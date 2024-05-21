Palace Shares Update on Kate Middleton's Return to Work After Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton remains on her own schedule.
Nearly two months after the Princess of Wales shared that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace shared an update on Kate's potential return to her public duties.
"The princess is not expected to return to work," the rep said in a May 21 statement to BBC, "until it's cleared by her medical team."
However, Kate is still privately keeping an eye on the causes close to her heart—including Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the organization she founded in 2021 that aims to drive awareness and action on the transformative impact of a kids' early years. As the spokesperson noted to the U.K. outlet, "Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work."
Kate and her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6—who she shares with husband Prince William—have been staying away from the spotlight ever since she went public with her cancer diagnosis in March. At the time, the 42-year-old said she was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy, which she started at the recommendation of her doctors when tests conducted after her January abdominal surgery found that cancer had been present.
"As you can imagine, this has taken time," Kate said of her health journey in a video posted to her and William's social media channels. "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."
The royal added that William, 41, has been "a great source of comfort and reassurance" during this challenging chapter.
"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she continued. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."
