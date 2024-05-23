Kourtney Kardashian Details What Led to Emergency Fetal Surgery for Baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about a scary moment in her pregnancy.
The Kardashians star—who welcomed son Rocky with husband Travis Barker in November—shared on the season five premiere what happened before and after her emergency fetal surgery in September.
"We had planned a scan at home, so that all the kids could see the baby," she recalled in the May 23 episode. "The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor, who's really detailed and thorough at looking for everything. And something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple specialists."
Following her appointments, she learned she'd need to go in for an operation on the baby the next morning, which she called "terrifying" and "stressful."
Although Kourtney didn't share what concern was detected in the scan, she noted that it manifested quickly.
"The timing of it was miraculous. That saved everything," the 45-year-old explained. "My doctor's like, 'There's nothing that you did wrong. It's not age-related. It's just a super rare thing that happened.'"
Travis, 48, had already left for his Blink-182 tour in Europe, so Kourtney called mom Kris Jenner to take her to the hospital while the musician flew back to the states.
"The thing that was awful was his WiFi was broken on the plane," Kourtney shared. "I was sending him updates and my mom was sending him updates. He couldn't get anything and he kept checking, like every two hours on the plane, ‘Can you reset the WiFi?'"
By the time Travis landed, the reality star—who also shares kids Mason Disick, 14, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9, with ex Scott Disick—had already underwent the procedure because "they had to do it right away."
It was only afterward that Kourtney was able to process the frightening situation.
"There's some superpower that I have—that in emergency situations, I get really calm," she continued. "And then right when we left, I was like, ‘OK, I can take a deep breath. I could cry. I could get it out.'"
For the remaining two months of her pregnancy, Kourtney said she laid low and remained mostly on bed rest.
"There's a hole in the amniotic sac from where they had to go into the surgery," she told the Hulu cameras. "So, I'm not allowed to drive. I'm not allowed to stand for more than 20 minutes. I'm really not leaving the house."
And while the Poosh founder acknowledges the surgery was a "trauma" for the couple, she explained that they always stayed hopeful about their little boy.
"I just feel so grateful that how everything played out and for the doctors that really helped make the best decisions that really saved our baby," she added. "After this happened, I was like, ‘God's got this. We're good. This is a miracle and we're just going to be super positive.'"
