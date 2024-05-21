Untangling Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi’s Brief Marriage and Complicated Breakup

Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi's slow dance together has come to an end.
Last fall, the pair, who tied the knot in August after getting engaged the year prior, announced they were going their separate ways after four months of marriage. And at the time, they stressed their relationship had ended amicably.
"We are in the process of divorce," they first announced in December with a joint statement to Billboard. "Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."
However, in the months since then, Zac, 45, and Kelly's split has grown exceedingly contentious. The "Fried Chicken" singer filed a lawsuit against Kelly on May 17 demanding she take down an Instagram post that he argued tarnished his public image and violated a confidentiality agreement she signed in August 2022.
In addition to seeking an emergency temporary restraining order to remove the post, Zac, who shares five kids with ex-wife Shelly Brown, asked the court to prevent Kelly from "making any defamatory, false, untrue, or otherwise damaging statements," per court documents obtained by NBC News.
Kelly, 33, responded with a scathing social media message, rebuking the lawsuit, which she called "unnecessary" and "legally meritless."
"No one—not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers," she captioned a May 19 TikTok video, "may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce."
(NBC News and E! News are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Amid the ongoing legal proceedings between the estranged couple, read on for a full breakdown of their relationship and breakup.