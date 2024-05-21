Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Boob Job Was Denied Due to Her Weight

Kailyn Lowry is getting a "humbling" plastic surgery experience off her chest.
The former Teen Mom 2 star revealed she recently broke down in tears after she was denied a breast augmentation.
"I want to get a boob job, right?" Kailyn shared on the May 17 episode of her Barely Famous podcast. "I call around. I'm making these consultations to get a boob job. You know what they told me? I need to lose 40 pounds...more like 50, but maybe get away with 40 pounds before they can even operate on me."
She added, "That was extremely humbling."
As of late, the reality TV personality has expressed her desire to get a "mommy makeover" after welcoming 3-month-old twins Valley and Verse, and 15-month old son Rio with boyfriend Elijah Scott. She also coparents 14-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, as well as 10-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3 with ex Chris Lopez.
And what Kailyn thought would be a quick appointment setup at the plastic surgeon's office turned into a tearful conversation.
"I've been wanting to do this breast reduction, implants, lift, whatever it is," the 32-year-old said. "She was like, 'Do you still want to schedule this?' I'm literally sobbing. Already the water works have started."
Ultimately, Kailyn decided to schedule a consultation with the doctor. But not knowing if she can get the procedure done is a hard pill to swallow.
"I don't even know if I can get my double chin done," the MTV alum admitted. "Truthfully, I'd want to do that at the same time as my boob job because why would I pay for anesthesia twice?"
While Kailyn is still hopeful her plastic surgery wishes can happen, she also stressed why it's important to be in the right "headspace" in this situation.
"If you're not," she noted, "you will be humbled by the fact that they may not be able to operate on you."
Of course, this isn't the first time Kailyn has been open about going under the knife. In fact, she got a "mommy makeover" in 2016 and considered another one in 2018.
"It was the best decision I ever made," she said of her past body procedures on her and Vee Rivera's Baby Mamas No Drama podcast in January. "The worst decision I ever made was not waiting until I was done having kids."
At the time, Kailyn also toyed with the idea of using Ozempic to lose the baby weight.
"How hard it is to lose weight as an adult? F--k my life, I'm scared," she added. "I'm ready for 2024 because I need to get Ozempic shots or something."
