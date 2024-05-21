Isabella Strahan Details Loss of Appetite Amid 3rd Round of Chemotherapy

Watch : Michael Strahan Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Isabella Amid Her Cancer Battle

Isabella Strahan is getting candid about the side effects of her brain cancer treatment.

Michael Strahan's daughter shared that her hunger has been at an all-time low since finishing her third chemotherapy treatment for medulloblastoma, the malignant brain tumor she was diagnosed with in October.

"For the past week, I'd say, I had the biggest appetite," Isabella said in a May 21 video, "and then last week, it just dropped to zero. So, it's annoying."

And that's not the only side effect she's dealing with lately. The 19-year-old also admitted that she was experiencing some memory loss from taking a non-chemo medication that causes "rigor," an immune response to cancer therapies that can result in intense body chills.

"I'm having a sandwich that I don't remember ordering since I got this medication that makes me rigor," Isabella shared, "which makes me shake extremely and cold."