All Of Your Burning Questions About At-Home LED Light Therapy Devices, Answered

Get ready to light up your skincare routine.

Whether you're trying to minimize wrinkles or reduce the appearance of acne and hyperpigmentation, LED light therapy devices have become the shiny new gadgets to use at home.

And before you think it sounds a little too good to be true, you'll be delighted to know it can be a game-changing step your routine.

"LED (light emitting diodes) and infrared light is such an amazing, noninvasive way to up your skincare game," New York-based licensed master esthetician Rachel Lozina told E! News. "You don't have to worry about replenishing it or whether the product is working, especially if you use at home, because it enhances your skincare results—it's a win-win."

But not all LED light therapy masks and wands are created equally. For starters, there are several types to choose from—red light, blue light, yellow light, etc.—and they each target specific skin conditions. Plus, as the beauty expert noted, you'll want to pay attention to the light intensity and wavelength the devices emit.