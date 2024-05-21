Ayo Edebiri Details "Very Intimate" Friendship with Jeremy Allen White

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Ayo Edebiri Praises Jeremy Allen White

The Bear cooked up the perfect recipe for friendship between Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White.

In fact, the two leads of the beloved FX x Hulu dramedy series—whose characters Sydney and Carmy have such good chemistry fans have begun to ship the pair onscreen and off—have nothing but the absolute best to say about each other.

"Work can be a very intimate thing and a very personal thing and a very emotional thing," Ayo reflected to Vanity Fair, in an interview published May 21, of why her and Jeremy's partnership onscreen is so effective. "And I think when you're also in industries that are creative or creative adjacent, I think there's something that also invokes feelings of passion."

The 28-year-old added of her costar, "Also, boy's got some beautiful blue eyes. You know what I mean? Those are eyes you want to project onto."

And when it comes to Jeremy, 33, the Shameless alum had equally high praise for Ayo.

"We really enjoy each other in life, on camera and off camera," he explained. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for her as a person, but also as an artist. And so I hope that sort of that kind of thing shines through on camera between Carm and Syd."