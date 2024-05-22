Ben Affleck Goes Out to Dinner Solo Amid Jennifer Lopez Split Rumors

Ben Affleck, party of one.
Amid breakup rumors surrounding the Good Will Hunting star and his wife Jennifer Lopez, Ben was seen flying solo at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., May 21.
While Jennifer is currently in Mexico City to promote her new film Atlas, the 51-year-old stayed behind in the States and had dinner at the luxurious Italian restaurant.
During the outing, Ben was seen donning his wedding ring, along with a blue button-up shirt with a white T-shirt underneath, khaki slacks and brown combat boots.
The Gone Girl actor's evening out comes amid reports that the couple is currently living apart. Still, Ben—who shares children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12 with ex Jennifer Garner—and the Hustlers star have been photographed wearing their wedding rings. The couple also enjoyed a night out together as recently as May 20, as they were spotted leaving and entering BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood.
But it's also worth noting Jennifer—who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony—and Ben have been open about the challenges they've faced maintaining a relationship in the public eye. After all, they initially started dating in 2002, and even got engaged before calling off their wedding—and relationship—a year later.
"When Jen and I broke up before the catalyst for that was this massive amount of scrutiny around our private life," Ben explained in Jennifer's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. "I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press while Jen I don't think objected to it in the way I did."
But with their second time around, which began after they reconnected in 2021 and got married the following year, they've worked on the art of compromise.
"We're just two people with kind of different approaches," Ben added. "Things that are private, I had always felt, are sacred and special because in part they're private. So, this was something of an adjustment for me."
