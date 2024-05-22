Get Ready to Turn Heads: The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Collection Makes Waves on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Hey, beach babes and poolside enthusiasts, have you heard the news? The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit collection just made a splash on Amazon, and let me tell you, it's hotter than the summer sun. Whether you're all about that string bikini life, feeling fabulous in a high-waisted number, or ready to rock a jaw-dropping one-piece, this collection has got you covered, literally and figuratively. Picture yourself strutting along the shoreline, feeling like one of the iconic Sports Illustrated cover models, because with these swimsuits, that is just a click away.

But wait, there's more! Want to take your beach ensemble to the next level? Fashion guru Pia Shah has your back with some killer styling suggestions, and you can snag the perfect accessories from Amazon's size-inclusive brand The Drop. So, whether you're gearing up for a poolside party or planning a tropical getaway, get ready to turn heads and go viral in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit collection. Seriously, it's like stepping right into the pages of a glossy magazine– and who doesn't want to feel like a cover star.