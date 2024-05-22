Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Ex Misa Hylton Speaks Out After Release of Cassie Assault Video

Warning: This story contains details of domestic violence.
Misa Hylton is breaking her silence.
Days after a 2016 video of her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was released, the fashion designer responded to the news.
"I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her," Hylton reflected on Instagram May 21. "I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma."
The 51-year-old—who shares son Justin, 30, with the rap mogul—posted photos of all of Combs' kids alongside the message. The first slide highlighted his sons: Justin, Quincy, 32, and Christian, 26, the latter of whom he shared with his late ex, Kim Porter. The second slide featured Combs' daughters: Chance, 17, with Sarah Chapman; twins D'Lila and Jessie, 17, with Porter; and 17-month-old Love with Dana Tran.
"These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams," Hylton wrote. "Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them."
She concluded her post, "Their father needs help, and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it."
Hylton's reaction comes three days after Combs spoke out about the surveillance video.
The video showed Combs grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking Cassie in a hotel hallway. CNN reported that the footage—which E! News has not independently verified—was filmed in March 2016.
"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Combs said in a May 19 Instagram video. "I was f--ked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."
This isn't Combs' only legal trouble at the moment as he is still facing five other civil lawsuits filed in New York since last fall, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual trafficking and other criminal activity, according to NBC News. He has denied all the allegations.
(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
