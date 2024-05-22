Sean “Diddy” Combs Sued by Model Accusing Him of Sexual Assault

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault.
Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing another legal battle.
The rapper is being sued by model Crystal McKinney over claims that he drugged and sexually assaulted her at his New York City studio in 2003, according to legal documents obtained by E! News May 21.
In the documents, McKinney, who has modeled for brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Macy's, alleges that she was invited by an unnamed designer to a Men's Fashion Week dinner at Cipriani Downtown, where she was told that she'd be introduced to Combs to potentially advance her career. Ahead of the event, the model, then 22, said she was instructed to change her appearance by dyeing her hair and buying a new outfit to ensure that the Bad Boy Records founder found her attractive, per the suit.
And while Combs did promise to help her "make it big one day" during the dinner, according to the filing, the 54-year-old also allegedly made "flirtatious" remarks towards McKinney before inviting her to his studio later that night to "get to know her better."
While at his studio, per the filing, Combs and an associate then pressured her to smoke and drink until she felt like she was "floating," despite her previously insisting she had had enough. Combs then allegedly demanded McKinney follow him into the bathroom, where he "began kissing her without her consent" and forced her to perform oral sex on him. She said she lost consciousness shortly after and awoke "in shock" to find herself in a taxi back to the designer's apartment, per the lawsuit.
McKinney, who claimed in the suit that she was "blackballed" in the modeling industry following the incident, is seeking compensatory and punitive damages in the case, as well as coverage of her attorneys' fees and costs. She also demands a trial by jury.
E! News reached out to Combs' lawyer for comment on the lawsuit but has not heard back.
McKinney is one of six accusers who have filed claims of sexual assault against Combs in the last six months, which the Grammy winner has since denied, calling them "sickening" and an "assassination of my character."
"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," Diddy wrote on Instagram in December. "I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."
The model's suit also arrives less than a week after Combs apologized over hallway surveillance footage from 2016 that appeared to show him grabbing, shoving and kicking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who he dated on and off for about a decade until their 2018 breakup.
"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Combs said in a video shared on his Instagram May 19. "I was f--ked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."
Noting that he was "disgusted" when he did it and "disgusted now," the rapper continued, "I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, go into rehab. Had to ask God for His mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."