The Real Story Behind Why Kim Kardashian Got Booed at Tom Brady's Roast

Watch : Did Kim Kardashian Ask Netflix to Remove Tom Brady Roast Boos?

Nikki Glaser is giving the play-by-play on Tom Brady's roast.

The comedian—who recently appeared on Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time—set the record straight on why Kim Kardashian was booed during the May 5 taping of the comedy special. Though she initially thought the jeers came from Taylor Swift fans in the crowd reacting to Kim's long-standing feud with the singer, it turned out to be the doing of one man who Nikki said has a "reputation for starting s--t."

"Apparently, he started the boo as just like a joke," she explained on the May 21 episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "He probably had too many drinks or something. He's not affiliated with Swifties or anything—just felt like saying a boo into the air."

Only describing the man as a "wild guy" in the comedy scene, Nikki continued, "It just kinda caught wind, but it wasn't Swiftie-meditated. I do have that on good information that it was not based on that."