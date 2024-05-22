The Voice Crowns Season 25 Winner

Watch : Blake Shelton Dishes on His Next Chapter After Leaving 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

There's a new winner in town.

Season 25 of The Voice has come to an end and with that came a talented bunch of finalists: Asher HaVon and Josh Sanders with coach Reba McEntire, Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester from working with John Legend and Karen Waldrup with Team Dan + Shay.

So, without further ado, this year's winner is... Asher HaVon of Team Reba!

The 31-year-old gospel singer, for his final solo performances May 20, belted out stunning renditions of "Last Dance" by Donna Summer and "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston. Then, during the May 21 finale, he performed "On My Own" by Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald alongside Reba after being crowned the winner.

Following his onstage win, Asher reflected on his accomplishment.

"Wow! I am speechless!" he began his Instagram post, which showed him hugging Reba. "I am truly humbled and grateful for this moment. Thank you to Mama @Reba. You have changed my life and created a milestone in my life that I will have forever. I am your son for life."

He continued, "Thank you to my Family, Friends, Team and Fans (My Halos)! Thank you for listening, tuning in and voting. This is because of you!"