Riley Keough Slams "Fraudulent" Attempt to Sell Elvis Presley's Graceland Property in Lawsuit

Riley Keough is hoping she can return this auction to sender.
The Daisy Jones & the Six star has filed a lawsuit to halt a proposed foreclosure sale of her grandfather Elvis Presley's iconic Graceland home, saying that the lender attempting to carry out the auction of the property is using forged signatures on a non-existent loan, according to court documents obtained by NBC News.
"Elvis Presley Enterprises can confirm that these claims are fraudulent," the entity that runs Graceland and the Elvis Presley Trust said in a statement to NBC News May 21. "There is no foreclosure sale. Simply put, the counter lawsuit has been filed is to stop the fraud."
The self-described lender, named in the lawsuit as Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC, is the same private lender that filed a lawsuit against the estate of Riley's late mother Lisa Marie Presley in September, alleging that she had failed to pay pack a $3.8 million loan before her death in January of last year and had used the Memphis, Tenn., property as collateral.
However Riley, who gained control of Graceland following her mother's death, said in her lawsuit that the $3.8 million loan never happened, because her mother never gave her signature. And according to the Zola actress, the creditor doesn't exist and the loan was never notarized.
In fact, her new lawsuit alleges a foreclosure sale—originally set for May 23—would be "non-judicial" and the lien paperwork actually violates Tennessee law.
E! News has reached out to Riley's lawyers as well as Naussany Investments for comment, but has not heard back.
Riley's attorneys confirmed to NBC News that a temporary restraining order had been granted in the case, but said further judgements would be declared following a court hearing set for May 22.
As for Riley, the 34-year-old has gone through her fair share of legal troubles surrounding the Graceland estate, as she also faced a dispute with grandmother Priscilla Presley over her role as the heir to the Graceland estate as stipulated in mother Lisa Marie's will. But the two were able to come to an agreement that didn't put a strain on their relationship, according to Riley.
"There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything's going to be how it was," she explained to Vanity Fair in August. "She's a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather's legacy and Graceland. It's very important to her. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy."
