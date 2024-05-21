The Real Story Behind Why Kim Kardashian Got Booed at Tom Brady's Roast

Nikki Glaser is giving the play-by-play on Tom Brady's roast.
The comedian—who recently appeared on Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time—set the record straight on why Kim Kardashian was booed during the May 5 taping of the comedy special. Though she initially thought the jeers came from Taylor Swift fans in the crowd reacting to Kim's long-standing feud with the singer, it turned out to be the doing of one man who Nikki said has a "reputation for starting s--t."
"Apparently, he started the boo as just like a joke," she explained on the May 21 episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "He probably had too many drinks or something. He's not affiliated with Swifties or anything—just felt like saying a boo into the air."
Only describing the man as a "wild guy" in the comedy scene, Nikki continued, "It just kinda caught wind, but it wasn't Swiftie-meditated. I do have that on good information that it was not based on that."
The Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? star said the crowd likely joined in because a majority of them were "sports fans wanting to have some sort of release to boo."
She added of the heckles, "It just caught on too much."
Not that there will be a replay of the moment. After all, Netflix edited out the boos following the live taping, with the finalized version of the special cutting from Kim's introduction to her first joke.
"Post edits are standard practice for comedy specials and happen in live broadcasts whether that's subtitles, adding things or removing things that we can't do when it's streaming live,"Netflix's vice president of stand-up and comedy formats Robbie Praw explained of the editing choice to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's part of, quite frankly, the fun of watching it live to not miss those things."
However, many of the jokes about Tom's high-profile divorce from Gisele Bündchen made the cut—even if they didn't quite land with the NFL icon himself.
"I loved when the jokes were about me," Tom said on the May 14 episode of The Pivot Podcast. "I didn't like the way that it affected my kids."
Looking back at the roast, the retired quarterback—who shares children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 with Gisele, as well as son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan—said he probably "wouldn't do that again."
"I'm gonna be a better parent as I go forward because of it," he continued. "If we're not laughing about things, we're crying. And I think we should have more fun."