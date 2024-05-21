Michael Strahan Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Isabella Amid Her Cancer Battle

Sharing a look at family time? Now that's always a touchdown for Michael Strahan.
The former New York Giants player recently gave fans a glimpse inside his world by reposting a video to Instagram that showed his 19-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia laughing and playing with their dog Enzo.
"These three are amazing but who is my favorite?" Michael teased in the caption of the May 20 post. "LOL."
Although, Isabella had an answer for her dad and jokingly replied, "I'm your favorite don't lie."
In the video Michael—who is also dad to daughter Tanita, 32, and son Michael Jr., 29—reposted from Isabella's TikTok, there was a voiceover that said, "Have you ever just looked at someone and say, 'So this is what love looks like.'"
Fans have been sending Isabella love and support following her diagnosis with medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor, in October 2023.
Since then, the teen has documented her journey—including her multiple surgeries, rounds of chemotherapy, experience with hair loss and day-to-day—on her YouTube and other social media channels.
"I don't want to hide it anymore ‘cause it's hard to always keep in," Isabella explained of her diagnosis in a January interview on Good Morning America. "Just kind of be a voice and be a person people who are maybe going through chemotherapy or radiation can look at and find something interesting about their day."
And Michael is proud of her for telling her story.
"It's important to let people see there is hope and you have to just go into every day with the best attitude, which is what she does," the GMA host added in the interview. "I literally think, in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I got an amazing daughter. And I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this."
For a recap on what Isabella has shared about her cancer battle so far, keep reading.