Savor Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Blissful Wedding Weekend in Italy

That was amore in the air throughout Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding weekend in Italy two years ago.
If it seems as if it's been way more than a mere 24 months since they tied the knot (for the third time, having first swapped tequila-fueled vows in Las Vegas in April before getting legally hitched in Santa Barbara, Calif., May 15), that's a testament to the eternal-love vibe the couple have been emitting from the moment their situation turned romantic following years of friendship.
After going Instagram-public with a close-up of their intertwined hands in February 2021, the duo quickly christened Kravis figured there wasn't a moment to lose getting on with the rest of their lives. Their son Rocky was born in November 2023, joining Barker's son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whose daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, he also helped raise; and Kourtney's boys Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.
But before they turned their efforts to baby-making, the ultimate celebration of their meant-to-be-ness was held in Portofino, where (almost) every member of the Kardashian-Jenner and Barker families, plus a small group of friends who made the nearest-and-dearest cut, watched the Dolce & Gabbana-clad bride and groom say "I do" in a religious service on May 22, 2022.
"Italy was like a fairy tale," Kourtney told Vogue ahead of their first anniversary. "It was really intimate—around 40 people."
They initially envisioned a quiet ceremony for two, plus their kids, in one of the area's historic churches, but as they started to plan "I felt like I couldn't imagine it without my family," she said. "And for friends, we really only wanted friends that we both knew. It was a small, intimate group—I think to share that vulnerable moment in front of those people made it so much more special."
Alas, her dream of no one in town paying any attention to them went out the window when she realized the wedding party was almost outnumbered by paparazzi—though, as Kourtney acknowledged, they had gone straight to the source.
"Obviously, paparazzi started in Italy," she noted (and indeed, the profession got its name from the photographer Paparazzo in Federico Fellini's La Dolce Vita). "So I thought maybe there would be a couple local paparazzi hiding somewhere. But it was definitely a lot."
Some cameras, meanwhile, were invited, and they eventually shared the story of their big day on Hulu's Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis, which let viewers in on the mess of preparation that preceded all the glamour and romance.
"The process of going from feeling anxious and scared to have that vulnerable moment in front of people—it was a big buildup that I'm sure that a lot of brides feel that buildup maybe—and then starting to feeling such a sense of calm over me," Kourtney reflected. "It just was all so special the way that it happened."
And it certainly looked the part, their first two years of forever commencing with a stunning ceremony. Though, technically, everyone had to get ready first, so we may as well start from the beginning: Keep reading to see every highlight of Travis and Kourtney's blissful wedding weekend.