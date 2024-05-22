Will Smith Shares Son Trey's Honest Reaction to His Movies

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals How Her Marriage to Will Smith Impacts Her Kids' Future Relationships

Will Smith will always keep it fresh for his prince.

In fact, the Oscar winner believes his 31-year-old son Trey Smith, who he shares with ex Sheree Zampino, provided him with valuable insight into Bad Boys: Ride or Die as one of the popular action saga's biggest fans.

"My oldest son Trey, he loves it," Will shared in an exclusive interview with E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi airing tonight, May 21, at 11 p.m. "He's the one that's into Call of Duty and all of that, so a Bad Boys movie for him is everything. It's the one he likes that his dad is doing."

Even though Will was initially hesitant to film parts of the movie—the fourth installment in the franchise—from a first-person perspective, he said Trey was the one who put his concerns to rest.

"It's interesting the younger generation loves the first-person perspective," the 55-year-old explained, referencing Trey's love of shooting games. "The older generation is like, 'Mhmm, we're not sure about that.'"