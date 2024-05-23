High School Musical Star Wins The Masked Singer Season 11

Watch : Pregnant Ashley Tisdale is Excited That Vanessa Hudgens is Also Expecting

One High School Musical alum just graduated to become The Masked Singer's season 11 winner.

During the Fox competition series' May 22 season finale, Goldfish and Gumball battled it out for the title of top singing star after outlasting 14 other mystery celebrities with their vocal chops.

For Gumball, he noted the competition has allowed him to shine in ways he's never been able to before in his career.

"The experience has been unreal and it's been wonderful to show what I am capable of musically," the actor shared with the judges. "I've been on TV for almost two decades non-stop, and yet being here, I feel like I've finally gotten to show who I really am."

Goldfish echoed her competitor's sentiments.

"I have loved being able to swim into new territories as the golden girl on this stage," she admitted. "As a little girl I was never really great at expressing myself. It's not really something I grew up around. But lately, I have been on a journey of self-discovery and being here I've been able to express myself so freely."