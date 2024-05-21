Matthew Perry’s Death Still Being Investigated By Authorities Over Ketamine Source

Watch : Matthew Perry Died From Acute Effects of Ketamine

Over seven months after Matthew Perry's passing, investigation into part of his death remains ongoing.

While the Los Angeles Police Department shared in January it would no longer be looking into the details of the Friends alum's October death—which was determined to be caused by "the acute effects of ketamine"—the department confirmed to E! News there is still an open investigation.

Investigators are reportedly looking into where Perry received the ketamine that ultimately contributed to his death, specifically who provided the drug and under what circumstances, per TMZ. The outlet also reports, citing law enforcement sources, that both local police and the Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating the matter and have "already interviewed some key people in Hollywood."

In an autopsy report obtained by E! News in December, the coroner said "high levels" of ketamine were found in his blood. The document noted that the "main lethal effects" from the medication would be cardiovascular overstimulation and slowed breathing. According to a separate LAPD press release that same month, contributing factors to Perry's passing were listed as drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug commonly used to treat opioid use disorder.