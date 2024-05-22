NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Exclusive

Maria Shriver Shares the Importance of Speaking Out Against Harrison Butker

Maria Shriver exclusively revealed to E! News why she felt the need to respond to NFL player Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech.

By Hayley Santaflorentina May 22, 2024 2:47 PMTags
ExclusivesMaria ShriverCelebrities
Watch: NFL Responds to Controversial Speech Made By Chiefs Player Harrison Butker

Maria Shriver is happy to use her platform to call timeout on positions she stands against.

Which is why the 68-year-old called out Harrison Butker's recent commencement speech, in which he shared his beliefs that women's true roles are in the home and not in the workforce. 

"I try to use my voice where I think it's necessary," she told E! News at the Alliance for Women in Media's Gracie Awards May 21, pointing out, "I think this is a night about women speaking out."

And on the response her reaction garnered—including praise from Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager—the journalist admitted, "It seems to be huge." (For more from the Gracies, tune into E! News tonight, May 22 at 11 p.m.)

Harrison's May 11 commencement speech at Benedictine College—during which he touched on topics such as abortion, the role of the church and LGBTQ+ rights, as well as saying the female students "are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world"—quickly grew in infamy on social media. And amid the growing controversy, Maria expressed her dismay at the NFL player words.

photos
Super Bowl 2024: Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers' Celebrity Fans

"What point was Harrison Butker really trying to make to women in his graduation speech about their present day life choices?" she wrote as part of a lengthy response on X, formerly Twitter, May 16. "Did he really want them, aka us, to believe that our lives truly only begin when we lean into the vocation of wife and mother?"

And while noting the right to free speech, Maria—who shares kids Katherine, 34, Christina, 32, Patrick, 30, and Christopher, 26, with ex Arnold Schwarzenegger likewise pointed out women "have a voice have the right to disagree."

River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Authorities Hint at CNN Commentator Alice Stewart’s Cause of Death

2

Taylor Swift's Whole Dress Comes Off in Eras Tour Wardrobe Malfunction

3

Inside Carolyn Bessette's Heartbreaking Final Days With JFK Jr.

"As a woman who has leaned into my vocation of living a meaningful life and working inside and outside the home to not only raise good humans but also raise up our country in various ways, "she noted, "I think it's demeaning to women to imply that their choices outside of wife and motherhood pale in comparison to that of homemaker."

She added, calling out Harrison's role as kicker on the Kansas City Chiefs, "I will not tell Mr. Butker to stick to kicking, but I would suggest next time he speaks to women first and listen to someone with a clearer take on where most women find themselves in 2024." 

Following the largely negative reaction Harrison's speech received online, the NFL made a statement distancing itself from the 28-year-old's comments. 

"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," the league's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer Jonathan Beane said in a statement to People. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

But while many celebrities have spoken against Harrison's comments, others have come to his defense. Keep reading to see how many celebrities have reacted to the controversial speech. 

- Reporting by Nikki Novak

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Maren Morris

The "Bones" singer reacted to Harrison's speech with a reference to a social media trend in which women say whether they'd rather encounter a bear or a man while alone in the woods. 

Under a video of the NFL player's speech, Maren wrote on her Instagram Story, "I choose the bear." 

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Maria Shriver

"What point was Harrison Butker really trying to make to women in his graduation speech about their present day life choices?" Maria wrote on X, formerly Twitter, May 16. "Did he really want them, aka us, to believe that our lives truly only begin when we lean into the vocation of wife and mother?"

"Look, everyone has the right to free speech in our country," she continued. "That's the benefit of living in a democracy. But those of us who are women and who have a voice have the right to disagree with Butker."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Patricia Heaton

"I don't understand why everybody's knickers in a twist," the Everybody Loves Raymond actor shared in a video. "He gave a commencement speech. The audience applauded twice during the speech and gave him a standing ovation at the end. So clearly they enjoyed what he was saying. The guy is espousing his own opinions and Catholic doctrine."

"So what? It's his opnion, he can have one," she continued. "He's not a monster for stating what he believes."

Lou Rocco via Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg

"I like when people say what they need to say—he's at a Catholic College, he's a staunch Catholic," she said during the May 16 episode of The View. "These are his beliefs and he's welcome to him. I don't have to believe them, right? I don't have to accept them. The ladies that were sitting in that audience do not have to accept them."

"I'm okay with him saying whatever he says and the women who are sitting there if they take his advice, good for them, they'll be happy," she added. "If they don't go for them, they will be happy a different way. That's my attitude." 

HBO

Bill Maher

While emphasizing "how much this guy is not like me,” the TV host did say OF Harrison's speech during Real Time, "I don’t see what the big crime is, I really don’t.”

He continued, "Like he’s saying some of you may go on to successful careers, but a lot of you are excited about this other way that people, everybody used to be and now can. Can’t that just be a choice too?"

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tavia and Gracie Hunt

The wife and daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs CEO, Clark Hunt, spoke out following the team kicker's controversial statements. 

"I've always encouraged my daughters to be highly educated and chase their dreams," Tavia, who also shares daughter Ava Hunt, 18, and son Knobel Hunt, 20, with Clark, wrote on Instagram, alongside throwback pics of herself with her kids. "I want them to know that they can do whatever they want (that honors God). But I also want them to know that I believe finding a spouse who loves and honors you as or before himself and raising a family together is one of the greatest blessings this world has to offer." 

Gracie, 25, then told Fox News' Fox & Friends, "I've had the most incredible mom who had the ability to stay home and be with us as kids growing up. And I understand that there are many women out there who can't make that decision. But for me and my life, I know it was really formative and in shaping me and my siblings into who we are."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Authorities Hint at CNN Commentator Alice Stewart’s Cause of Death

2

Taylor Swift's Whole Dress Comes Off in Eras Tour Wardrobe Malfunction

3

Inside Carolyn Bessette's Heartbreaking Final Days With JFK Jr.

4

Jennifer Garner Gets Support From Celebs After Daughter's Graduation

5

Diddy’s Ex Misa Hylton Reacts to Cassie Assault Video