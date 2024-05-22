Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Ex Misa Hylton Speaks Out After Release of Cassie Assault Video

Watch : Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Silence About Alleged Attack in 2016 Video

Warning: This story contains details of domestic violence.

Misa Hylton is breaking her silence.

Days after a 2016 video of her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was released, the fashion designer responded to the news.

"I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her," Hylton reflected on Instagram May 21. "I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma."

The 51-year-old—who shares son Justin, 30, with the rap mogul—posted photos of all of Combs' kids alongside the message. The first slide highlighted his sons: Justin, Quincy, 32, and Christian, 26, the latter of whom he shared with his late ex, Kim Porter. The second slide featured Combs' daughters: Chance, 17, with Sarah Chapman; twins D'Lila and Jessie, 17, with Porter; and 17-month-old Love with Dana Tran.

"These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams," Hylton wrote. "Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them."