Run, Don’t Walk to Zappos' Memorial Day Shoe Sale, Including Hoka, Birkenstocks & More Up to 70% off

And just like that…it's Memorial Day weekend. That means summer is almost here and the sales are about to start rolling in. You may have noticed the deals over at Banana Republic Factory and Pottery Barn, but the sale that's making my toes tap a giddy beat is the epic Memorial Day Sale over at Zappos. From now until June 3, you can save up to 70% on fan-favorite and top selling brands, like Brooks, adidas, Cole Haan, Birkenstock, and more.
Stock up on your summer wardrobe with low, low price tags on sandals, sneakers, heels, and comfy, everyday shoes. If you need a new pair for running, grab some On Clouds that are 30% off. Looking for a sandal that can keep up with a day of walking? Then check out these stylish KEENs that will be a warm weather go-to (and 25% off). Need a classic pair of Crocs in a new color? Then you have to check out Zappos' Crocs selection and save.
But, don't wait. Best sellers are going fast and cult-favorite picks won't last long. So, head over to Zappos' sale and celebrate your feet in style this Memorial Day.
Hey Dude Wendy Funk Jersey
If you're looking for a lightweight, barefoot feel and super breathable comfort for the summer, you have to get a pair of Hey Dude shoes. Perfect for travel, wearing around the house, or just running errands, they're available in 3 colors and sizing from 5 to 12.
Brooks Ghost 15
For over a decade, Brooks Ghost has been my running shoe of choice. There's plenty of cushioning to support every step and the mesh upper gives lots of breathability when you start to turn up the heat. Snag them in 29 colors, including narrow, medium, and wide sizing options.
Birkenstock Gizeh Big Buckle Canvas
Grab these $130 Birkenstocks for just $68. The contoured, cork footbed gives your foot the support it needs, plus the buckles make sure you get a secure fit. They're vegan, too, and available in sizing from 5 to 11.5.
Hoka Hopara
Anytime I see a Hoka deal, I immediately add to cart -- especially when it's 33% off. These durable trail and hiking sandals can handle wet or dry conditions with ease and provide grip and traction for every kind of surface. Snag them in two colorways.
Sam Edelman Robyn
Snag these elegant Sam Edelman heels for just $39 and you'll be saving a whopping 70%. They'll keep you stepping out in style and are easy to pair with any outfit.
On Cloud X 3
Breathability, support, and cushioning join together to make On Cloud's a superior workout shoe. And everyone I talk to swears to their lightweight comfort. Get them now, while they're 30% off.
Cole Haan Cloudfeel Tilden Sandals
Add a pop of color to any outfit with these comfortable and stylish Cole Haan sandals. They have an adjustable buckle, a soft EVA insole, and will nicely pair with any summer fit.
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle High Shine
Everyone needs a classic pair of Birkenstock sandals in their closet, but not everyone has to pay full price. Save 51% with this shiny, butter yellow option that's as classic as it is trendy.
Crocs Classic Clog
Available in 27 colors, you might need to get two pairs of Crocs in your cart. Come on, they're comfy, breathable, and perfect for getting wet or dry in the summer. How can you resist?
adidas Hoops 3.0 Bold
White sneakers are very on-trend right now, so snagging this pair of adidas for 37% off is a wise choice. They have a little bit of a platform for height, feature a super comfy sole, and have shiny detailing for an extra touch of style.
KEEN Elle Backstrap
If you're on your feet all day, you need a pair of KEEN sandals. They make any summer fit look good, and at the same time, they'll make your soles feel supported and cushiony. Snag them in 8 colors, up to 25% off.