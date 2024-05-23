NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Kourtney Kardashian Details What Led to Emergency Fetal Surgery for Baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian recalled going in for "terrifying" and "stressful" emergency fetal surgery in September while she was pregnant with her and Travis Barker's son Rocky.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals "Urgent Fetal Surgery"

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about a scary moment in her pregnancy.

The Kardashians star—who welcomed son Rocky with husband Travis Barker in November—shared on the season five premiere what happened before and after her emergency fetal surgery in September.

"We had planned a scan at home, so that all the kids could see the baby," she recalled in the May 23 episode. "The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor, who's really detailed and thorough at looking for everything. And something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple specialists."

Following her appointments, she learned she'd need to go in for an operation on the baby the next morning, which she called "terrifying" and "stressful."

Although Kourtney didn't share what concern was detected in the scan, she noted that it manifested quickly.

"The timing of it was miraculous. That saved everything," the 45-year-old explained. "My doctor's like, 'There's nothing that you did wrong. It's not age-related. It's just a super rare thing that happened.'" 

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Travis, 48, had already left for his Blink-182 tour in Europe, so Kourtney called mom Kris Jenner to take her to the hospital while the musician flew back to the states

"The thing that was awful was his WiFi was broken on the plane," Kourtney shared. "I was sending him updates and my mom was sending him updates. He couldn't get anything and he kept checking, like every two hours on the plane, ‘Can you reset the WiFi?'"

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

By the time Travis landed, the reality star—who also shares kids Mason Disick, 14, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9, with ex Scott Disick—had already underwent the procedure because "they had to do it right away."

It was only afterward that Kourtney was able to process the frightening situation.

"There's some superpower that I have—that in emergency situations, I get really calm," she continued. "And then right when we left, I was like, ‘OK, I can take a deep breath. I could cry. I could get it out.'"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

For the remaining two months of her pregnancy, Kourtney said she laid low and remained mostly on bed rest.

"There's a hole in the amniotic sac from where they had to go into the surgery," she told the Hulu cameras. "So, I'm not allowed to drive. I'm not allowed to stand for more than 20 minutes. I'm really not leaving the house." 

And while the Poosh founder acknowledges the surgery was a "trauma" for the couple, she explained that they always stayed hopeful about their little boy.

"I just feel so grateful that how everything played out and for the doctors that really helped make the best decisions that really saved our baby," she added. "After this happened, I was like, ‘God's got this. We're good. This is a miracle and we're just going to be super positive.'"

Instagram/Travis Barker

Read on to see more photos of Kourtney and Travis' now-6-month-old Rocky. 

Instagram / Travis Barker
Bump Kiss

Travis Barker kissed his pregnant wife's bare baby bump, which she showcased while wearing a pair of light blue jeans and a white tank top, as seen in the Blink 182 drummer's Aug. 26, 2023 Instagram post.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Garden Style

Kourtney Kardashian embraced her bare baby bump in a casual outfit during a stroll through a garden in August 2023.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini Bump

Kourtney showed her baby bump in a red bikini.

Instagram
Four Generations

Kourtney's little one was ready to meet aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner and great-grandma MJ Campbell.

Instagram
A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Instagram
Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick rocked similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star revealed her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during Penelope's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcased her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during Penelope's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney was already getting her son familiar with drums during the pregnancy.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to her husband that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

