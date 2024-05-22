Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis Make Marvelously Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Watch : Sebastian Stan Addresses SPECIAL Pam & Tommy Prop

There's a fresh celeb couple sighting.

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis posed together on the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for the May 20 premiere of his movie, The Apprentice, in which the Fresh actor plays a young Donald Trump.

In one photo from the event, Sebastian, 41, leaned in close to Annabelle, 39, while she looked over her shoulder, smiling for the camera. And both stars were dressed to impress for the shot, with the I, Tonya actor rocking a classy black tuxedo and the Peaky Blinders actress opting for a full-length, partially see-through sparkly gown. To finish off her look, Annabelle wore her long, pin-straight hair in a half-up style and accessorized with a simple silver cuff bracelet.

The premiere of The Apprentice—which also stars Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn and Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump—marks a rare sighting for the couple, who first sparked romance rumors in May 2022, when they were spotted getting cozy at Robert Pattinson's 36th birthday party. Since being linked, they've only been seen in public together a few times, including once in December 2022, when they were photographed holding hands on a stroll in New York while walking Annabelle's dog Zeus.