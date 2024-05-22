Shop 70% Off Zappos, 70% Off Kate Spade, 70% Off Adidas, 20% Off Tatcha & Memorial Day Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As your trusted E! Shopping Editor, it's my mission to sift through all the virtual aisles to uncover the best discounts and most tempting sales. Picture me as your personal bargain hunter, scouring the internet to curate a list of deals that'll make your wallet rejoice. And guess what? Today's lineup is particularly exciting because I have unearthed some stellar discounts and I've also stumbled upon some early Memorial Day Weekend deals.

Who says you have to wait for the holiday weekend to indulge in some serious shopping sprees? Not me! So, without further ado, let's dive into today's treasure trove of savings, including an irresistible discount on a product beloved by none other than the fabulous Kathy Hilton herself.

E! Shopping Editor Picks