Chad Michael Murray Makes Rare Comment About Marriage to Ex Sophia Bush

Chad Michael Murray can't be the only one who's learned a thing or two since his first big breakup.
After all, the One Tree Hill alum recently reflected on his two year relationship, and subsequent five-month 2005 marriage with former costar Sophia Bush—whom he met in 2003 on the set of the iconic teen drama.
"I was a baby. I didn't know up, down, left, right," Chad—who now shares three young children with wife Sarah Roemer—explained to The Cut in an article published May 21. "You move out there and you go, ‘Well, what am I supposed to do now? Get married? That's exciting!'"
However, the marriage soon came to an end, with Sophia attempting to have the marriage annulled in early 2006, citing "fraud." Though her request was denied, the former couple was granted a divorce in December of that year.
And Sophia has also formerly spoken out about her former relationship.
As she told Andy Cohen on Radio Andy of her former marriage in 2018, "Everybody's been 22 and stupid."
In fact, Sophia—who's dating soccer star Ashlyn Harris—laments being questioned about her former flame at all.
"People won't let it go," she continued. "Can you imagine if the idiot you dated when you were a senior in high school—if people still would not stop talking to you about?"
As for Chad, he seems to feel similarly. In fact, he recently declined to comment on rumors that he may have been unfaithful to ex-girlfriend Erin Foster—whom he dated from 2001 to 2002—amid pursuing a relationship with Sophia in the early aughts.
"It's not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there's just never a winner," he told E! News in November. "Things have changed so dramatically for me since I was a young man that I just try to live in this space—always. So, I don't think you'll ever find me saying anything negative or hurtful about anybody. I never will. That's just not me. I'm not going to do it."
And while all parties have since moved on, Chad and Sophia's off-screen romance will always be iconic for One Tree Hill fans.
