Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romantic Dates Prove They're on a Winning Streak

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's gorgeous relationship continues, take a look back at their most romantic dates that are straight out of our wildest dreams.

By Jess Cohen May 27, 2024 10:00 AM
SightingsTaylor SwiftCouplesCelebritiesTravis Kelce
Watch: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Enchanting Date in Lake Como

You already know, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story is taking them all over the world.

Whether it's a post-game celebration in Kansas City or a trip to Italy between Eras Tour stops, these two are pros at filling up all the blank spaces in their joint calendar.

In fact, most recently, the NFL tight end was supporting the Grammy winner at her concerts in Paris.

"I had a blast at Tay's show," Travis said on the May 15 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. "Her new rendition of The Eras Tour—I suggest everybody go see it."

'It has her new Tortured Poets Department—a handful of those songs—in the new show," he noted, "which means there's a new segment and new lights and new dancing—new everything to the f--king show."

After the "Karma" wrapped up her shows in France, the duo then jetted off to Lake Como, Italy, where they enjoyed a scenic date night.

photos
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Romance Rewind

As Taylor's tour continues into the summer and Travis' NFL season starts up again, it's safe to say they'll continue showing up for each other.

YouTube

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone," she told TIME in December. "And we're just proud of each other."

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

This summer will also mark the duo's first anniversary together. 

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Taylor shared with the outlet, referring to Travis' shoutout to her in July 2023. "We started hanging out right after that."

"So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for," she added, "because we got to get to know each other."

And they just couldn't fight the alchemy.

To revisit Taylor and Travis' most romantic date nights, keep reading...

Gotham/GC Images

Live From New York

Shortly after going public with their romance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out hand-in-hand in New York City, where they made separate appearances on Saturday Night Live's Oct. 14 episode.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

They'll Never Go Out of Style

The following day, the Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were enjoyed dinner at NYC's Waverly Inn.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

You Know How to Ball

In late January, Taylor was by Travis' side after his team won the AFC Championship Game.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A Super Date

What better date night is there than celebrating with your partner when he is a back-to-back Super Bowl champion?

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Winning Romance

The duo packed on the PDA after the February game, in which the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

MEGA / BACKGRID

Bahamas Break

While on a break from tour and football in March, Taylor and Travis took a trip to the Bahamas.

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Malibu Memories

Later that month, the couple jetted to Los Angeles, where they headed out for lunch at Nobu Malibu.

BACKGRID

So High School

The pair hit up another Hollywood hotspot, Sushi Park, on April 12 after enjoying another delicious date.

Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Coachella Cuties

The couple kept close while attending the 2024 Coachella Music Festival in April.

BACKGRID

That's Amore

After Taylor's Eras Tour stop in Paris, the duo traveled to Italy, where they were enjoyed a night out in Lake Como May 13.

