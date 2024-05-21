How Taylor Swift Inspired Charlie Puth to Be a Bigger Artist IRL

Watch : Charlie Puth Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Shout-Out in Tortured Poet’s Department

Turns out Taylor Swift was just one call away from getting Charlie Puth to release new music.

The "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer is crediting Taylor with pushing him to release his single "Hero," which he described as very different from his previous work and "one of the hardest songs I've ever had to write."

"I've never put out a song like this before," Charlie wrote on Instagram May 21 alongside the single's cover photo featuring him lounging in a flower garden. "It's very different for me, but I want to thank @taylorswift for letting me know musically that I just couldn't keep this on my hard drive any longer."

As for what fans can expect from the track, out May 24, he called it the story of "when you see someone you love hurting themselves, ruining the things in their life that are good, but you just can't save them."