Savor Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Blissful Wedding Weekend in Italy

In honor of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's momentous two years of marriage, here are all the getting-ready, I-do and let's-party photos from their 2022 wedding to have and to hold

That was amore in the air throughout Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding weekend in Italy two years ago.

If it seems as if it's been way more than a mere 24 months since they tied the knot (for the third time, having first swapped tequila-fueled vows in Las Vegas in April before getting legally hitched in Santa Barbara, Calif., May 15), that's a testament to the eternal-love vibe the couple have been emitting from the moment their situation turned romantic following years of friendship.

After going Instagram-public with a close-up of their intertwined hands in February 2021, the duo quickly christened Kravis figured there wasn't a moment to lose getting on with the rest of their lives. Their son Rocky was born in November 2023, joining Barker's son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whose daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, he also helped raise; and Kourtney's boys Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.

But before they turned their efforts to baby-making, the ultimate celebration of their meant-to-be-ness was held in Portofino, where (almost) every member of the Kardashian-Jenner and Barker families, plus a small group of friends who made the nearest-and-dearest cut, watched the Dolce & Gabbana-clad bride and groom say "I do" in a religious service on May 22, 2022.

"Italy was like a fairy tale," Kourtney told Vogue ahead of their first anniversary. "It was really intimate—around 40 people."

NINO/GC Images

They initially envisioned a quiet ceremony for two, plus their kids, in one of the area's historic churches, but as they started to plan "I felt like I couldn't imagine it without my family," she said. "And for friends, we really only wanted friends that we both knew. It was a small, intimate group—I think to share that vulnerable moment in front of those people made it so much more special."

Alas, her dream of no one in town paying any attention to them went out the window when she realized the wedding party was almost outnumbered by paparazzi—though, as Kourtney acknowledged, they had gone straight to the source.

"Obviously, paparazzi started in Italy," she noted (and indeed, the profession got its name from the photographer Paparazzo in Federico Fellini's La Dolce Vita). "So I thought maybe there would be a couple local paparazzi hiding somewhere. But it was definitely a lot."

Some cameras, meanwhile, were invited, and they eventually shared the story of their big day on Hulu's Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis, which let viewers in on the mess of preparation that preceded all the glamour and romance.

"The process of going from feeling anxious and scared to have that vulnerable moment in front of people—it was a big buildup that I'm sure that a lot of brides feel that buildup maybe—and then starting to feeling such a sense of calm over me," Kourtney reflected. "It just was all so special the way that it happened."

And it certainly looked the part, their first two years of forever commencing with a stunning ceremony. Though, technically, everyone had to get ready first, so we may as well start from the beginning: Keep reading to see every highlight of Travis and Kourtney's blissful wedding weekend.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Girls Get Ready

Stormi Webster, mom Kylie JennerKendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian appear behind-the-scenes at the wedding.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Morning After

One day after their wedding ceremony, Kourtney and Travis stepped out for another boat ride in Italy. 

Shutterstock
Making a Splash

The newlyweds were spotted sharing a kiss after jumping into the water from the top floor of their yacht. 

Instagram
Reception Ready

The bride & groom decided to go all black for their post-wedding festivities.

Enrico Di Virgilio / BACKGRID
Another Look!

Kim changed into a striking bejeweled corset for the couple's fun-filled reception.

Ellen von Unwerth
Kiss the Bride

"Happily ever after," the couple wrote on Instagram.

Ellen von Unwerth
Ceremony

Kourtney and Travis, both in Dolce & Gabbana, wed at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy.

Ellen von Unwerth
Surrounded by Love

The bride and groom's family members stood by their sides as the ceremony took place.

Ellen von Unwerth
The Newlyweds

As Kourtney wrote on Instagram, "Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker."

Ellen von Unwerth
Cheers to the Happy Couple

The pair celebrated saying "I do" by popping a bottle of champagne.

Ellen von Unwerth
Husband & Wife

Kravis forever!

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kravis Married Again

The two walk together after the ceremony.

Tiktok
Sippin' Sisters

Kylie and Kendall Jenner show off their dance moves and drinks on TikTok.

Tiktok
Dance Moves

Kris Jenner and Carl Dawson get down on the dance floor with some killer moves. 

Instagram
Taking Over The Mic

Travis gives a heartwarming speech alongside Kourtney at the reception.

Tiktok
Outfit Change

Kim Kardashian swapped her black lace gown for a sparkly bodysuit during the reception.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kourtney & Travis

The bride showcases her full wedding look.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The Veil

Kourtney wore a cathedral-length veil.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Flowing Veil

The bride and groom head to the reception.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Tattoo Tribute

Kourtney's veil depicted the Virgin Mary and the words "Family Loyalty Respect" which match the artwork of Travis' head tattoos.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Penelope Disick & Alabama Barker

Kourtney's daughter and Travis's daughter walk together.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

Attendants help carry Kourtney's veil.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Landon Barker & Atiana De La Hoya

Travis' son and stepdaughter are spotted.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

Kris walks her eldest daughter down the aisle.

NINO/GC Images
We're Here

Kim Kardashian leads North West and Reign Disick to the wedding.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The engaged couple arrive at the ceremony.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Wedding Participants
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The Kardashian-Jenners and the Bride & Groom

Khloe KardashianReign DisickKendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian appear with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Shutterstock
Kris Jenner

The mother of the bride arrives!

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker & Kylie Jenner
