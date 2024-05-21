Authorities Hint at CNN Commentator Alice Stewart’s Cause of Death

Watch : CNN Commentator Alice Stewart Found Dead at 58

As loved ones continue to mourn CNN commentator Alice Stewart, some information about what might have led to her sudden death has come to light.

Law enforcement officials told CNN, which confirmed Stewart's death May 18, her body was found outdoors in the Belle View neighborhood of northern Virginia early in the morning. No foul play is suspected at this time, with officers believing a medical emergency occurred, though they did not provide an exact cause.

Stewart began her career as a local reporter and producer in Georgia before moving to Little Rock, Arkansas, to be a news anchor. It was through her job in Little Rock that she got to know then-Governor Mike Huckabee, she previously told the Harvard International Review, and began first working in his office as communications director before taking on the same role for his 2008 presidential run.

She would go on to work fore three more presidential campaigns, including the 2012 Republican presidential bids of former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann and then former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum and, most recently, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's presidential campaign in 2016. It was ahead of the 2016 general election that Stewart was hired as a political commentator for CNN.