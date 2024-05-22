Hosting This Summer? You Need To See These Stylish Patio Furniture Finds & Get Your Backyard Summer-Ready

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

If you plan to host al fresco dinners and lively pool parties this summer, you'll need more than just good food and drinks, you'll need great patio furniture. I mean, where else will your family and friends sit and chat while sipping on some refreshing iced tea or while waiting for their hamburgers to be grilled to perfection?

From an outdoor dining set to chaises for lounging, no patio is party ready without some proper outdoor furniture. Regardless of what your outdoor space looks like, we rounded up a list of the best patio furniture to elevate your backyard, and to get it ready for summer entertaining.

Depending on what you've got planned this summer, you'll want to invest in patio furniture that suits your hosting needs. You'll especially want to make sure that the patio furniture you choose is durable enough to withstand the elements (don't worry, all of our picks are). That's where we come in. Our home shopping experts have rounded up the best patio and outdoor furniture for you to shop right now.

If you're big on pool days, a plush lounge chair will assist you with soaking up the sun while devouring your latest read. But hot and sunny days by the pool can call for some shade too, because let's be real— no one wants a sunburn. That's why it might be nice to have patio umbrella or hotel-worthy beach cabana at your disposal!

Those that want to channel their inner coastal grandmother and host outdoor dinner parties will need a beautiful wood dining table with matching chairs or some timeless Adirondack chairs. Or maybe you just need a pair of patio chairs and a cute coffee table to sit at while you drink your homemade espresso and enjoy some morning sunshine.

Whether you want to host an al fresco dinner party that Nancy Silverton would be proud of, a Memorial Day pool party, or just want to relax outside solo, read on for a list of the best patio furniture for summer that is stylish and provides plenty of outdoor seating.