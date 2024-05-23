High School Musical Star Wins The Masked Singer Season 11

One High School Musical alum just graduated to become The Masked Singer's season 11 winner.
During the Fox competition series' May 22 season finale, Goldfish and Gumball battled it out for the title of top singing star after outlasting 14 other mystery celebrities with their vocal chops.
For Gumball, he noted the competition has allowed him to shine in ways he's never been able to before in his career.
"The experience has been unreal and it's been wonderful to show what I am capable of musically," the actor shared with the judges. "I've been on TV for almost two decades non-stop, and yet being here, I feel like I've finally gotten to show who I really am."
Goldfish echoed her competitor's sentiments.
"I have loved being able to swim into new territories as the golden girl on this stage," she admitted. "As a little girl I was never really great at expressing myself. It's not really something I grew up around. But lately, I have been on a journey of self-discovery and being here I've been able to express myself so freely."
"I come from a working class family that has no connection to Hollywood whatsoever, so there's no reason I should have made it," Goldfish added. "But I'm proof that with enough love, hard work and dedication, you can truly do anything."
The contestants then each treated viewers to two final performances. Gumball wowed fans with covers of Sam Smith and Disclosure's "Latch" and Styx's "Renegade" while Goldfish impressively belted out Blondie's "Heart of Glass" and "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" by Elton John.
So, who ultimately won The Masked Singer season 11? It was Goldfish, who was revealed to be former Disney star and High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens!
While Robin Thicke previously guessed her to be Hilary Duff and Ken Jeong was sure it was Nicole Scherzinger, ultimately Rita Ora and Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed Hudgens was behind the fishy face mask.
"It's honestly the most incredible thing ever," she said of her Masked Singer experience. "I've just been so excited to take this mask off and stare into Rita's eyes and be like, ‘Girl, this is why I couldn't hang out with you.'"
Vanessa added that being Goldfish gave her "the freedom to purely just do something that I love."
"It's been so long since I've been able to do that," she continued. "It makes me so emotional because I really do love it so much. It fills my soul—truly."
Keep reading to find out which celebrity came in second place in the Gumball costume, plus look back at all the stars who were previously unmasked during season 11 of The Masked Singer.