 26, with ex Arnold Schwarzenegger likewise pointed out women "have a voice have the right to disagree."
"As a woman who has leaned into my vocation of living a meaningful life and working inside and outside the home to not only raise good humans but also raise up our country in various ways, "she noted, "I think it's demeaning to women to imply that their choices outside of wife and motherhood pale in comparison to that of homemaker."
She added, calling out Harrison's role as kicker on the Kansas City Chiefs, "I will not tell Mr. Butker to stick to kicking, but I would suggest next time he speaks to women first and listen to someone with a clearer take on where most women find themselves in 2024."
Following the largely negative reaction Harrison's speech received online, the NFL made a statement distancing itself from the 28-year-old's comments.
"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," the league's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer Jonathan Beane said in a statement to People. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."
But while many celebrities have spoken against Harrison's comments, others have come to his defense. Keep reading to see how many celebrities have reacted to the controversial speech.
- Reporting by Nikki Novak