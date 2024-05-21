Chad Michael Murray Battled Agoraphobia Amid One Tree Hill Fame

While Chad Michael Murray was reaching a milestone in his career, he was privately struggling with his mental health.
In fact, it was during the peak of his fame as One Tree Hill's Lucas Scott that the actor began battling agoraphobia, a type of anxiety where a person fears certain places or situations that may cause stress.
"I was around 23 and I had an event in Miami," he told The Cut in an interview published May 21, "but I couldn't leave my hotel room."
"The world felt like it was closing in," Chad continued. "I was having anxiety attacks."
Two years later, on his 25th birthday, the A Cinderella Story star decided to make a change.
"I woke up and felt unsettled," he explained. "I didn't like the direction that I was going in my life."
"I went to church," Chad, who also turned to therapy, added, "and I got a tattoo of a cross on my left wrist, and I was like, I'm going to move myself in faith."
These days, after navigating the highs and lows of fame, Chad's favorite role is dad to his and wife Sarah Roemer's three kids: an 8-year-old son, 7-year-old daughter and an 8-month-old baby girl, whose names have not been shared publicly.
"I always told myself, 'I'm doing this for my future wife and kids,' and now here they are," he told The Cut of his personal journey. "It's been the greatest chapter of my life."
And when it comes to his professional life, Chad—who said he was "walking around with a really pained heart" earlier in his career—is approaching it with a fresh perspective.
"I remember in my younger 20s, I'd wake up and say, 'Oh, I've got to go to work.' And that's a very different place to even start your day," the 42-year-old explained. "It's just a very different mind-set where I have gratitude."
"I get to go to work and I love that opportunity to just spread love, try to elevate energy, and respect the craft," he noted. "Instead of coming at it as a disgruntled, tired 21-year-old."
