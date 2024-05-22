Shop 70% Off Zappos, 70% Off Kate Spade, 70% Off Adidas, 20% Off Tatcha & Memorial Day Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As your trusted E! Shopping Editor, it's my mission to sift through all the virtual aisles to uncover the best discounts and most tempting sales. Picture me as your personal bargain hunter, scouring the internet to curate a list of deals that'll make your wallet rejoice. And guess what? Today's lineup is particularly exciting because I have unearthed some stellar discounts and I've also stumbled upon some early Memorial Day Weekend deals.
Who says you have to wait for the holiday weekend to indulge in some serious shopping sprees? Not me! So, without further ado, let's dive into today's treasure trove of savings, including an irresistible discount on a product beloved by none other than the fabulous Kathy Hilton herself.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Tatcha: Save 20% on all Tatcha products with the code FRIEND24. All orders ship free. My Pick: Kathy Hilton's spray-on moisturizer.
- Anthropologie: You only have 24 hours to get an EXTRA 40% off Anthropologie sale clothing and accessories.
- Aerie: Get 10 Aerie undies for only $38.
- adidas: Use the code SUMMER an EXTRA 30% off adidas sale styles, depending on which styles you like, you can save up to 70%. Plus, you can get 30% off full-price styles.
- Madewell: Use the code LONGWEEKEND to get an EXTRA 25% off sale styles and 25% off sitewide.
- Nordstrom: Shop major deals during the iconic Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.
- Sur La Table: Start summer with 50% off deals on grilling essentials, cookware, decor, and more from the Sur La Table Memorial Day Sale.
- Coach Outlet: Get an EXTRA 20% off 1,000+ Coach styles that are already 70% off.
- Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off shoes and crossbodies.
- SKIMS: Don't miss discounts on the Fits Everybody Collection from Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS.
- Banana Republic Factory: Get an EXTRA 25% off Banana Republic styles that are already 70% off.
- Old Navy: Get 50% off Old Navy shorts, t-shirts, tank tops, and swimwear.
- Zappos: Save up to 70% on Free People, Sam Edelman, Brooks, Veja, Nine West, and more during the Zappos Memorial Day Sale.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
adidas UBounce DNA Shoes
Engineered with innovative UBounce cushioning technology, these sneakers provide responsive support with every stride. The breathable mesh upper ensures ventilation, keeping your feet cool and fresh during workouts or daily activities.
Use the code SUMMER an EXTRA 30% off adidas sale styles, depending on which styles you like, you can save up to 70%. Plus, you can get 30% off full-price styles.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Revamp your summer wardrobe with 20% off deals.
Adina's Jewels: Accessorize with 50% off jewelry deals (discount applied at checkout).
Aerie: Get 10 Aerie undies for only $38.
Anthropologie: You only have 24 hours to get an EXTRA 40% off Anthropologie sale clothing and accessories.
Athleta: Kick off summer with 60% off deals from Athleta.
BaubleBar: Shop styles starting at $10 during the MDW Event.
Banana Republic Factory: Get an EXTRA 25% off Banana Republic styles that are already 70% off.
Bare Necessities: Sale into summer with 40% off swimwear, bras, panties, loungewear, and more.
Bloomingdale's: Treat yourself to 65% off deals from Bloomindale's.
Blue Nile: Save up to 30% on lab grown diamonds from Blue Nile.
Boohoo: Save 50% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Get an EXTRA 20% off 1,000+ Coach styles that are already 70% off.
Cupshe: Save up to 85% on swimsuits and cover-ups.
Draper James: Use the code HELLOSUMMER to get an extra 40% off sale styles from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James.
DSW: Save 25% when you use the code HELLOVIP at checkout.
Everlane: Save 25% sitewide during the Everlane Memorial Day Sale.
Gap: Take 50% off sitewide and an EXTRA 50% off the Gap Sale section.
Gap Factory: Refresh your wardrobe with 70% off deals from Gap.
H&M: Take 20% off H&M shorts and swimwear.
Halara: Get 80% off trending activewear dresses and more from Halara.
Hollister: Buy 1, get 1 for 50% off on almost everything from Hollister.
Good American: Use the code MAY30 to get 30% off Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American. Get an EXTRA 50% off sale items (discount applied at checkout).
J.Crew: Save 40% sitewide on J.Crew summer styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get 70% off J.Crew summer styles.
JW PEI: Use the code 24MM20 to get 20% off celeb-loved bags and accessories.
Kate Spade: Save 40% on Kate Spade markdowns.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off shoes and crossbodies.
Lands' End: Get 40% off iconic Lands' End styles. Plus, you can save 60% on swimwear. Use the code ICONIC at checkout.
LoveShackFancy: Score an EXTRA 20% off LoveShackFancy sale styles.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Madewell: Use the code LONGWEEKEND to get an EXTRA 25% off sale styles and 25% off sitewide.
Mango: Save 30% with the code WEEKEND.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls.
Michael Kors: Score an EXTRA 25% off Michael Kors sale styles.
Nasty Gal: Save 60% on vacation styles and 50% on everything else.
Nordstrom: Shop major deals during the iconic Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.
Nordstrom Rack: Shop 70% off markdowns on Free People, Kate Spade, Sam Edelman, Birkenstock, Stuart Weitzman, and more top brands from Nordstrom Rack.
North Face: Get 40% off select North Face styles.
Old Navy: Get 50% off Old Navy shorts, t-shirts, tank tops, and swimwear.
Reebok: Use the code MEMORIALDAY to save 65% sitewide and get an EXTRA 20% off sale styles.
Rothys: Use the code ROTHYS25 to get 25% off your Rothys order.
Shopbop: Save up to 50% during the Shopbop Designer Sale.
SKIMS: Don't miss discounts on the Fits Everybody Collection from Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS.
Steve Madden: Score 40% off deals during the Steve Madden Memorial Day Sale.
Stuart Weitzman: Use the code NEWSHOES25 to get 25% off Stuart Weitzman full-price styles. Plus, save 40% on markdowns.
Swimsuits For All: Save 75% on swimwear.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
VICI: Use the code PACK40 to save 40% on VICI vacation styles.
White House Black Market: You can save 30% on summer must-haves.
Windsor: Get 65% off Windsor spring and summer styles.
Zappos: Save up to 70% on Free People, Sam Edelman, Brooks, Veja, Nine West, and more during the Zappos Memorial Day Sale.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Tatcha Dewy Luminous Skin Mist
Kathy Hilton used this spray-on moisturizer during a July 2021 RHOBH episode, telling her sister Kyle Richards she keeps it in her bag because her skin gets dry. I've been using it ever since.
Save 20% on all Tatcha products with the code FRIEND24. All orders ship free.
This is an innovative, spray-on moisturizer that you need to achieve dewy skin. In addition to delivering a fast-absorbing hydration boost, it creates that look of glowing skin in an instant. You can use it under makeup, over makeup, or even on your bare skin to get your glow on. It's also a great makeup refresher/setting spray, especially if you want to prevent that cakey look.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save 40% on Beachwaver rotating curling irons and styling products.
Bluemercury: Use the code SUNSHINE to get 20% off sun products from M-61, Clinique, Kosas, Kiehl's, Peter Thomas Roth, and more top brands.
Dermstore: Use the code SUN to get 20% off summer beauty essentials from EltaMD, Skinmedica, Oribe, and more.
Elemis: Enjoy 20% off deals on Elemis skincare when you use the code MDW20 at checkout.
Exuviance: Get 30% off Exuviance skincare and bodycare products. Plus, get free gifts with purchase. My Obsession: Exuviance Exfoliating & Conditioning Foot Balm.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Step into summer with 60% off Fenty Beauty by Rihanna deals.
Fresh: Save up to 30% on Fresh skincare products during the Memorial Day Sale.
ghd: Take 15% off ghd flat irons. Plus get a free bag ($40 value).
Herbivore Botanicals: Use the code BRIGHT to get 25% off Vitamin C products.
IGK Hair: Kick off summer with major savings on all your favorite IGK hair care products.
Indie Lee: Use the code GRATITUDE30 to get 30% off Indie Lee skincare products.
IT Cosmetics: Take 25% off makeup and skincare from IT Cosmetics.
Keys Soulcare: Nab 15% off sunscreen from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare.
Kiehl's: Save 30% on select Kiehl's skincare products.
Kitsch: Use the code MDW25 to get 25% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
Lancome: Save 30% on makeup and skincare from Lancome.
MAC Cosmetics: Save 25% on MAC Cosmetics essentials.
Makeup Eraser: Shop major Memorial Day discounts on Makeup Eraser products.
Milk Makeup: Save 25% when you spend $50+ on Milk Makeup. Use the code MILKFAM at checkout.
Murad: Use the code RETINAL to get 25% off Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment.
Neostrata: Save 30% on Neostrata skincare during the Memorial Day Weekend Sale.
Nudestix: Use the promo code NUDEWEEKEND2024 to save 25% on your Nudestix purchase.
NuFACE: Shop 10% off last chance deals on NuFACE skincare devices and serums.
OUAI: Get 25% off OUAI hair care, body care, fragrance, and more (discount applied at checkout).
Patchology: Pamper yourself with 25% off Patchology eye gels and more game-changing products (discount applied at checkout).
Philosophy: Build your dream skincare regimen with 25% off deals from Philosophy.
PMD: Level up your skincare with 25% discounts on LED devices.
Supergoop!: Save 20% on all Supergoop! sunscreens.
T3: Use the code FF25 to get 25% off T3 curling irons, flat irons, hair dryers, and more.
Tula: Save 20% sitewide during the Tula Friends & Family Sale.
Ulta: Shop deals on your favorite beauty brands all Memorial Day Weekend.
Verb: Use the code YAYSUMMER to get 25% off Verb hair care products.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home Deals
Sur La Table Summer Clearance Sale
Start summer with 50% off deals on grilling essentials, cookware, decor, and more from the Sur La Table Memorial Day Sale.
More Home Deals
Albany Park: Nab 35% off sofas, chairs, and more from Albany Park.
Amerisleep: Get $450 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Apt2B: Save up to 35% on Apt2B furniture, decor, and more.
Avocado Mattress: Take 20% off certified organic mattresses during the Memorial Day Sale.
Beast Health: Get into smoothie season with 20% off Beast blenders.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Save 70% on thousands of items from Bed Bath & Beyond.
Brooklinen: Save 20% on everything you need for summer relaxation.
Capri Blue: Get 60% off Capri Blue candles and home fragrances with the code MEMORIAL.
Caraway: Save 15% off on cookware bundles, just in time for summer barbecues.
Casper: Get 30% off mattresses and more during the Casper Memorial Day Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Cozy Earth: Score 25% off best-selling bedding and more from Cozy Earth.
Crate & Barrel: Get 30% off best-selling furniture and more deals from Crate & Barrel.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $170 off Dyson vacuums and other devices.
Hexlad: Save up to $500 on Hexclad cookware sets.
Leesa: Take 30% off a Leesa mattress.
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nest Bedding: Save 50% on Nest Bedding mattresses, linens, furniture, and more.
Nuzzie: Use the code MEMORIALDAY20 to get 20% off my favorite weighted blankets.
Pottery Barn: Shop 60% off Memorial Day deals from Pottery Barn. Plus, get free shipping on thousands of items.
Pottery Barn Kids: Don't miss these 60% off deals on kids decor, furniture, bedding and more.
Pottery Barn Teen: Get 60% off furniture, bedding, college must-haves, organizational products, and more.
Purple: Get up to $800 off a Purple mattress and base.
Raymour & Flanigan: Take 30% off living room must-haves, bedroom furniture, rugs, outdoor decor, and more.
Rugs.com: Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs.
Sleep Number: Save up to 50% during the Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale.
Target: Target slashed prices up to 50% on thousands of items.
Wayfair: Don't miss 70% off clearance deals on home must-haves.
West Elm: Redecorate your home with 60% off Memorial Day deals from West Elm. Plus, use the code EXTRA20 to get an ADDITIONAL 20% off clearance items.
Williams Sonoma: Save up to 50% on cookware, cutlery, electronics, and more.
More Deals
Ban.do: Score 30% off everything with the code ENJOY30.
The Bouqs: Enjoy 25% off farm-fresh flowers with the code SUMMER.
BruMate: Save 20% on select BruMate travel mugs.
Etsy: Get 30% off Father's Day gifts from Etsy.
Omaha Steaks: Shop 50% discounts from Omaha Steaks.
REI: Score 30% off deals on camping, running, hiking, camping, and climbing essentials.
Rifle Paper Co: Use the code BLOOM25 to save 25% sitewide.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 30% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
When is Memorial Day 2024?
Memorial Day falls on May 27, 2024.
When do Memorial Day sales start?
You can shop all Memorial Day Weekend. Or you can get a jump start with some early deals you can shop today.
What are the best Memorial Day deals?
Save 20% on all Tatcha products with the code FRIEND24. All orders ship free. My Pick: Kathy Hilton's spray-on moisturizer. You only have 24 hours to get an EXTRA 40% off Anthropologie sale clothing and accessories.
Get 10 Aerie undies for only $38. Use the code SUMMER an EXTRA 30% off adidas sale styles, depending on which styles you like, you can save up to 70%. Plus, you can get 30% off full-price styles.
Use the code LONGWEEKEND to get an EXTRA 25% off sale styles and 25% off sitewide. Shop major deals during the iconic Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.
Start summer with 50% off deals on grilling essentials, cookware, decor, and more from the Sur La Table Memorial Day Sale. Get an EXTRA 20% off 1,000+ Coach styles that are already 70% off.
Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off shoes and crossbodies. Don't miss discounts on the Fits Everybody Collection from Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS.
Get an EXTRA 25% off Banana Republic styles that are already 70% off. Get 50% off Old Navy shorts, t-shirts, tank tops, and swimwear. Save up to 70% on Free People, Sam Edelman, Brooks, Veja, Nine West, and more during the Zappos Memorial Day Sale.
Where can I find the best Memorial Day deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
If you're still shopping, check out these kitchen must-haves.