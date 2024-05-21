I’m an Editor Who Loves Bright, Citrus Scents and These Perfumes Smell Like Sunshine

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

I'm a big believer in that the right scent can help set the right mood. Think of all the times you've entered a hotel or a spa and just felt instantly more relaxed. They likely had a candle or some type of fragrance that helped you feel that way.

And since you're not a hotel, you're a person (duh), spritzing on a scent is a little like setting an intention for how you want to be that day. That's why I like to wear bright, citrus-y scents that smell like sunshine.

It's been studied that citrus scents can have a positive, mood-boosting effect. As a beauty and fashion editor with a crazy inbox and a demanding schedule, I need all the positivity and mood-boosting that I can get!

I love my ever-expanding perfume wardrobe. I do not currently have a signature scent, but I do typically gravitate toward perfumes with notes of orange blossom, coconut milk, grapefruit, jasmine, bergamot, and vanilla, although I have been known to wear woody notes here and there.

In an effort to add more mood-boosting fragrances to my repertoire, I tested and compared three sunny scents below.

This is what I learned.