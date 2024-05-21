NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

JoJo Siwa Reveals She's "Drunk as F--k" in Chaotic Videos Celebrating 21st Birthday

JoJo Siwa celebrated her 21st birthday on May 19 and shared several videos documenting her drunken adventures at home and at Disney World, where she drank around the world at EPCOT.

Turning 21 years old was certainly not a b---h for JoJo Siwa.

The "Karma" singer celebrated her milestone birthday on May 19 and, of course, she had to party in the most tipsy of ways.

"It's my 21st birthday," JoJo said in a May 19 TikTok. "I'm drunk as f--k right now."

The former Dance Moms star was then pelted with a piece of bread, which she picked up, saying that it's the "bread I'm supposed to eat," presumably to get some carbs into her system to start absorbing that alcohol.

But that's not where the chaos ended, as JoJo brought her face close to the camera and explained, "I got punched in the eye. It hurst really bad, but I'm OK. I'm OK, I'm OK." Before mouthing, "I'm not OK."

"Here's my liquor spread," she continued, showing off a vast array of alcohol filling the kitchen counters. "Happy 21st birthday to me!"

photos
JoJo Siwa's Most Memorable Looks

But a booze-filled kitchen wasn't the only way JoJo celebrated. The So You Think You Can Dance judge also spent her birthday drinking around the world at Disney World's EPCOT park, which entails getting a drink from each country's pavilion in EPCOT's famed World Showcase area.

TikTok/Jojo Siwa

And JoJo certainly made the most of her "worldwide" drinking, sharing a video from EPCOT of her group—which included Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron and musician G Flip—singing along to "Karma" while using her KISS-inspired makeup filter.

Turning 21 is the latest adult milestone in the Dancing With the Stars alum's evolution over the years, especially as she's traded in her signature ponytail and bows for a more mature vibe, even giving fans a warning on Instagram in March, writing, "The following content is not made for children and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And as she's said before, she doesn't really care about how people view the new her.

"People are afraid of things they don't know," she recently told E! News. "Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary."

Curious to see how else JoJo has changed throughout her years in the spotlight? Keep reading.

Twitter

September 2013

JoJo Siwa made her reality TV debut at age 9 while competing on the second season of Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, judged by Abby Lee Miller.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

May 2015

JoJo celebrated the launch of Abby Lee Dance Company LA's VIP Grand Opening. 

David Livingston/Getty Images

May 2015

She rocked a glam jumpsuit at the 3rd Annual Reality TV Awards.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

March 2017

JoJo accepted the award for Favorite Viral Music Artist at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards. 

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

March 2018

She proved the sun never sets on a badass with her shades at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

July 2018

Batter up: JoJo donned a classic baseball outfit at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

August 2018

She showed off her signature style at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. 

Instagram

March 2019

Even Kim Kardashian and North West keep up with the teen idol.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

April 2019

JoJo's star-studded Sweet 16 included a special visit from the Kardashian-Jenner family, with North and Penelope Disick fan-girling over the birthday girl. 

Ralph Arvesen/Shutterstock

September 2019

JoJo belted her heart out while on tour.

Instagram

November 2019

JoJo spent her Thanksgiving giving back.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

February 2020

The Dance Moms alum was all smiles at the Lakers game.

Instagram

March 2020

It was a party in the U.S.A when JoJo and Miley Cyrus hung out.

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock; Michael Becker/FOX

March 2020

Who's under that T-Rex? JoJo showed off her singing chops on The Masked Singer

Twitter

January 2021

JoJo came out on Instagram in 2020, wearing a shirt reading, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." 

Instagram

June 2021

Later that year, she and then-girlfriend Kylie Prew celebrated Pride together.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

September 2021

JoJo performed onstage during a screening for her Paramount+ original movie The J Team.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

October 2021

Making history as the first same-sex Dancing With the Stars pair, JoJo competed with partner Jenna Johnson on season 30 of the reality competition series.

Instagram / JoJo Siwa

April 2022

She said bye, bye, bye bye to her signature ponytail.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge

July 2023

JoJo got inked during an outing with outing with Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday. For her first tattoo, she got the number 1031 behind her right ear in reference to her 2019 to 2022 D.R.E.A.M. The Tour concert series.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GLAAD

March 2024

The singer teased her next project might not be suitable for all ages

"The following content is not made for children," she shared in a series of cryptic Instagram posts, "and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

April 2024

JoJo debuted her more mature look at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, rocking dark makeup and an edgy costume from her "Karma" music video.

