Brittany Cartwright Slams Ex Jax Taylor for Criticizing Her Drinking Habits

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's latest blowout fight is definitely nothing to cheers over.
During The Valley's May 21 episode, Brittany finally hit her breaking point when her now-estranged husband criticized her drinking habits while she felt sick during a cast trip to Big Bear, Calif.
"How much was she drinking on the boat?" Jax grilled their friend group while Brittany was in bed feeling nauseous. "I'm going to ask one time. Answer the damn question."
When costars Nia Booko and Jasmine Goode confirmed Brittany hadn't had anything to drink during their outing, Brittany—who announced her and Jax's separation in February—angrily confronted the 44-year-old.
"Jax, I can f--king hear you," the 35-year-old screamed. "Everybody here has my back and you're my f--king husband and you're trying to make me look like I'm a bad person. You think I want to be in here not feeling good? F--k you!"
"I'm your wife and you're trying to make me look bad in front of all these people?" she continued. "F--k off! Everybody knows that I did not drink. Was I drunk? No. I had two f--king drinks today."
The female castmembers rushed to comfort a crying Brittany, who lamented, "He does this to me all the time, he always puts me down. How many shots did he have today?"
Despite Brittany insisting her illness wasn't alcohol-induced, Jax's rage continued.
"I've been dealing with this for eight years," he yelled at her. "Every time you're in that bathroom it's because you're hungover. So maybe don't drink at all. At all! Ever!"
"If you can't handle your alcohol," he added, "then you stop f--king drinking."
In a confessional, Brittany—who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Jax—hinted that Jax questioning her drinking habits was just one of their many marriage problems.
"I feel like Jax is sucking the life out of me and sucking away all my sparkle," she shared. "How much more of this can I possibly take? I'm starting to realize all the little things that I have put up with for all nine years of my life."
The next morning, Jax apologized to Brittany, who once again denied her illness was alcohol-related.
"You drank way more than I did and then you made it look like to everybody else that I had a drinking problem or something," she told him. "Then I come in here and I'm physically throwing up and you're yelling at me while I'm already miserable. It was so embarrassing. I just want a little bit of support from you."
See their relationship continue to crumble when The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to look back at Jax and Brittany's relationship timeline prior to their breakup.
