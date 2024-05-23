Snag Up to 93% Off at Nordstrom Rack's Clear The Rack Sale: $3 Tops, $11 Jeans, $78 Designer Bags & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's that time again, but not for summer (yet) — something equally thrilling: a sale! Memorial Day is fast approaching, offering the perfect opportunity for some well-deserved retail therapy from our favorite brands like Michael Kors, Banana Republic, and Pottery Barn. Today, we're diving into another shopping spree brimming with unbeatable deals and must-have finds just for you. Yes, you guessed it — it's time for Nordstrom Rack's Clear The Rack event.
As one of the most anticipated events of the year, Clear the Rack presents savvy shoppers with the chance to snag top-notch products at jaw-dropping discounts. Nordstrom Rack has curated a treasure trove of coveted items, spanning from fashion-forward apparel to chic accessories, and everything in between. We've sifted through it all to handpick the crème de la crème of this sale. Whether you're in search of designer bags, elevated staples, or statement-making dresses, our roundup has something for everyone. From $3 tops to $11 jeans, $47 luggage & more, these finds are simply too good to resist.
So, fasten your seatbelt and prepare to revamp your wardrobe with our carefully curated selection of the best finds, ready to be added to your cart in a heartbeat!
Honeydew Intimates Sweet Vacay Tie Top
This Honeydew Intimates top features alluring skin-baring cutouts secured with dainty ties and a ribbed texture. Perfect as a light outer layer over a dress or as a stylish swimsuit cover-up, this top is styled with a split neck with ties and is crafted from a comfortable rayon-spandex blend.
BDG Urban Outfitters Utility Jeans
Tackle the weekend in style with these utility jeans, featuring well-faded nonstretch denim and multiple pockets for all your essentials. Made from 80% organic cotton and 20% recycled cotton, these jeans offer both easy comfort and sustainability.
Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress
Effortlessly embody summer chic with the Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress, an essential for sunny escapades by the pool or beach. Crafted with a relaxed fit and adjustable spaghetti straps, it's breezy and stylish, complete with convenient side seam pockets for your essentials.
Marc Jacobs Micro Leather Tote
Embodying elegance in every detail, this mini tote from Marc Jacobs carries a refined charm with its gold lock & key embellishments and luxurious pebbled leather finish. Its compact yet structured design, complete with a flat base for stability, ensures both style and practicality. Lined with a combination of textile and leather, it's a sophisticated companion for any occasion.
Commando Sexy + Smooth Thong Bodysuit
Crafted from sumptuously soft microfiber, this Commando bodysuit effortlessly smooths and sculpts, while delicate lace details add a touch of allure. With a flattering V-neck, scooped back, and seamless thong bottom, it's designed to enhance your silhouette with sleek elegance.
Bebe Lace Strap Satin Midi Slipdress
Elevate your evening in this elegant satin slipdress, adorned with delicate lace straps and a flattering Empire waist. With its alluring sweetheart neckline and effortless slip-on design, it's perfect for a touch of romance.
Kenneth Cole Reaction Flying Axis 24-Inch Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage
Easily navigate through your travels with this hardshell luggage from Kenneth Cole. Featuring a sleek design and eight spinner wheels, it offers effortless mobility while providing ample space and organization for your belongings with its zip-around closure, interior compartments, and garment straps. At less than $50, this hidden gem is a total steal.
French Connection Smocked Check Organic Cotton Tank
Upgrade your summer style with this French Connection top.The charming checkered pattern is complemented by delicate smocking that's finished with a whimsical frilly trim. And, with a square neck and crafted from 100% organic cotton, it's the epitome of picnic-ready chic.
LSPACE Clover One-Piece Swimsuit
Make a splash with this vibrant one-piece swimsuit, featuring a captivating pattern and chic front cutouts for a fashion-forward look. Designed with a flattering scoop neck, the suit is crafted from a blend of 82% nylon and 18% elastane for optimal comfort and flexibility.
Nordstrom Rack Straw Bucket Hat
Discover the ideal fusion of contemporary flair and timeless nostalgic summer charm with this chic bucket hat. Crafted from a sustainable hemp-polyester blend, it exudes effortless elegance and comfort for your beachside adventures.
Bernardo Hooded Water Resistant Puffer Jacket
Stay prepared for the elements with this sleek puffer jacket, featuring a high stand collar seamlessly blending into a quilted hood. Crafted from smooth, machine-washable polyester micro pongee, it offers water-resistant protection and cozy lining, while the two-way front zip ensures easy wearability.
Side note: Yes, we know it's almost summer and winter clothes are the furthest thing from your shopper's mind right now. However, when you see a Bernardo coat on sale, especially at such an unbelievable price like this $50 one, it's always a good idea to add it to your cart as fast as you possibly can.
Roxy x Chloe Kim High Waist Wide Leg Cargo Pants
Crafted from durable cotton, these trendy cargo pants are fitted with a flattering high waist and wide-leg design for ample comfort and style. With spacious pockets, they offer both practicality and freedom of movement, making them an essential addition to your all-season wardrobe.
Valentino By Mario Valentino Alice Signature Shoulder Bag
If there was ever a time to treat yourself or a loved one to a Valentino bag, it's now (aka, when a $995 bag has been slashed to $236). This shoulder bag is crafted from luxurious, buttery-soft leather and adorned with iconic logo detailing. It's meticulously made in Italy, showcasing sophisticated design elements such as pull-through chain straps for added elegance.
