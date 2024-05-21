NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Isabella Strahan Details Loss of Appetite Amid 3rd Round of Chemotherapy

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan revealed that she hasn't had an appetite since ending her third chemotherapy round for brain cancer, saying that her hunger has basically "dropped to zero."

Isabella Strahan is getting candid about the side effects of her brain cancer treatment. 

Michael Strahan's daughter shared that her hunger has been at an all-time low since finishing her third chemotherapy treatment for medulloblastoma, the malignant brain tumor she was diagnosed with in October

"For the past week, I'd say, I had the biggest appetite," Isabella said in a May 21 video, "and then last week, it just dropped to zero. So, it's annoying."

And that's not the only side effect she's dealing with lately. The 19-year-old also admitted that she was experiencing some memory loss from taking a non-chemo medication that causes "rigor," an immune response to cancer therapies that can result in intense body chills.  

"I'm having a sandwich that I don't remember ordering since I got this medication that makes me rigor," Isabella shared, "which makes me shake extremely and cold."

Excited for her meal nonetheless, she detailed her order, noting it contained "some turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and lettuce." 

But Isabella—whom along with twin sister Sophia, Michael shares with ex-wife Jean Muggli Strahan—is hopeful she won't have to deal with these negative effects much longer. After all, the University of Southern California student revealed she's nearing the end of her treatment. 

"Tomorrow is really my last day of chemo," Isabella noted, "and then it's my last cycle, and then I'm done. It's insane."

Isabella's timeline update arrives a month after she learned her chemo rounds would be completed sooner than originally planned

"I'll be done in May. And I can try and have a summer to feel better," she said while wiping away tears in an April 10 video. "I'm so happy 'cause I thought I'd be done at the end of July."

Isabella added, "These are happy tears. It's not even considered crying when it's happy tears."

Keep reading for more on Isabella's brain cancer journey: 

Instagram/Isabella Strahan

Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Isabella Strahan—the daughter of former couple Michael Strahan and Jean Muggli—said she "didn't notice anything was off" about her health until early October 2023, when she started experiencing headaches and nausea.

After throwing up blood one day, she got a full checkup and MRI scan at the urging of her dad. The results showed medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor found in children.

Later that month, she underwent brain surgery to remove the mass.

Instagram / Sophia Strahan

Family Support

Isabella went public with her diagnosis in a January 2024 interview with her dad and ABC News' Robin Roberts.

"I literally think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter," Michael noted at the time. "I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this."

Isabella's twin sister Sophia Strahan also offered her support. "I'm so lucky to have the most amazing sister and best friend in the world," she wrote on Instagram. "The last few months have been so much harder than we could have ever imagined, but it's made me realize just how strong you are"

Instagram/Sophia Strahan

Radiation Therapy

Following her interview, Isabella shared she had finished her round of radiation therapy.

"I'm very excited to finally be done," she said in a Jan. 16 YouTube video. "It's been a long six weeks and I'm very happy to finally heal my head after all of this because the side effects and everything get to you."

YouTube/Isabella Strahan

First Chemotherapy Round

Following radiation therapy, Isabella began undergoing chemotherapy to treat her cancer.

"My whole mouth feels like I got one giant root canal," she shared in a Feb. 16 vlog. "Every single tooth, just ripped out and not even surgically put back in. My jaw hurts, the bottom of my tongue hurts. It hurts when I gulp water." 

Still, the teen kept her spirits up, joking in a video posted a week later that her hair is "insufficient now."

"Besides being bald," she said, "it doesn't bring me pain mentally." 

Isabella Strahan/YouTube

Emergency Skull Surgery

Though Isabella was initially scheduled to undergo her second round of chemotherapy in early March, she underwent emergency surgery on her skull—during which doctors drained out extra fluid from her head and replaced a bone they had originally cut out with a titanium plate—which pushed her chemo back by weeks.

"I'm in so much pain," she said in a March 6 vlog. "My face is extremely puffy, and this sucks. I was in so much pain earlier. I was, like, screaming."

YouTube/Isabella Strahan

Special Visit

Isabella's dad Michael arranged for her favorite singer Bryson Tiller to stop by their New York City home as a pick-me-up amid her treatments.

"You haven't moved this much in months!" Michael joked to his daughter in her vlog of the visit. "You are fangirling right now."

 

YouTube

Chemotherapy Round 2

Isabella shared in a March 21 video that she had started her second round of chemotherapy, meaning there was "just four more" rounds to go.

YouTube/Isabella Strahan

New Side Effects

Amid her second chemotherapy round, Isabella said she began experiencing difficulties in walking.

"I literally can't walk without being lightheaded or out of breath," she shared in a March 27 vlog, lamenting that there isn't an "anti-exhaustion medicine" she could take.

 

YouTube

Good News

The YouTuber had a positive update after finishing her second round of chemotherapy, sharing that she would only have to undergo two more rounds of instead of the originally scheduled four.

"These are happy tears," she said in a video posted April 10. "It's not even considering crying when it's happy tears."

YouTube

Roadblock in Her Journey

However, Isabella hit a bump in the road in her treatment plan when she had to undergo a third craniotomy. According to the teen, this procedure was unlike anything she had previously experienced.

"Not going to lie, I've been crying a lot," she detailed in an April 12 vlog. "They sunk a needle in three spots and drained fluid, and I was completely awake for this. So, my first completely awake surgery."

