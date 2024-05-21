Palace Shares Update on Kate Middleton's Return to Work After Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Prince William & Kate Middleton "Going Through Hell" Amid Kate's Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton remains on her own schedule.

Nearly two months after the Princess of Wales shared that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace shared an update on Kate's potential return to her public duties.

"The princess is not expected to return to work," the rep said in a May 21 statement to BBC, "until it's cleared by her medical team."

However, Kate is still privately keeping an eye on the causes close to her heart—including Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the organization she founded in 2021 that aims to drive awareness and action on the transformative impact of a kids' early years. As the spokesperson noted to the U.K. outlet, "Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work."

Kate and her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6—who she shares with husband Prince William—have been staying away from the spotlight ever since she went public with her cancer diagnosis in March. At the time, the 42-year-old said she was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy, which she started at the recommendation of her doctors when tests conducted after her January abdominal surgery found that cancer had been present.