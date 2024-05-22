Riley Keough Slams "Fraudulent" Attempt to Sell Elvis Presley's Graceland Property in Lawsuit

Watch : Riley Keough Admits What She Learned From Grandfather Elvis About Becoming Famous

Riley Keough is hoping she can return this auction to sender.

The Daisy Jones & the Six star has filed a lawsuit to halt a proposed foreclosure sale of her grandfather Elvis Presley's iconic Graceland home, saying that the lender attempting to carry out the auction of the property is using forged signatures on a non-existent loan, according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

"Elvis Presley Enterprises can confirm that these claims are fraudulent," the entity that runs Graceland and the Elvis Presley Trust said in a statement to NBC News May 21. "There is no foreclosure sale. Simply put, the counter lawsuit has been filed is to stop the fraud."

The self-described lender, named in the lawsuit as Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC, is the same private lender that filed a lawsuit against the estate of Riley's late mother Lisa Marie Presley in September, alleging that she had failed to pay pack a $3.8 million loan before her death in January of last year and had used the Memphis, Tenn., property as collateral.