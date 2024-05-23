Kourtney Kardashian Details What Led to Emergency Fetal Surgery for Baby Rocky

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reveals "Urgent Fetal Surgery"

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about a scary moment in her pregnancy.

The Kardashians star—who welcomed son Rocky with husband Travis Barker in November—shared on the season five premiere what happened before and after her emergency fetal surgery in September.

"We had planned a scan at home, so that all the kids could see the baby," she recalled in the May 23 episode. "The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor, who's really detailed and thorough at looking for everything. And something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple specialists."

Following her appointments, she learned she'd need to go in for an operation on the baby the next morning, which she called "terrifying" and "stressful."

Although Kourtney didn't share what concern was detected in the scan, she noted that it manifested quickly.

"The timing of it was miraculous. That saved everything," the 45-year-old explained. "My doctor's like, 'There's nothing that you did wrong. It's not age-related. It's just a super rare thing that happened.'"