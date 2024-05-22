If anyone thought Kate Hudson was a fool for getting married at 21, remember: even fools have their gold.
After all, in looking back on her seven-year marriage to Chris Robinson, which ended in 2007, there is very little the Fool's Gold star would change.
"I didn't question it for a second," she told Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper of getting married during the podcast's May 22 episode. "We were so connected. And Chris taught me so much about love, connection. It was just a wonderfully passionate relationship."
"And by the way, not a mistake," Kate—who shares 20-year-old son Ryder with The Black Crowes musician—noted. "I look back at my entire life at this point, and I actually feel like I might have gotten it right."
And since her split with Chris, Kate—who also is mom to son Bingham, 12, with ex Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani, 5, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa—looks back at each moment in her past as a little bit of heaven, especially as her career soared to new heights.
"So when I met Chris, it's like when my career is taking off," she reflected, "it was also a time that could have been a whirlwind and instead I was in this very grounding, loving relationship."
And despite her past relationships coming to an end, the 45-year-old doesn't think of love as something borrowed.
"At the end of the day, I believe you love someone—if you loved them once, you really love them in some way forever," she explained. "Even if you can't stand them, if you really loved them, if it was pure, you'll love them through anything. Maybe not romantically, but that will always, always be there."
Perhaps that is why Kate seems to still have such good relationships with her exes, often mentioning them in interviews or even posing for pictures with their current partners (as she did with Matt's wife Elle Evans in June).
As she told Allure in 2015, following her split with the Muse musician, "Relationships ending are painful, and you can choose to carry that or you can choose to reframe it. If Matt and I had a great relationship, we would still be together, but we chose to move on because we had different visions of how we wanted to live our lives. That doesn't mean, though, that we can't rebuild something that would be the best thing for the kids."
And that foundational belief allowed Kate to maintain a relationship with Matt over the years. As she shared during a Feb. 2023 episode the iHeartMedia podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, "I love him so much. I'm exactly where we were supposed to be. I think he feels the same way about me."
She continued, "However I was raised, whatever environment, whatever dysfunction...it's created a very harmonious family life for me. It's totally unconventional. It doesn't make any sense. It goes against every religious grain in the book and yet, I'm happy and my kids are happy and it feels liberated. I don't feel the failure."
And the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star isn't the only Hollywood celebrity to stay friendly with their equally famous exes. For more, keep reading.