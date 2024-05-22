Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow Support Jennifer Garner After She Cries at Daughter's Graduation

Jennifer Garner isn't keeping her feelings about daughter Violet graduating from high school undercover.
The Alias alum—who shares the 18-year-old as well as daughter Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck—recently reflected on how she felt about the major milestone.
"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her crying at the ceremony and rocking a pair of 2024 glasses. "(bless our hearts)."
And in a video posted to the ‘gram, Jennifer could be seen wiping away her tears on an airplane and asking, "How are we going to make it? What are we gonna do?"
Her celebrity pals could relate to what she was going through, too.
"Oh honey … I know," Reese Witherspoon—who shares daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, and son Deacon Phillippe, 20, with ex Ryan Phillippe and has watched them go through this chapter—commented. "You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs."
Added Gwyneth Paltrow—who remembers when her and ex Chris Martin's kids Apple Martin, 20, and Moses Martin, 18, graduated from high school—"I'm sooooo with you."
And they weren't the only ones who understood with Jennifer was going through. The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond—whose five kids are all grown-up—noted, "It's a deep, searing pain/joy/grief/pride/mourning!!! Congratulations." And The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards—who's already seen three of her four daughters walk across the graduation stage—added, "I feel this so hard."
And while Jenna Dewan—who shares daughter Everly, 10 with ex-husband Channing Tatum, son Callum, 4, with fiancé Steve Kazee and has another baby on the way—has yet to go through this phase, she can already tell, "I will be exactly this."
Jennifer has opened up about what it's like seeing her kids grow up before.
"I'm just watching them in this new phase of life where they're figuring out who they're going to be and what they're going to study," she told People in March. "And I'm so interested in them. All the time, I'm interested in everything about them."
Although, the 13 Going on 30 star admitted it's not always easy watching them develop this independence.
"I have a really hard time not saying, 'This is what I see you as,' and 'I think you should,'" she added. "I really have to sit on my hands."
