Brittany Cartwright Slams Ex Jax Taylor for Criticizing Her Drinking Habits

Exes Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright got into an explosive fight on The Valley's May 21 episode after he insinuated she had a problem with alcohol several months prior to their 2024 breakup.

Watch: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Reunite at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's latest blowout fight is definitely nothing to cheers over.

During The Valley's May 21 episode, Brittany finally hit her breaking point when her now-estranged husband criticized her drinking habits while she felt sick during a cast trip to Big Bear, Calif.

"How much was she drinking on the boat?" Jax grilled their friend group while Brittany was in bed feeling nauseous. "I'm going to ask one time. Answer the damn question."

When costars Nia Booko and Jasmine Goode confirmed Brittany hadn't had anything to drink during their outing, Brittany—who announced her and Jax's separation in February—angrily confronted the 44-year-old.

"Jax, I can f--king hear you," the 35-year-old screamed. "Everybody here has my back and you're my f--king husband and you're trying to make me look like I'm a bad person. You think I want to be in here not feeling good? F--k you!"

"I'm your wife and you're trying to make me look bad in front of all these people?" she continued. "F--k off! Everybody knows that I did not drink. Was I drunk? No. I had two f--king drinks today."

photos
2024 Celebrity Breakups

The female castmembers rushed to comfort a crying Brittany, who lamented, "He does this to me all the time, he always puts me down. How many shots did he have today?"

Despite Brittany insisting her illness wasn't alcohol-induced, Jax's rage continued. 

"I've been dealing with this for eight years," he yelled at her. "Every time you're in that bathroom it's because you're hungover. So maybe don't drink at all. At all! Ever!"

Felix Kunze/Bravo

"If you can't handle your alcohol," he added, "then you stop f--king drinking."

In a confessional, Brittany—who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Jax—hinted that Jax questioning her drinking habits was just one of their many marriage problems.

"I feel like Jax is sucking the life out of me and sucking away all my sparkle," she shared. "How much more of this can I possibly take? I'm starting to realize all the little things that I have put up with for all nine years of my life."

photos
A Timeline of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Breakup

The next morning, Jax apologized to Brittany, who once again denied her illness was alcohol-related.

"You drank way more than I did and then you made it look like to everybody else that I had a drinking problem or something," she told him. "Then I come in here and I'm physically throwing up and you're yelling at me while I'm already miserable. It was so embarrassing. I just want a little bit of support from you."

See their relationship continue to crumble when The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to look back at Jax and Brittany's relationship timeline prior to their breakup. 

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ark Endeavors

Welcome to SUR

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright first meet while vacationing in Las Vegas in 2015. He convinced her to join the cast of Vanderpump Rules for season four, which premiered that same year. Following her Bravo debut, the Kentucky native and Jax took their relationship to the next level in the public eye. 

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Going Country

The pair took a break from life in West Hollywood and headed to the brunette beauty's home state: Kentucky. They filmed their Bravo spinoff show, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, where they experience many ups and downs in their relationship. The first and only season aired in 2017.

Instagram

Hitting the Pause Button

Brittany and Jax briefly called it quits in December 2017 after he confessed to cheating with fellow VPR castmate Faith Stowers. However, they rekindled their romance and appeared happier than ever during the Pump Rules reunion in May 2018.

"He was very persistent and just did not give up," Brittany told E! News following the reconciliation. "There were some times—sorry to say this Jax—where I'd have 30 missed calls from him. He just wasn't going to give up on me."

Instagram

The Big Question

Brittany shared the special news that she and Jax are engaged on Instagram. "Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7," she said of her proposal, which took place in Malibu in June 2018. " I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I am the happiest girl ever right now."

Instagram

Engagement Festivities

The two lovebirds celebrate their engagement news with their closest friends and family. It's certainly a night to remember!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Red Carpet Ready

The two bring the glitz and the glam to ther 2018 People's Choice Awards, where Brittany showed off her gorgeous engagement bling.

"Thank you sooooo much to the fans who got us this far, this is an incredible experience that I never imagined I would be apart of and I am so grateful," she wrote on Instagram. "I won't forget this night for the rest of my life..."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Two Lovebirds

In the midst of wedding planning, the reality TV personalities shared a special moment on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

Instagram

Time to Party

The couple lived it up as they celebrated their joint bachelorette and bachelor parties in Miami. At the time, a source told E! News Jax and Brittany were "having a blast" with their guests.

Twitter

It's Official!

Ahead of their televised wedding ceremony, the couple got their marriage license at the Clark County Courthouse in Kentucky.

Instagram

Wedded Bliss

Family, friends and Vanderpump Rules cast members watched the Bravo stars tie the knot at a Kentucky Castle in June 2020.

Instagram

Baby Boom

In September 2020, Brittany and Jax announce they're expecting a baby boy. "Mom & Dad," Brittany captioned a phoyto of herself and Jax. "The love of our lives is coming soon."

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

End of an Era

Amid Brittany's pregnancy, the couple announced in December 2020 that they "will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules."

They added at the time, "We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors."

Brittany Cartwright/Instagram
And Baby Makes Three

Brittany gave birth to her and Jax's first baby—son Cruz Michael Cauchi—on April 12, 2021 "We have never been more in love," she shared on Instagram. "He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!!"

Felix Kunze/Bravo via Getty Images

Valley Rules

In January 2024, Bravo announced that Brittany and Jax—as well as fellow VPR alum Kristen Doute—will star in the spinoff series called The Valley, which will center around their day-to-day in the famed Los Angeles suburb.

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

Taking Time Apart

The couple hinted at problems in their marriage in February 2024, sharing that they had separated for the time being.

"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," Brittany shared on their joint podcast When Reality Hits. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

