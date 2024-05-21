How Taylor Swift Inspired Charlie Puth to Be a Bigger Artist IRL

Turns out Taylor Swift was just one call away from getting Charlie Puth to release new music.
The "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer is crediting Taylor with pushing him to release his single "Hero," which he described as very different from his previous work and "one of the hardest songs I've ever had to write."
"I've never put out a song like this before," Charlie wrote on Instagram May 21 alongside the single's cover photo featuring him lounging in a flower garden. "It's very different for me, but I want to thank @taylorswift for letting me know musically that I just couldn't keep this on my hard drive any longer."
As for what fans can expect from the track, out May 24, he called it the story of "when you see someone you love hurting themselves, ruining the things in their life that are good, but you just can't save them."
"I wrote it in hopes that you've gone through something similar in your life, and that it can fill in the BLANK for you like it did for me," he continued. "I'm very excited to share my next album with you, especially this song because it's a great representation of what's to come."
The "Attention" singer has gotten plenty of it this past month after Taylor name-dropped him in the title track of her new album The Tortured Poets Department, singing, "You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."
In fact, Charlie—who got engaged to Brooke Sansone last year—mentioned earlier month that the name drop had made his life "really crazy for obvious reasons."
"But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it," the 32-year-old said on TikTok. "So… I Declare 'Hero' will be out everywhere on May 24th as the first single of my new album. Thank you for your support…you know who you are."
