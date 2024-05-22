NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis Make Marvelously Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis—who first sparked romance rumors in May 2022—stepped out together in Cannes on May 20 for the red carpet premiere of Sebastian's new movie, The Apprentice.

By Leah Degrazia May 22, 2024 2:52 AMTags
Red CarpetCannesCouplesSebastian StanCelebrities
Watch: Sebastian Stan Addresses SPECIAL Pam & Tommy Prop

There's a fresh celeb couple sighting. 

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis posed together on the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for the May 20 premiere of his movie, The Apprentice, in which the Fresh actor plays a young Donald Trump

In one photo from the event, Sebastian, 41, leaned in close to Annabelle, 39, while she looked over her shoulder, smiling for the camera. And both stars were dressed to impress for the shot, with the I, Tonya actor rocking a classy black tuxedo and the Peaky Blinders actress opting for a full-length, partially see-through sparkly gown. To finish off her look, Annabelle wore her long, pin-straight hair in a half-up style and accessorized with a simple silver cuff bracelet. 

The premiere of The Apprentice—which also stars Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn and Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump—marks a rare sighting for the couple, who first sparked romance rumors in May 2022, when they were spotted getting cozy at Robert Pattinson's 36th birthday party. Since being linked, they've only been seen in public together a few times, including once in December 2022, when they were photographed holding hands on a stroll in New York while walking Annabelle's dog Zeus. 

photos
Riskiest Looks at Cannes Film Festival

And though Sebastian has kept his relationship status low-key, the Marvel alum has gotten candid about how movies have impacted the way he—and others—view love. 

Shutterstock/Matt Baron/BEI

Trending Stories

1

Inside Carolyn Bessette's Heartbreaking Final Days With JFK Jr.

2

Taylor Swift's Whole Dress Comes Off in Eras Tour Wardrobe Malfunction

3

Jennifer Garner Breaks Down in Tears Over Daughter Violet's Graduation

"This idea that we often see in Disney movies and in narratives growing up," Sebastian explained to SiriusXM in a 2022 interview, "you know, childhood stories about this person that's going to come in and be a protector or savior of some sort—I think we have to reevaluate some of that and understand how those narratives subconsciously influence us as we meet people." 

"Because," he continued, "we often meet people we're looking for evidence of certain things that we heard of, and we aren't really look at who they are."

Keep reading for more stars who showed out at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. 

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Annabelle Wallis

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Selena Gomez

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Rune Hellestad / UPI / Shutterstock

Julianne Moore

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Michelle Rodriguez

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Dixie D'Amelio

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering

Diane Kruger

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic

Barbara Palvin

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Sienna Miller, Marlowe Sturridge & Oli Green

Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images

Kevin Costner

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Toni Garrn

IPA / Shutterstock

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Demi Moore & Pilaf

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Candice Swanepoel

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Sebastian Stan

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Demi Moore

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

Emma Stone

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Joe Alwyn

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Maria Bakalova

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kerin

Zoe Saldaña

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Margaret Qualley

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Demi Moore

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

photos
View More Photos From 2024 Cannes Film Festival: Star Sightings
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Inside Carolyn Bessette's Heartbreaking Final Days With JFK Jr.

2

Taylor Swift's Whole Dress Comes Off in Eras Tour Wardrobe Malfunction

3

Jennifer Garner Breaks Down in Tears Over Daughter Violet's Graduation

4

Authorities Hint at CNN Commentator Alice Stewart’s Cause of Death

5

Isabella Strahan Details Appetite Loss Amid 3rd Round of Chemotherapy