Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Ex Misa Hylton Speaks Out After Release of Cassie Assault Video

Misa Hylton, the ex-girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, reacted to the release of a 2016 surveillance video that showed the rapper attack then-girlfriend Cassie in a hallway.

Watch: Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Silence About Alleged Attack in 2016 Video

Warning: This story contains details of domestic violence.

Misa Hylton is breaking her silence.

Days after a 2016 video of her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was released, the fashion designer responded to the news.

"I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her," Hylton reflected on Instagram May 21. "I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma."

The 51-year-old—who shares son Justin, 30, with the rap mogul—posted photos of all of Combs' kids alongside the message. The first slide highlighted his sons: Justin, Quincy, 32, and Christian, 26, the latter of whom he shared with his late ex, Kim Porter. The second slide featured Combs' daughters: Chance, 17, with Sarah Chapman; twins D'Lila and Jessie, 17, with Porter; and 17-month-old Love with Dana Tran.

"These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams," Hylton wrote. "Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them."

Sean "Diddy" Combs' Family Tree

She concluded her post, "Their father needs help, and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it."

Hylton's reaction comes three days after Combs spoke out about the surveillance video.

The video showed Combs grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking Cassie in a hotel hallway. CNN reported that the footage—which E! News has not independently verified—was filmed in March 2016.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Combs said in a May 19 Instagram video. "I was f--ked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

This isn't Combs' only legal trouble at the moment as he is still facing five other civil lawsuits filed in New York since last fall, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual trafficking and other criminal activity, according to NBC News. He has denied all the allegations.

Keep reading to learn more about his cases.

Search Warrants Executed on Diddy’s L.A. and Miami Properties

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed search warrants at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties on March 25, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News.  

The sources told the outlet the warrant was out of the Southern District of New York, and a spokesperson for HSI New York confirmed to E! News it “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.” 

Law enforcement sources told NBC News the music mogul was in the Miami area when the search warrants were executed. 

News about the investigation broke after Combs faced allegations of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by multiple accusers starting in November, with the musician denying the allegations. 

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” he wrote in a December statement posted on Instagram. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” 

Diddy’s Attorney Speaks Out

The day after HSI executed the search warrants at Combs' L.A. and Miami properties, his lawyer spoke out

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," attorney Aaron Dyer said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated." 

Dyer noted Combs “was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”  

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” his lawyer's statement continued. “This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads  to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.” 

And Dyer expressed Combs' intent to defend himself.

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” he added. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Details About the Raid Revealed

As for what actually went down during the searches, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the warrant told NBC News authorities with the Department of Homeland Security seized phones from Combs’ home in Miami before he was scheduled to travel to the Bahamas, and several sources familiar with the matter added that guns were discovered during the search.

One source familiar with the matter also told NBC News three women and one man were interviewed by prosecutors and investigators from the Southern District of New York about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms purportedly tied to Combs.

Diddy’s Associate Brendan Paul Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession

On the same day the search warrants were executed at Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles properties, one of his associates, Brendan Paul, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police on suspicion of drug possession, a law enforcement source familiar with the matter told NBC News

According to the Miami-Dade arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, Paul was taken into custody for allegedly possessing suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana candy. 

Prison records obtained by NBC News show Paul was released on March 26 after posting bond.

“We do not plan on trying this case in the media,” Paul’s attorney Brian Bieber said in a statement obtained by the outlet, “all issues will be dealt with in court.” 

