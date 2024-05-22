Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow Support Jennifer Garner After She Cries at Daughter's Graduation

Watch : Jennifer Garner Bursts Into Tears Over Daughter Violet Graduating High School

Jennifer Garner isn't keeping her feelings about daughter Violet graduating from high school undercover.

The Alias alum—who shares the 18-year-old as well as daughter Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck—recently reflected on how she felt about the major milestone.

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her crying at the ceremony and rocking a pair of 2024 glasses. "(bless our hearts)."

And in a video posted to the ‘gram, Jennifer could be seen wiping away her tears on an airplane and asking, "How are we going to make it? What are we gonna do?"

Her celebrity pals could relate to what she was going through, too.

"Oh honey … I know," Reese Witherspoon—who shares daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, and son Deacon Phillippe, 20, with ex Ryan Phillippe and has watched them go through this chapter—commented. "You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs."