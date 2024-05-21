Isabella Strahan Details Loss of Appetite Amid 3rd Round of Chemotherapy

Isabella Strahan is getting candid about the side effects of her brain cancer treatment.
Michael Strahan's daughter shared that her hunger has been at an all-time low since finishing her third chemotherapy treatment for medulloblastoma, the malignant brain tumor she was diagnosed with in October.
"For the past week, I'd say, I had the biggest appetite," Isabella said in a May 21 video, "and then last week, it just dropped to zero. So, it's annoying."
And that's not the only side effect she's dealing with lately. The 19-year-old also admitted that she was experiencing some memory loss from taking a non-chemo medication that causes "rigor," an immune response to cancer therapies that can result in intense body chills.
"I'm having a sandwich that I don't remember ordering since I got this medication that makes me rigor," Isabella shared, "which makes me shake extremely and cold."
Excited for her meal nonetheless, she detailed her order, noting it contained "some turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and lettuce."
But Isabella—whom along with twin sister Sophia, Michael shares with ex-wife Jean Muggli Strahan—is hopeful she won't have to deal with these negative effects much longer. After all, the University of Southern California student revealed she's nearing the end of her treatment.
"Tomorrow is really my last day of chemo," Isabella noted, "and then it's my last cycle, and then I'm done. It's insane."
Isabella's timeline update arrives a month after she learned her chemo rounds would be completed sooner than originally planned.
"I'll be done in May. And I can try and have a summer to feel better," she said while wiping away tears in an April 10 video. "I'm so happy 'cause I thought I'd be done at the end of July."
Isabella added, "These are happy tears. It's not even considered crying when it's happy tears."
