Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romantic Dates Prove They're on a Winning Streak

Watch : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Enchanting Date in Lake Como

You already know, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story is taking them all over the world.

Whether it's a post-game celebration in Kansas City or a trip to Italy between Eras Tour stops, these two are pros at filling up all the blank spaces in their joint calendar.

In fact, most recently, the NFL tight end was supporting the Grammy winner at her concerts in Paris.

"I had a blast at Tay's show," Travis said on the May 15 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. "Her new rendition of The Eras Tour—I suggest everybody go see it."

'It has her new Tortured Poets Department—a handful of those songs—in the new show," he noted, "which means there's a new segment and new lights and new dancing—new everything to the f--king show."

After the "Karma" wrapped up her shows in France, the duo then jetted off to Lake Como, Italy, where they enjoyed a scenic date night.