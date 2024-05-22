Ben Affleck Goes Out to Dinner Solo Amid Jennifer Lopez Split Rumors

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Brings Up Ben Affleck Amid Separation Rumors

Ben Affleck, party of one.

Amid breakup rumors surrounding the Good Will Hunting star and his wife Jennifer Lopez, Ben was seen flying solo at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., May 21.

While Jennifer is currently in Mexico City to promote her new film Atlas, the 51-year-old stayed behind in the States and had dinner at the luxurious Italian restaurant.

During the outing, Ben was seen donning his wedding ring, along with a blue button-up shirt with a white T-shirt underneath, khaki slacks and brown combat boots.

The Gone Girl actor's evening out comes amid reports that the couple is currently living apart. Still, Ben—who shares children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12 with ex Jennifer Garner—and the Hustlers star have been photographed wearing their wedding rings. The couple also enjoyed a night out together as recently as May 20, as they were spotted leaving and entering BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood.