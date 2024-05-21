Run, Don’t Walk to Zappos' Memorial Day Shoe Sale, Including Hoka, Birkenstocks & More Up to 70% off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

And just like that…it's Memorial Day weekend. That means summer is almost here and the sales are about to start rolling in. You may have noticed the deals over at Banana Republic Factory and Pottery Barn, but the sale that's making my toes tap a giddy beat is the epic Memorial Day Sale over at Zappos. From now until June 3, you can save up to 70% on fan-favorite and top selling brands, like Brooks, adidas, Cole Haan, Birkenstock, and more.

Stock up on your summer wardrobe with low, low price tags on sandals, sneakers, heels, and comfy, everyday shoes. If you need a new pair for running, grab some On Clouds that are 30% off. Looking for a sandal that can keep up with a day of walking? Then check out these stylish KEENs that will be a warm weather go-to (and 25% off). Need a classic pair of Crocs in a new color? Then you have to check out Zappos' Crocs selection and save.

But, don't wait. Best sellers are going fast and cult-favorite picks won't last long. So, head over to Zappos' sale and celebrate your feet in style this Memorial Day.