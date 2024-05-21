Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Boob Job Was Denied Due to Her Weight

Watch : Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Shares How She Came Up With the Names For Her Twins

Kailyn Lowry is getting a "humbling" plastic surgery experience off her chest.

The former Teen Mom 2 star revealed she recently broke down in tears after she was denied a breast augmentation.

"I want to get a boob job, right?" Kailyn shared on the May 17 episode of her Barely Famous podcast. "I call around. I'm making these consultations to get a boob job. You know what they told me? I need to lose 40 pounds...more like 50, but maybe get away with 40 pounds before they can even operate on me."

She added, "That was extremely humbling."

As of late, the reality TV personality has expressed her desire to get a "mommy makeover" after welcoming 3-month-old twins Valley and Verse, and 15-month old son Rio with boyfriend Elijah Scott. She also coparents 14-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, as well as 10-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3 with ex Chris Lopez.