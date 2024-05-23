Why Kim Kardashian Is Feuding With “Miserable” Khloe Kardashian

Watch : The Real Story Behind Why Kim Kardashian Got Booed at Tom Brady's Roast

Kim Kardashian's feud with Kourtney Kardashian is so last season.

Now, the SKIMS designer is sparring with younger sis Khloe Kardashian, who she called out for having a "stick up" her "ass" in the season five premiere of The Kardashians. (For a breakdown of all the must-see Kardashians moments, watch Kards Katch Up here.)

As seen in Hulu's May 23 episode, their beef started in September when Kim decided to fly to Paris for 12 hours to support Victoria Beckham's fashion show. And although she invited Khloe to come along, it was a hard pass for the Good American founder.

"There are a couple things that are holding me back from wanting to go to Paris," Khloe explained in a confessional, pointing to her kids' school routine and the final weeks of Kourtney's pregnancy with baby Rocky. "I feel like someone has to be here, even for all the kids. Like, God forbid there is a natural disaster, I just feel like somebody has to be here. I know I'm an over-thinker. I know I'm insane. Welcome to my mind."