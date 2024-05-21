Colton Underwood Expecting First Baby with Husband Jordan C. Brown

Watch : The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown!

Another Bachelor baby is on the way.

Indeed, Bachelor Nation's Colton Underwood announced he and husband Jordan C. Brown are expecting their first child together.

As he wrote in a May 21 Instagram post, "Our little boy is coming this fall."

In addition to sharing the exciting news, the 32-year-old opened up about the overwhelming parts of the fertility process—this includes learning he suffered from a low sperm count. And Colton admitted he had no idea how to approach his reproductive health so he and his partner could conceive.

"I just figured I'd be good," he told Men's Health of his fertility journey. "I figured Jordan would be good. We're healthy."

While Jordan's sperm count was normal, Colton had to undergo a "sperm rehab," or a process of lifestyle changes that included getting off testosterone and ceasing use of his Peloton bike. And through his predicament, the Bachelor alum was inspired to raise awareness for other men embarking on a fertility journey.