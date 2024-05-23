NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Why Kim Kardashian Is Feuding With “Miserable” Khloe Kardashian

Here's why Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian began feuding on the season five premiere of The Kardashians May 23 after Khloe declined Kim's invite to fly to Paris for 12 hours.

Kim Kardashian's feud with Kourtney Kardashian is so last season. 

Now, the SKIMS designer is sparring with younger sis Khloe Kardashian, who she called out for having a "stick up" her "ass" in the season five premiere of The Kardashians. (For a breakdown of all the must-see Kardashians moments, watch Kards Katch Up here.)

As seen in Hulu's May 23 episode, their beef started in September when Kim decided to fly to Paris for 12 hours to support Victoria Beckham's fashion show. And although she invited Khloe to come along, it was a hard pass for the Good American founder.

"There are a couple things that are holding me back from wanting to go to Paris," Khloe explained in a confessional, pointing to her kids' school routine and the final weeks of Kourtney's pregnancy with baby Rocky. "I feel like someone has to be here, even for all the kids. Like, God forbid there is a natural disaster, I just feel like somebody has to be here. I know I'm an over-thinker. I know I'm insane. Welcome to my mind."

It's just one of the differences that Khloe—who shares kids True, 6, and Tatum, 21 months, with ex Tristan Thompson—sees between her and Kim.

"Kim can fly by the seat of her pants, but I'm not gonna change who I am," she added. "I was like, ‘You know what? I actually don't care to do this.' I would rather be with my kids."

Kim, on the other hand, doesn't see a problem with her workaholic ways—which included flying to New York for six hours before her whirlwind Paris Fashion Week experience, then jetting stateside to Atlantic City and back across the pond to Milan, all within five days.

"People are like, ‘Why do you work so much?' Like, OK, yeah, that's my vice, but what else do you want me to be doing?" the mom of four said in a confessional. "Do you want me to be doing drugs? If I'm addicted to working and being busy, I don't think that's the worst thing. How about, let me do what I want to do. You do you. I'll do me."

But while Kim wants critics to get off her back, she couldn't help but weigh in on Khloe's lifestyle. Calling her sister "unbearable," Kim bemoaned Khloe's choice to skip the Paris getaway.

"She needs to get out and live her life," the 43-year-old noted. "All arrows are pointing towards misery. She feels guilty for leaving."

In fact, Kim thinks that Khloe is "so stuck in a routine" that she's missing opportunities in her own social life.

"She's not gonna meet anyone in carpool. She's not gonna meet anyone at drop-off," the American Horror Story actress retorted. "She's only gonna meet people when she does adult things. I think Khloe would be happier if she wasn't so rigid about a schedule."

And although Kim wished Khloe was joining her in France, she ultimately thought her absence was for the best.

"When you're not feeling it, there's nothing that can force you to come and have a good time," she shared. "Like, you will just be miserable. I'm not in the mood to deal."

Bennett Raglin/WireImage, David Livingston/Getty Images
Getty Images
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Lester Cohen/WireImage
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
