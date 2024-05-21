Caitlin Clark's Latest Basketball Achievement Hasn't Been Done Since Michael Jordan

Watch : Why Caitlin Clark's WNBA Salary Is Sparking Outrage

Caitlin Clark continues to make history.

The Indiana Fever guard has signed a multiyear deal with Wilson to release a line of signature basketballs, making her the first female athlete to sign such a deal, according to a May 21 press release. That's not all: No player in NBA or WNBA history has received a deal like this since Michael Jordan signed one with Wilson back in 1984 during his debut season. And obviously, Caitlin is thrilled.

"Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far," she said in a statement, "and I couldn't be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them."

She added, "It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes."

With her new deal, Caitlin will partner with Wilson on releasing three limited-edition basketball designs to commemorate her first season, each inspired by Caitlin's incredible sports journey. The gold and white basketballs will be available for purchase starting May 28—although fans do have to enter a contest for their chance to purchase.