Watch : Kate Hudson Makes Rare Comments About Ex-Husband Chris Robinson

If anyone thought Kate Hudson was a fool for getting married at 21, remember: even fools have their gold.

After all, in looking back on her seven-year marriage to Chris Robinson, which ended in 2007, there is very little the Fool's Gold star would change.

"I didn't question it for a second," she told Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper of getting married during the podcast's May 22 episode. "We were so connected. And Chris taught me so much about love, connection. It was just a wonderfully passionate relationship."

"And by the way, not a mistake," Kate—who shares 20-year-old son Ryder with The Black Crowes musician—noted. "I look back at my entire life at this point, and I actually feel like I might have gotten it right."

And since her split with Chris, Kate—who also is mom to son Bingham, 12, with ex Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani, 5, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa—looks back at each moment in her past as a little bit of heaven, especially as her career soared to new heights.

"So when I met Chris, it's like when my career is taking off," she reflected, "it was also a time that could have been a whirlwind and instead I was in this very grounding, loving relationship."