Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow Support Jennifer Garner After She Cries at Daughter's Graduation

After Jennifer Garner posted photos of herself crying at the high school graduation of daughter Violet, whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck, Kyle Richards, Jenna Dewan and more shared kind words.

Watch: Jennifer Garner Bursts Into Tears Over Daughter Violet Graduating High School

Jennifer Garner isn't keeping her feelings about daughter Violet graduating from high school undercover.

The Alias alum—who shares the 18-year-old as well as daughter Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck—recently reflected on how she felt about the major milestone.

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her crying at the ceremony and rocking a pair of 2024 glasses. "(bless our hearts)."

And in a video posted to the ‘gram, Jennifer could be seen wiping away her tears on an airplane and asking, "How are we going to make it? What are we gonna do?" 

Her celebrity pals could relate to what she was going through, too. 

"Oh honey … I know," Reese Witherspoon—who shares daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, and son Deacon Phillippe, 20, with ex Ryan Phillippe and has watched them go through this chapter—commented. "You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs." 

Jennifer Garner's Best Roles

Added Gwyneth Paltrow—who remembers when her and ex Chris Martin's kids Apple Martin, 20, and Moses Martin, 18, graduated from high school—"I'm sooooo with you."

And they weren't the only ones who understood with Jennifer was going through. The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond—whose five kids are all grown-up—noted, "It's a deep, searing pain/joy/grief/pride/mourning!!! Congratulations." And The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards—who's already seen three of her four daughters walk across the graduation stage—added, "I feel this so hard."

And while Jenna Dewan—who shares daughter Everly, 10 with ex-husband Channing Tatum, son Callum, 4, with fiancé Steve Kazee and has another baby on the way—has yet to go through this phase, she can already tell, "I will be exactly this."

Jennifer has opened up about what it's like seeing her kids grow up before. 

"I'm just watching them in this new phase of life where they're figuring out who they're going to be and what they're going to study," she told People in March. "And I'm so interested in them. All the time, I'm interested in everything about them." 

Although, the 13 Going on 30 star admitted it's not always easy watching them develop this independence.

"I have a really hard time not saying, 'This is what I see you as,' and 'I think you should,'" she added. "I really have to sit on my hands."

To see stars who watched their kids graduate last year, keep reading.

Instagram / Liv Tyler
Milo William Langdon

On June 30, 2023, Liv Tyler, a mother of three, shared this Instagram photo of her and ex-husband Royston Langdon's son at his high school graduation with her and his little sister Lula Rose Gardner who the actress shares with ex Dave Gardner

Liv wrote, "Milo the graduate !!!!!!!"

Instagram
Kulture Kiari Cephus

"My baby moving on up. I'm an emotional proud mommy," Cardi B said, as her and Offset's daughter graduated from pre-kindergarten.

Instagram
Finley and Harper Lockwood

Priscilla Presley celebrated the middle school graduation of her grandkids, Finley and Harper Lockwood, whose parents are Michael Lockwood and the late Lisa Marie Presley. She shared a family photo with the twins and granddaughter Riley Keough on June 16, writing, "Happy Graduation girls! You're now in high school!!!"

TikTok / Mama June Shannon
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson

The star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and daughter of Mama June Shannon graduated from Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia on May 20, 2023.

Instagram / Alex Rodriguez
Natasha Rodriguez

The eldest of Alex Rodriguez' two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis graduated high school May 19. "Yesterday was bittersweet. Tashi," the New York Yankees star wrote on Instagram a day later. "I can't make time stand still, so my wish for you is to go out in the world with confidence, knowing your worth and believing in yourself."

He continued, "As you move on from one chapter to the next, I'm most proud of who you are as a person. Honest, kind, compassionate, intuitive and wise beyond your years. As your father, I'm supposed to be your role model. But for the last 18 years, you've been mine. Proud of you always! Love, Daddy."

Instagram / Maci Bookout
Bentley Edwards

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout and her family celebrated her eldest son's middle school graduation.

Instagram
Lola Consuelos

"#HappyGraduation and congrats," Kelly Ripa captioned pics from her and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola's NYU graduation. "we are so proud of you."

Instagram
Gia Giudice

"I am so proud of my devoted and intelligent daughter, Gia, for graduating a stellar university," Teresa Giudice wrote on Instagram alongside this photo from Gia's graduation, "a huge milestone to accomplish in life."

Instagram
Ava Sambora

"Such a proud mama," Heather Locklear wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations my baby, with your masters in MFT. With your hard work and perseverance and kind heart."

Instagram
Quincy Morgan

"The proudest day of my life," Sonja Morgan wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of daughter Quincy. "My darling daughter graduated Summa Cum Laude at The University of Penn."

Instagram
Paris Brosnan

"Dearest Paris, Heartfelt congratulations on your graduation from Loyola Marymount University School of Film & Television," Pierce Brosnan captioned this graduation snap. "Go into the world with a brave heart and create stories that will make the world a better place."

SplashNews.com
Sasha Obama

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama attended daughter Sasha's college graduation at USC.

