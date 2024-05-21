Colton Underwood Expecting First Baby with Husband Jordan C. Brown

Another Bachelor baby is on the way.
Indeed, Bachelor Nation's Colton Underwood announced he and husband Jordan C. Brown are expecting their first child together.
As he wrote in a May 21 Instagram post, "Our little boy is coming this fall."
In addition to sharing the exciting news, the 32-year-old opened up about the overwhelming parts of the fertility process—this includes learning he suffered from a low sperm count. And Colton admitted he had no idea how to approach his reproductive health so he and his partner could conceive.
"I just figured I'd be good," he told Men's Health of his fertility journey. "I figured Jordan would be good. We're healthy."
While Jordan's sperm count was normal, Colton had to undergo a "sperm rehab," or a process of lifestyle changes that included getting off testosterone and ceasing use of his Peloton bike. And through his predicament, the Bachelor alum was inspired to raise awareness for other men embarking on a fertility journey.
"I was like, ‘Oh, I should talk about this publicly,'" Colton explained. "Because nobody talks about this publicly."
After over six months of Colton working to increase his sperm count and the pair choosing an egg donor, they were able to conceive a baby boy through a surrogate. The couple noted that they have not learned whose sperm was used in the insemination process, but as they plan on having two kids they'll use whoever's sperm was not used when they try for their second child.
And while Colton, who married the political strategist last May two years after coming out as gay, has had a lot of ups and downs in his journey to fatherhood—he doesn't have any regrets.
"It's worth it, and once the baby's here, it's gonna be so rewarding," Colton added. "I just appreciate the journey that much more."
