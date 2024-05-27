Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romantic Dates Prove They're on a Winning Streak

You already know, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story is taking them all over the world.
Whether it's a post-game celebration in Kansas City or a trip to Italy between Eras Tour stops, these two are pros at filling up all the blank spaces in their joint calendar.
In fact, most recently, the NFL tight end was supporting the Grammy winner at her concerts in Paris.
"I had a blast at Tay's show," Travis said on the May 15 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. "Her new rendition of The Eras Tour—I suggest everybody go see it."
'It has her new Tortured Poets Department—a handful of those songs—in the new show," he noted, "which means there's a new segment and new lights and new dancing—new everything to the f--king show."
After the "Karma" wrapped up her shows in France, the duo then jetted off to Lake Como, Italy, where they enjoyed a scenic date night.
As Taylor's tour continues into the summer and Travis' NFL season starts up again, it's safe to say they'll continue showing up for each other.
"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone," she told TIME in December. "And we're just proud of each other."
This summer will also mark the duo's first anniversary together.
"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Taylor shared with the outlet, referring to Travis' shoutout to her in July 2023. "We started hanging out right after that."
"So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for," she added, "because we got to get to know each other."
And they just couldn't fight the alchemy.
To revisit Taylor and Travis' most romantic date nights, keep reading...