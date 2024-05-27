Inside Track Stars Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall's Plan to Bring Home Matching Olympic Gold

Courtesy of CELSIUS

And with so much on the line, they've gotten really good at pointing out each other's flaws. "We're both definitely open to criticism, because he sees stuff that I don't see it, I see stuff that he doesn't see," agreed Tara. "We both are so educated in the sport, we can also coach each other."

It's come in handy when their coach is unable to join them at meets, "So then he knows what I'm working on and I know what he needs to work on," explained Tara. "We know what needs to be said and done and how it should look."

But the gang will all be there this summer in Paris.

After not being able to cheer one another on in Tokyo, "I'm so pumped," Tara said of reserving a trackside seat for each other's events. "I'm just so pumped that he gets to come watch me and that I get to go watch him and be in the same area for a month-and-a-half of pure grind mode, Olympic mode. This is what we've been working on. And this is what we've been waiting for. And it's going to be a special moment for sure."