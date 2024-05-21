Bachelor Nation's Rachel Nance Details Receiving Racist Comments on Social Media

Watch : The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei Teases Emotional Season Finale

Rachel Nance didn't want to stay silent any longer.

The 27-year-old, who appeared as a contestant on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor, recently reflected on her decision to speak out about the racist social media comments she received after going on the show.

When Rachel was first cast, she was excited for fans to get to know her.

"I just thought, 'Oh my gosh, what a great opportunity. I can showcase who I am and what I am and my roots, and maybe the world will love that,'" the nurse explained in an essay for Today published May 20. "My dad is Arab and Black, and my mom is from the Philippines. I was born and raised in Hawaii, and I grew up in a big, blended family. I loved it."

Rachel loved teaching Joey about her family's traditions and culture during their hometown date, too. Although, she admitted she had some hesitations.

"I let my family take the reigns and introduce him to several Filipino customs—traditional dances and a feast of lechon," the reality star continued. "Before the date, I had to prepare myself. I wondered, ‘Am I doing too much, showing my culture?' But my family loved it, and I loved it. My mom and my auntie, who are both from the Philippines, were so proud."