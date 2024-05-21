JoJo Siwa Reveals She's "Drunk as F--k" in Chaotic Videos Celebrating 21st Birthday

Turning 21 years old was certainly not a b---h for JoJo Siwa.
The "Karma" singer celebrated her milestone birthday on May 19 and, of course, she had to party in the most tipsy of ways.
"It's my 21st birthday," JoJo said in a May 19 TikTok. "I'm drunk as f--k right now."
The former Dance Moms star was then pelted with a piece of bread, which she picked up, saying that it's the "bread I'm supposed to eat," presumably to get some carbs into her system to start absorbing that alcohol.
But that's not where the chaos ended, as JoJo brought her face close to the camera and explained, "I got punched in the eye. It hurst really bad, but I'm OK. I'm OK, I'm OK." Before mouthing, "I'm not OK."
"Here's my liquor spread," she continued, showing off a vast array of alcohol filling the kitchen counters. "Happy 21st birthday to me!"
But a booze-filled kitchen wasn't the only way JoJo celebrated. The So You Think You Can Dance judge also spent her birthday drinking around the world at Disney World's EPCOT park, which entails getting a drink from each country's pavilion in EPCOT's famed World Showcase area.
And JoJo certainly made the most of her "worldwide" drinking, sharing a video from EPCOT of her group—which included Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron and musician G Flip—singing along to "Karma" while using her KISS-inspired makeup filter.
Turning 21 is the latest adult milestone in the Dancing With the Stars alum's evolution over the years, especially as she's traded in her signature ponytail and bows for a more mature vibe, even giving fans a warning on Instagram in March, writing, "The following content is not made for children and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers."
And as she's said before, she doesn't really care about how people view the new her.
"People are afraid of things they don't know," she recently told E! News. "Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary."
