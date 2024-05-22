Get Ready to Turn Heads: The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Collection Makes Waves on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hey, beach babes and poolside enthusiasts, have you heard the news? The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit collection just made a splash on Amazon, and let me tell you, it's hotter than the summer sun. Whether you're all about that string bikini life, feeling fabulous in a high-waisted number, or ready to rock a jaw-dropping one-piece, this collection has got you covered, literally and figuratively. Picture yourself strutting along the shoreline, feeling like one of the iconic Sports Illustrated cover models, because with these swimsuits, that is just a click away.
But wait, there's more! Want to take your beach ensemble to the next level? Fashion guru Pia Shah has your back with some killer styling suggestions, and you can snag the perfect accessories from Amazon's size-inclusive brand The Drop. So, whether you're gearing up for a poolside party or planning a tropical getaway, get ready to turn heads and go viral in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit collection. Seriously, it's like stepping right into the pages of a glossy magazine– and who doesn't want to feel like a cover star.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuits
Sports Illustrated Standard Classic Tank One Piece
Looking for a swimsuit that's both classy and fun? With its timeless design and vibrant colors, this swimsuit perfect for lounging by the pool or catching waves at the beach. Made from high-quality materials, it offers comfort and durability, ensuring you'll feel confident all day long.
Amazon has this striking one-piece in 4 solid colors and 2 prints.
Sports Illustrated X-Back Underwire Bikini Top & Standard Wide Band Leg High Waist Bikini Bottom
Unleash your wild side with this leopard print swimsuit combo. The top offers support and sass with its flattering fit and fierce print. Pair it with the matching bottom for a coordinated look that's sure to turn heads by the pool or on the beach. Go all out with a matching sarong.
Sports Illustrated Standard Crochet Maxi Dress with Slit
Looking for a chic cover-up to elevate your beach look? I'm obsessed with this gorgeous crochet swim cover-up in fiery red! It's perfect for adding a touch of bohemian flair to your ensemble while providing just the right amount of coverage. Plus, if red isn't your vibe, it also comes in neutral colors to suit any style.
Sports Illustrated Multiway Convertible Triangle Bikini Top & Standard String Tie Side Bikini Bottom
Indulge in the timeless allure of a classic triangle bikini with this teal set. The multiway convertible top offers versatility, while the string bottom ensures a flattering fit. Don't miss out on this essential addition to your swimwear collection—because a triangle bikini is an iconic look that never goes out of style!
Sports Illustrated Underwire Laceup Bikini Top & Standard Scoop Hipster Bikini Bottom
Get ready to stand out in style with this vibrant pink swimsuit set. The built-in underwire in the top ensures comfortable lift and support, enhancing your natural shape effortlessly. With adjustable stretchy straps and a customizable hook closure, you can achieve the perfect tailored fit. Plus, the fun lace-up detail and front keyhole cutout add extra flair to your beach look. This top also comes in black.
Sports Illustrated Cutout One Piece with Wrap Tie Detail
Steal the spotlight in this stunning cutout one-piece swimsuit. With daring front cutouts and wrap tie details, it adds a seductive edge to your beach look, while the plunging low back design amps up the sultry appeal.
This head-turning swimsuit comes in 6 colors.
Sports Illustrated Strapless One Piece With Adjustable Side Cutouts
Flaunt your confidence in this chic swimsuit that effortlessly combines style and functionality! With alluring side cutouts and adjustable self-tie details, you can control how much skin to show, whether you prefer more coverage or a sultry peek of your curves. Customize your style with removable straps—go strapless for tanning and add them for extra support during activities.
There are 3 colors and 2 prints to choose from.
Sports Illustrated Standard Ruffle Cutout Bralette & Standard String Tie Side Tanga Bikini Bottom
The chic bandeau top features trendy cutouts and a keyhole tie detail for customizable coverage, while the strappy X-back design adds a distinctive touch of style. With its flouncy ruffle trim and flattering bottom, this ensemble ensures you'll feel confident and fabulous all day long!
Sports Illustrated Double Ring Bralette Bikini Top & Standard Scoop Hipster
Ready to slay beachside? Picture this: a sleek bralette top with double ring hardware, adding that extra pop of trendiness you crave. And guess what? It's not just about the looks—the adjustable straps and customizable bust support ensure it's as comfy as it is chic. Pair it with the matching bottom for a head-to-toe look that screams "beach goddess."
Poolside Accessories
The Drop Lee Crochet Cardigan & Drawstring Crochet Shorts
Step up your beach style with this chic two-piece set. The crochet cardigan top adds a bohemian aesthetic to your look, while the drawstring shorts provide comfort and versatility.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow has recommended this set.
The Drop Women's Paris Square Toe Two Strap Flat Sandal
Step into summer with style and comfort with these square toe sandals. Made durable materials and a cushioned footbed, they're perfect for all-day wear whether you're strolling along the boardwalk or lounging in the sand.
The Drop Women's Maldives Sun Hat
This stylish hat provides sun protection and a touch of sophistication to your beach day. Its wide brim offers ample shade, perfect for long days spent by the water, while the adjustable inner band ensures a comfortable fit for all-day wear.
The Drop Women's Dallas Bucket Bag
Make a statement on the sands with a cute bucket bag. It exudes beachy vibes while offering ample space for all your summer essentials. Its versatile design transitions seamlessly from beach days to casual outings, making it a must-have accessory for the season.
The Drop Women's Ida Bow Flat Sandal Slippers
These sandals have a minimalist design that pairs effortlessly with any beach outfit. The cushioned footbed ensures all-day comfort, while the sturdy sole provides traction for sandy strolls. Whether you're hitting the beach or exploring coastal towns, these versatile sandals are a must-have addition to your summer wardrobe!
The Drop Women's Rowan Flared Denim Short
These shorts deliver style and comfort for your summer adventures. Their flared silhouette provides a flattering fit that pairs perfectly with swimsuits, while the indigo hue adds a touch of coastal charm to your look.
The Drop Xiomara Mini Tote
Elevate your summer style with this essential bag, which comes in 4 colors. Crafted from natural raffia, it exudes effortless beach vibes while adding a touch of bohemian chic to any outfit. Its spacious design ensures you can tote all your beach day essentials with ease, from sunscreen to sunglasses.
The Drop Women's Ritu Crochet Maxi Dress
Complete your beach look with a cover-up in a stunning chocolate brown hue. It adds a touch of elegance to your summer ensemble. Its crochet design offers breathability and style, making it perfect for throwing over your swimsuit while lounging poolside or walking along the shore. Plus, it's available in other colors to suit your personal style.