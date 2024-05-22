Brittany Cartwright Slams Ex Jax Taylor for Criticizing Her Drinking Habits

Watch : Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Reunite at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's latest blowout fight is definitely nothing to cheers over.

During The Valley's May 21 episode, Brittany finally hit her breaking point when her now-estranged husband criticized her drinking habits while she felt sick during a cast trip to Big Bear, Calif.

"How much was she drinking on the boat?" Jax grilled their friend group while Brittany was in bed feeling nauseous. "I'm going to ask one time. Answer the damn question."

When costars Nia Booko and Jasmine Goode confirmed Brittany hadn't had anything to drink during their outing, Brittany—who announced her and Jax's separation in February—angrily confronted the 44-year-old.

"Jax, I can f--king hear you," the 35-year-old screamed. "Everybody here has my back and you're my f--king husband and you're trying to make me look like I'm a bad person. You think I want to be in here not feeling good? F--k you!"

"I'm your wife and you're trying to make me look bad in front of all these people?" she continued. "F--k off! Everybody knows that I did not drink. Was I drunk? No. I had two f--king drinks today."