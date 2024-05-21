Untangling Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi’s Brief Marriage and Complicated Breakup

Watch : Zac Brown's Ex Kelly Yazdi Posts Scathing Message Amid Their Divorce

Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi's slow dance together has come to an end.

Last fall, the pair, who tied the knot in August after getting engaged the year prior, announced they were going their separate ways after four months of marriage. And at the time, they stressed their relationship had ended amicably.

"We are in the process of divorce," they first announced in December with a joint statement to Billboard. "Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."

However, in the months since then, Zac, 45, and Kelly's split has grown exceedingly contentious. The "Fried Chicken" singer filed a lawsuit against Kelly on May 17 demanding she take down an Instagram post that he argued tarnished his public image and violated a confidentiality agreement she signed in August 2022.