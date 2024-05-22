Maria Shriver Shares the Importance of Speaking Out Against Harrison Butker

Watch : NFL Responds to Controversial Speech Made By Chiefs Player Harrison Butker

Maria Shriver is happy to use her platform to call timeout on positions she stands against.

Which is why the 68-year-old called out Harrison Butker's recent commencement speech, in which he shared his beliefs that women's true roles are in the home and not in the workforce.

"I try to use my voice where I think it's necessary," she told E! News at the Alliance for Women in Media's Gracie Awards May 21, pointing out, "I think this is a night about women speaking out."

And on the response her reaction garnered—including praise from Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager—the journalist admitted, "It seems to be huge." (For more from the Gracies, tune into E! News tonight, May 22 at 11 p.m.)

Harrison's May 11 commencement speech at Benedictine College—during which he touched on topics such as abortion, the role of the church and LGBTQ+ rights, as well as saying the female students "are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world"—quickly grew in infamy on social media. And amid the growing controversy, Maria expressed her dismay at the NFL player words.