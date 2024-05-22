Butter Yellow: Spring/Summer 2024's Hottest Hue to Illuminate Your Wardrobe & Home With Sunshine Vibes

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
What color better captures the gentle radiance of spring and the sunny warmth of summer than the delightful butter yellow hue? This captivating trend is making waves in both fashion and interior design, radiating joy and optimism while effortlessly injecting vibrancy into any outfit or living area, whether through subtle pastel undertones or bold lemon highlights. Ideal for welcoming the brighter days ahead, this trend embodies warmth, happiness, and a renewed perspective.
In the realm of fashion, indulge in the sunny allure of butter yellow with airy sundresses, dreamy flats, or standout accessories that enhance your look with effortless charm. Whether you choose a monochromatic outfit or opt for subtle splashes of color, this adaptable shade brings sophistication to any wardrobe. Transition seamlessly from day to night by pairing buttery yellow pieces with timeless neutrals or complementary pastels for a modern feel. And don't forget to infuse your living spaces with this inviting hue through accent vases, bedding, or cushions, creating a cozy atmosphere that exudes warmth and optimism.
Whether you opt for a full-on makeover or prefer subtle hints of this enchanting hue, embracing butter yellow in your wardrobe and home decor promises to imbue every corner with a soft, sun-kissed glow.
Twist Bust Tie-Back Skort Dress
This super soft skort dress in a gentle yellow hue features an adorable twist detail at the bust and a comfortable smocked waist. It's also styled with an open back with a tie, pockets, and hidden shorts for added convenience.
Madison Small Flap Crossbody
The Madison Small Flap Crossbody, in a chic butter yellow hue, adds a touch of elegance to your ensemble while keeping your essentials close and your hands free. Its signature silhouette features practical elements like a back slip pocket, front zip compartment, eight credit card slots, and a secure snap closure.
Make sure to use promo code SUMMER20 to maximize your savings with an extra 20% off!
BDG Jess Nylon Straight Leg Track Pant
Elevate your casual wardrobe with these sporty-chic BDG track pants. Featuring a relaxed straight leg cut with contrasting side piping, these pull-on pants also come with convenient side pockets for an easy and comfortable fit.
Arawat Ceramic Thinker Vase
The Arawat Thinker Vase, made from high-quality ceramics and fired at high temperatures, features a beautifully polished finish in plain tones. This versatile and durable vase is perfect for displaying pampas grass, fresh flowers, and more, making it an elegantly trendy addition to any room in your home or office.
Talina Portrait Sweetheart Top
The Talina Portrait Top, with its charming sweetheart neckline and front ruching, is perfect for pairing with jeans for an effortlessly dreamy look. It features a self-tie strap and is double lined for added comfort and style.
Xander Set Yellow
The Xander Set features a halter neck crop top with a back tie fastening and a high-rise maxi skirt with a thick elasticated waistband. Both pieces are crafted from a chic crochet fabric that offers good stretch and a lined skirt for a perfect fit.
Two Sticks Of Butter Print
Embrace the butter yellow trend in a more literal way with this quirky art print that's perfect for adding a touch of contemporary flair to your space. Available in three sizes, it might just spark a craving for warm bread every time you gaze at it.
Taylor Yellow Tie Back Mini Dress
Elevate your look with this darling mini dress, ideal for everything from Sunday cocktails or a leisurely picnic in the park. Made from lightweight cotton and featuring a charming tie-back bow, it boasts a square neckline, lace trim under the bust, and removable bow detailing in both white and yellow for versatile styling options.
Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Mary Jane Flat
Step into enchanting elegance with these Jeffrey Campbell flats. Delicately constructed with fine mesh and accented with leather trim, its minimalist design exudes grace and charm, making it a timeless addition to any wardrobe.
100% Linen Boyfriend Shirt
Crafted from 100% linen, this boyfriend shirt embodies ease and style effortlessly. With its breathable fabric and relaxed fit, it's perfect for casual outings or as a chic cover-up by the beach or pool.
Mirielle Maxi Dress
Indulge in timeless elegance with a modern twist in this stunning maxi dress that's straight from Andie Anderson's ever-iconic wardrobe. Featuring a high neck, gold horsebit hardware, and an alluring open back with invisible zipper, it exudes effortless luxury in every detail.
Bedsure Yellow Queen Comforter Set
Brighten your bedroom with the chic butter yellow hue of this Bedsure comforter set, which blends exquisite pinch pleat craftsmanship with a geometric pattern for a touch of sophisticated style. Wrapped in cloud-like warmth, this comforter maintains the perfect balance between weight and coziness, ensuring a restful night's sleep in a space filled with elegant comfort. The set comes in six size options & 25 total colors.
Rohini Daybed Cushion
Brighten up your bedroom with this chic Rohini Daybed Cushion, featuring tufted accents for an airy touch. Overstuffed and equipped with carrying handles, it's perfect for creating a cozy reading nook or adding comfort to limited lounging spaces like dorm rooms & small apartments.
A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
Crafted from a versatile menswear fabric, the A&F Sloane Tailored Pant embodies sophistication for any occasion, boasting an ultra-high rise, wide leg silhouette accentuated by pleating details and a partially elasticated waistband for optimal comfort and adjustability. Designed to grace the bottom of a flat shoe, it's the epitome of refined style, perfect for elevating any ensemble.
Clubhouse Bow Hair Claw Clip
Put the finishing touch on your spring/summer look with this charming hair accessory that perfectly blends whimsy with functionality. Featuring a delicate bow design atop a sturdy claw clip, it ensures that your hair will be kept in place all day long without any discomfort.
