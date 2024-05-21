Matthew Perry’s Death Still Being Investigated By Authorities Over Ketamine Source

Over seven months after Matthew Perry's passing, investigation into part of his death remains ongoing.
While the Los Angeles Police Department shared in January it would no longer be looking into the details of the Friends alum's October death—which was determined to be caused by "the acute effects of ketamine"—the department confirmed to E! News there is still an open investigation.
Investigators are reportedly looking into where Perry received the ketamine that ultimately contributed to his death, specifically who provided the drug and under what circumstances, per TMZ. The outlet also reports, citing law enforcement sources, that both local police and the Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating the matter and have "already interviewed some key people in Hollywood."
In an autopsy report obtained by E! News in December, the coroner said "high levels" of ketamine were found in his blood. The document noted that the "main lethal effects" from the medication would be cardiovascular overstimulation and slowed breathing. According to a separate LAPD press release that same month, contributing factors to Perry's passing were listed as drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug commonly used to treat opioid use disorder.
According to the autopsy report, Perry had taken a ketamine infusion therapy—used to treat depression and anxiety—over a week before his Oct. 28 death. However, there were trace amounts of the medication found in his stomach when he died. The autopsy noted these trace amounts "could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less."
Additionally, the report confirmed there was no evidence of alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP or fentanyl in Perry's system and that the Fools Rush In star—who was candid about his struggles with addiction during his lifetime—was "reportedly clean for 19 months" at the time of his death.
But while authorities continue to investigate Perry's passing, his friends and family take comfort in memories and the time they spent with the actor—including his fellow Friends alum and onscreen wife Courteney Cox.
"He visits me a lot, if we believe in that," the 59-year-old recently shared during the May 19 episode of CBS Sunday Morning. "I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that guide us. I sense Matthew's around for sure."
"I think he's probably one of the funniest human beings in the world," she continued. "He is genuinely a huge heart—obviously struggled. I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years."
And of Perry, as well as her other Friends costars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, Courtney added, "That was my family. We went through everything. Those 10 years were everything."
And for more on how Perry's loved ones have celebrated all he was, keep reading.