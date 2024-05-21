Chad Michael Murray Makes Rare Comment About Marriage to Ex Sophia Bush

Watch : Chad Michael Murray Spills Secrets on That Rain Kiss With Hilary Duff in ‘A Cinderella Story’

Chad Michael Murray can't be the only one who's learned a thing or two since his first big breakup.

After all, the One Tree Hill alum recently reflected on his two year relationship, and subsequent five-month 2005 marriage with former costar Sophia Bush—whom he met in 2003 on the set of the iconic teen drama.

"I was a baby. I didn't know up, down, left, right," Chad—who now shares three young children with wife Sarah Roemer—explained to The Cut in an article published May 21. "You move out there and you go, ‘Well, what am I supposed to do now? Get married? That's exciting!'"

However, the marriage soon came to an end, with Sophia attempting to have the marriage annulled in early 2006, citing "fraud." Though her request was denied, the former couple was granted a divorce in December of that year.

And Sophia has also formerly spoken out about her former relationship.

As she told Andy Cohen on Radio Andy of her former marriage in 2018, "Everybody's been 22 and stupid."