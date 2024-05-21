Ayo Edebiri Shares Jennifer Lopez's Reaction to Her Apology Backstage at SNL

Watch : Ayo Edebiri Apologizes to Jennifer Lopez for Past Comments

Ayo Edebiri served up a gourmet apology to Jennifer Lopez.

The Bear star revealed how the "On The Floor" singer reacted to her apology backstage at Saturday Night Live after a podcast clip resurfaced where she called Jennifer's career "a scam."

Ayo explained to Vanity Fair in an article published May 21, "She was very chill and nice about it."

But the 28-year-old was also shocked by the amount of coverage the debacle received since she didn't see herself and Jennifer on a level playing field. "That would be like Mr. Bean and Mick Jagger beefing," Ayo explained. "I'm obviously Mr. Bean. She's J.Lo!"

The comments—which were made in 2020 when the Bottoms actress was on the Scam Goddess podcast—resurfaced not long after she and Jennifer were announced as the respective hosts and musical guests on SNL in February. While backstage, Ayo profusely apologized for her previous comments, which Jennifer appreciated.