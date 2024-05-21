NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Sienna Miller’s Daughter Marlowe Makes Red Carpet Debut Alongside Mom at Cannes Film Festival

Sienna Miller, was joined by her daughter Marlowe, 11, and boyfriend Oli Green, with whom she shares a baby girl, at the Cannes Film Festival.

By Olivia Evans May 21, 2024
Sienna MillerCelebrities
Sienna Miller's daughter is certainly following in her footsteps. 

Quite literally, as the Anatomy of a Scandal actress' 11-year-old Marlowe—whom she shares with ex Tom Sturridge—appeared by her side at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her upcoming film, Horizon: An American Saga May 19.

For the glamorous occasion, Sienna, 42, wore a flowy, translucent periwinkle Chloé gown with ruffles, topped off with jewelry by Chopard. Meanwhile, Marlowe donned a baby pink satin A-line short dress with a white neckline and an oversized satin rose at the waist. The mother-daughter duo was also joined by Sienna's boyfriend Oli Green, who wore a simple black suit. 

And while this is the first time Marlowe has accompanied her mom for a work event, Sienna—who welcomed a second daughter with her 27-year-old boyfriend last year—has shared why she thinks being a mom is her best role.

"You become aware that someone is just infinitely more important than you ever are and that is incredibly relieving," the American Sniper alum told Vogue last year. "I think it was the first time that I suddenly did the math on what life was and I'm grateful for that because it makes you treasure each moment."

photos
Celebrity Kids Go to Prom

And while there is plenty to teach Marlowe and her baby girl with Oli—whom she started dating in 2022—she has also expressed how she learns from her tween, especially when it comes to fashion. 

"She's got her own sense of self and style," she explained. "Mine was much more eclectic. Hers is cool and really chic and quite 90s."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

And the duo may have had their own unique looks at Cannes, but Sienna even admitted she and Marlowe have shared clothes from time to time, adding, "Her little T-shirts are quite sweet over a vest and her jumpers are really nice and cropped."

Sienna and Marlowe weren't the only duo to turn heads at Cannes. Keep reading to see all of the film festival's best looks.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Selena Gomez

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Rune Hellestad / UPI / Shutterstock

Julianne Moore

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering

Diane Kruger

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic

Barbara Palvin

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Sienna Miller, Marlowe Sturridge & Oli Green

Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images

Kevin Costner

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Toni Garrn

IPA / Shutterstock

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Demi Moore & Pilaf

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Candice Swanepoel

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Sebastian Stan

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Demi Moore

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

Emma Stone

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Joe Alwyn

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Maria Bakalova

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kerin

Zoe Saldaña

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Margaret Qualley

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Demi Moore

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

Shootpix/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Barry Keoghan

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Eva Longoria & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Grace VanderWaal

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Aubrey Plaza

photos
View More Photos From 2024 Cannes Film Festival: Star Sightings
