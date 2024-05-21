Sienna Miller’s Daughter Marlowe Makes Red Carpet Debut Alongside Mom at Cannes Film Festival

Watch : Pregnant Sienna Miller Talks 14-Year Age Gap With Oli Green

Sienna Miller's daughter is certainly following in her footsteps.

Quite literally, as the Anatomy of a Scandal actress' 11-year-old Marlowe—whom she shares with ex Tom Sturridge—appeared by her side at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her upcoming film, Horizon: An American Saga May 19.

For the glamorous occasion, Sienna, 42, wore a flowy, translucent periwinkle Chloé gown with ruffles, topped off with jewelry by Chopard. Meanwhile, Marlowe donned a baby pink satin A-line short dress with a white neckline and an oversized satin rose at the waist. The mother-daughter duo was also joined by Sienna's boyfriend Oli Green, who wore a simple black suit.

And while this is the first time Marlowe has accompanied her mom for a work event, Sienna—who welcomed a second daughter with her 27-year-old boyfriend last year—has shared why she thinks being a mom is her best role.

"You become aware that someone is just infinitely more important than you ever are and that is incredibly relieving," the American Sniper alum told Vogue last year. "I think it was the first time that I suddenly did the math on what life was and I'm grateful for that because it makes you treasure each moment."