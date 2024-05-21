NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Priyanka Chopra Debuts Bob Haircut to Give "Better View" of $43 Million Jewels

Priyanka Chopra not only debuted a dramatic bob haircut but she wore a 200-carat diamond necklace worth $43 million at a Bulgari event in Rome.

Diamonds are a girl's best friend—just ask Priyanka Chopra.

After all, the Baywatch star recently made a dramatic hair transformation—going from long tresses to a choppy bob—just so she could show off her sparkly accessories at a Bulgari event in Rome, Italy, May 20. As she noted on her Instagram Stories, "When the jewels deserve a haircut for a better view."

In the short video, posted May 21, the Baywatch star's hairstylist Thibaud Salducci could be seen combing her shoulder-grazing strands and making sure the ends were evenly cut.

Priyanka revealed her drastic hair change at a Bulgari event in Rome, Italy May 20, where she celebrated the brand's Aeterna collection with fellow ambassadors Anne HathawayLiu Yifei, Shu Qi, Hikari Mori, and Alessandro Gassman.

But of course, the 41-year-old's summer-ready 'do wasn't the only swoon-worthy aspect of her getup.

She wowed in a black-and-white gown that featured a sculptural peplum top with petal-shaped sleeves draped off the shoulders. The rest of the design also included a see-through, floor-length skirt with a small train.

Completing her look, the Quantico alum let her jewelry pieces steal the spotlight as she wore a 200-carat diamond choker necklace. Its value? A whopping $43 million, according to Glamour.

The one-of-a-kind piece, per the outlet, also took more than 2,800 hours to complete.

Priyanka's flashy style didn't stop there either. On May 21, she stepped out of the Bulgari Hotel with another blinding piece: a diamond-embellished necklace with a sapphire blue pendant. She paired the statement-making accessory with a black sequin halter dress and coordinating sandal heels.

What's more? Her signature chest-length tresses made a triumphant comeback, as she opted for effortless waves with a deep side part.

But the Heads of State star isn't the only beauty chameleon. Keep reading to see all of the epic celeb hair transformations.

