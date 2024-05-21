JoJo Siwa Reveals She's "Drunk as F--k" in Chaotic Videos Celebrating 21st Birthday

Watch : JoJo Siwa Reacts to Chloe Fineman's 'SNL' Impression of Her New Look

Turning 21 years old was certainly not a b---h for JoJo Siwa.

The "Karma" singer celebrated her milestone birthday on May 19 and, of course, she had to party in the most tipsy of ways.

"It's my 21st birthday," JoJo said in a May 19 TikTok. "I'm drunk as f--k right now."

The former Dance Moms star was then pelted with a piece of bread, which she picked up, saying that it's the "bread I'm supposed to eat," presumably to get some carbs into her system to start absorbing that alcohol.

But that's not where the chaos ended, as JoJo brought her face close to the camera and explained, "I got punched in the eye. It hurst really bad, but I'm OK. I'm OK, I'm OK." Before mouthing, "I'm not OK."

"Here's my liquor spread," she continued, showing off a vast array of alcohol filling the kitchen counters. "Happy 21st birthday to me!"