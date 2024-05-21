Michael Strahan Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Isabella Amid Her Cancer Battle

Watch : How Isabella Strahan Is Embracing Her Hair Loss Amid Cancer Journey

Sharing a look at family time? Now that's always a touchdown for Michael Strahan.

The former New York Giants player recently gave fans a glimpse inside his world by reposting a video to Instagram that showed his 19-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia laughing and playing with their dog Enzo.

"These three are amazing but who is my favorite?" Michael teased in the caption of the May 20 post. "LOL."

Although, Isabella had an answer for her dad and jokingly replied, "I'm your favorite don't lie."

In the video Michael—who is also dad to daughter Tanita, 32, and son Michael Jr., 29—reposted from Isabella's TikTok, there was a voiceover that said, "Have you ever just looked at someone and say, 'So this is what love looks like.'"

Fans have been sending Isabella love and support following her diagnosis with medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor, in October 2023.

Since then, the teen has documented her journey—including her multiple surgeries, rounds of chemotherapy, experience with hair loss and day-to-day—on her YouTube and other social media channels.