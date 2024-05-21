NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Chad Michael Murray Battled Agoraphobia Amid One Tree Hill Fame

Though Chad Michael Murray's career was at an all-time high during One Tree Hill, he was privately struggling with his mental health: "I was having anxiety attacks.”

By Jess Cohen May 21, 2024 7:28 PMTags
TVOne Tree HillHealthChad Michael MurrayCelebrities
Watch: Chad Michael Murray Ranks His Most ICONIC Characters

While Chad Michael Murray was reaching a milestone in his career, he was privately struggling with his mental health.

In fact, it was during the peak of his fame as One Tree Hill's Lucas Scott that the actor began battling agoraphobia, a type of anxiety where a person fears certain places or situations that may cause stress.

"I was around 23 and I had an event in Miami," he told The Cut in an interview published May 21, "but I couldn't leave my hotel room."

"The world felt like it was closing in," Chad continued. "I was having anxiety attacks."

Two years later, on his 25th birthday, the A Cinderella Story star decided to make a change.

"I woke up and felt unsettled," he explained. "I didn't like the direction that I was going in my life."

"I went to church," Chad, who also turned to therapy, added, "and I got a tattoo of a cross on my left wrist, and I was like, I'm going to move myself in faith."

photos
18 Shocking Secrets About One Tree Hill Revealed

These days, after navigating the highs and lows of fame, Chad's favorite role is dad to his and wife Sarah Roemer's three kids: an 8-year-old son, 7-year-old daughter and an 8-month-old baby girl, whose names have not been shared publicly.

"I always told myself, 'I'm doing this for my future wife and kids,' and now here they are," he told The Cut of his personal journey. "It's been the greatest chapter of my life."

The WB

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Garner Breaks Down in Tears Over Daughter Violet's Graduation

2

Inside Carolyn Bessette's Heartbreaking Final Days With JFK Jr.

3

Authorities Hint at CNN Commentator Alice Stewart’s Cause of Death

And when it comes to his professional life, Chad—who said he was "walking around with a really pained heart" earlier in his career—is approaching it with a fresh perspective. 

"I remember in my younger 20s, I'd wake up and say, 'Oh, I've got to go to work.' And that's a very different place to even start your day," the 42-year-old explained. "It's just a very different mind-set where I have gratitude."

"I get to go to work and I love that opportunity to just spread love, try to elevate energy, and respect the craft," he noted. "Instead of coming at it as a disgruntled, tired 21-year-old."

To see where more One Tree Hill stars are today, keep reading...

The WB; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
James Lafferty as Nathan Scott

Since the OTH finale in 2012, Lafferty has continued to work in both TV and film, appearing in shows like Crisis and Underground, and even directing episodes of E!'s The Royals, where he met star Alexandra Park. The two announced their engagement in September 2020 and tied the knot in May 2022.

Lafferty fellow One Tree Hill costar Stephen Colletti created and star in the 2021 Hulu comedy series Everyone Is Doing Great

The WB; Getty Images
Hilarie Burton as Peyton Sawyer

Burton left One Tree Hill after the sixth season and went on to star in several TV movies and guest star in episodes of Castle, Grey's Anatomy, Hostages, Forever, and Lethal Weapon. She also had a recurring role on USA's White Collar. In 2009, Burton started dating The Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (who also guest starred on Grey's Anatomy). They were marred in 2014 and have a son and a daughter. She is playing his character Negan's wife on The Walking Dead season 10.

Burton also appeared in quasi-One Tree Hill reunion TV movie The Christmas Contract in 2018. She remains friends with a few other OTH co-stars, and in 2018, they launched the Cape Fearless Challenge to support Wilmington, North Carolina, where the show was filmed, after it was affected by Hurricane Florence. 

The WB; Getty Images
Sophia Bush as Brooke Davis

After a turn on the short-lived comedy Partners, Bush joined NBC's One Chicago world as Erin Lindsay. She starred on Chicago P.D., but also made appearances on Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago Justice, and Law & Order: SVU. She left Chicago P.D. in 2017. Bush also voiced a character in The Incredibles 2. Then, in 2020, she starred in the series Love, Victor

In her personal life, Bush made her red carpet debut with soccer star Ashlyn Harris in April 2024.

The WB; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott

Murray has had a varied career since he left One Tree Hill after season six. He appeared in both A Madea Christmas and the acclaimed Fruitvale Station, and had roles in TV shows like Chosen, Texas Rising, and Sun Records. He played Chad Radwell's brother on Scream Queens, and starred in the beloved but short-lived Agent Carter on ABC. In 2018, he starred in the Hallmark movie Road to Christmas. In 2019, he appeared on Riverdale.

After a short marriage and divorce from costar Sophia Bush and a seven year engagement to Kenzie Dalton, Murray married his Chosen costar Sarah Roemer in 2015, and they have a son, born that year, and a daughter, born in 2017. They welcomed their third child, a baby girl, in August 2023.

The WB; Getty Images
Bethany Joy Lenz as Haley James Scott

Currently, the actress and musician is set to star in the Suits spinoff, Second City. But since One Tree Hill ended in 2012, she has also appeared in several TV movies, a few episodes of Grey's Anatomy, Colony, American Gothic, CSI, and Dexter

Lenz got a divorce from husband Michael Galeoti in 2012 and now lives in LA with her daughter, who was born in 2011. She has also signed on to the Cape Fearless Challenge in support of Wilmington, North Carolina. 

The WB; Getty Images
Paul Johansson as Dan Scott

RIP-ish Dan Scott. Johanssson has continued working in the years since the show ended, appearing on Bones, Mad Men, Once Upon a Time, CSI, and Beauty and the Beast as well as several movies and TV movies. He currently can be seen on Syfy's Van Helsing, which returns for season three in October. 

The WB; Getty Images
Lee Norris as Marvin "Mouth" McFadden

After leaving the role of Mouth behind in 2012, Norris went on to reprise his other iconic role: Minkus from Boy Meets World. He appeared several times in Girl Meets World with his own rather similar teenage son. Norris also made an appearance in Gone Girl and was in two episodes of The Walking Dead in 2017.

The WB; Instagram
Antwon Tanner as Antwon "Skills" Taylor

Tanner will also be appearing in The Christmas Contract! His post-OTH roles include Get Shorty, Black Jesus, Rizzoli & Isles, The Carmichael Show, and Rosewood. He can also regularly be seen supporting and interacting with his former costars on Twitter. 

The WB; Getty Images
Craig Sheffer as Keith Scott

After his character was unceremoniously murdered by Dan in season three, Sheffer did appear in a few more episodes, but also went on to appear on Psych, Criminal MindsCSI and Major Crimes. Just recently it was announced that Sheffer, who was already known as a soap opera star and movie star before he ever played Keith, will be starring in a horror movie called Widow's Point

The WB; Getty Images
Austin Nichols as Julian Baker

Austin Nichols has done pretty well for himself since his last appearance on One Tree Hill in the finale. He played Spencer on The Walking Dead, and then played Sam on Bates Motel. He also had roles on Ray Donovan and The Mob Doctor, but we'll never forget his 2001 turn in the Olsen Twin classic, Holiday in the Sun. He's currently dedicating himself to saving ocean life. 

The WB; Getty Images
Danneel Ackles as Rachel Gatina

Formerly Danneel Harris before marrying Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, Ackles has appeared in a couple episodes of Supernatural, including the upcoming season 14 premiere. She's also due to appear in the OTH reunion movie, The Christmas Contract

Danneel left One Tree Hill in 2009 and was engaged to Jensen that same year. They were married in 2010, and now have three children, including twins who were born in 2016.

The WB; Getty Images
Barbara Alyn Woods as Deb Scott

Woods hasn't acted a ton since the end of One Tree Hill, though she did appear in two episodes of The Goldbergs, playing the mother of her real-life daughter, Natalie Alyn Lind. In fact, all three of Woods' daughters are actresses. Emily Alyn Lind played young Emily on Revenge, and Alyvia Alyn Lind has been on The Young and the Restless since 2011, and played a young Dolly Parton in two TV movies. 

The WB; Getty Images
Moira Kelly as Karen Roe

Since One Tree Hill, Lucas' mom hasn't done a ton of work. She appeared in several TV movies and in episodes of shows like Numb3rs and Drop Dead Diva. She could also be seen in Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces as Donna Hayward, since she replaced Lara Flynn Boyle for the prequel, Fire Walk With Me. She currently lives with her husband and two kids in Texas. 

The WB; Getty Images
Barry Corbin as Brian "Whitey" Durham

Coach Whitey basically never stops working. Corbin was most recently on Netflix's The Ranch, with several movies in post production. He also appeared on Modern Family as a relative of Cam's, and he's in the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. He's now a great grandfather! 

The WB; Getty Images
Stephen Colletti as Chase Adams

Colletti joined the show in season four, a couple years after his last appearance on Laguna Beach. He later appeared in a few episodes of Hit the Floor. In 2018, he appeared in the Lifetime movie Hometown Christmas. In 2021, he and former OTH co-star James Lafferty starred together in their own Hulu comedy series, Everyone Is Doing Great.

The WB; Instagram
Jackson Brundage as Jamie Scott

Lil Jamie is now 17, and hasn't acted much since the end of One Tree Hill. He appears to have a girlfriend and still does fan conventions with the rest of the One Tree Hill cast. 

The CW; Presley Ann/Getty Images
Shantel VanSanten as Quinn James

VanSanten joined the show in season seven and ended the show with her character happily married. In the years since, she starred in the short-lived The Messengers and had a memorable stint on The Flash as Barry Allen's love interest. Most recently, she starred in USA's Shooter. Shantel has also joined her former costars in the Cape Fearless Challenge. 

The CW; Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Torrey DeVitto as Carrie

After appearing in the fifth and sixth seasons of One Tree Hill, DeVitto has been everywhere. She had significant roles on The Vampire Diaries, Army Wives, Pretty Little Liars, Chicago PD, and currently stars on Chicago Med. Recently we learned that she's dating Chicago PD star Jesse Lee Soffer

The CW; Shutterstock
Robert Buckley as Clay Evans

Buckley, who plays a major role in The Christmas Contract, joined the show in season seven and stayed until the end. He then starred in the short-lived 666 Park Avenue before moving on to star in The CW's iZombie as Major Lilywhite. iZombie is about to head into its fifth and final season. Buckley married actress Jenny Wade in May 2018.

The WB; Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Tyler Hilton as Chris Keller

The singer had a recurring role on the show from seasons two through four, then returned as a regular in season nine. He want on to star in CBS' Extant, and played Elvis Presley in the movie Walk the Line. Hilton is still touring and will appear for a musical performance in The Christmas Contract

The CW; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Jana Kramer as Alex Dupre

Kramer joined the show in 2009, but by the end, she cut back on her acting to focus on her country music career. She placed fourth on Dancing with the Stars in 2016, and she is married to Washington Red Skins player Mike Caussin. In July 2018, she announced that she's pregnant with their second child. 

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Garner Breaks Down in Tears Over Daughter Violet's Graduation

2

Inside Carolyn Bessette's Heartbreaking Final Days With JFK Jr.

3

Authorities Hint at CNN Commentator Alice Stewart’s Cause of Death

4

Jennifer Lopez Briefly Brings Up Ben Affleck Amid Split Rumors

5
Exclusive

Jim Parsons Has Dramatic Response to Potential Big Bang Sequel