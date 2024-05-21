NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Ayo Edebiri Details "Very Intimate" Friendship with Jeremy Allen White

Ayo Edebiri reflected on the ways her and Jeremy Allen White's personal relationship has evolved while working on The Bear—and why she thinks their onscreen paring is such a fan-favorite.

Watch: 2024 Met Gala: Ayo Edebiri Praises Jeremy Allen White

The Bear cooked up the perfect recipe for friendship between Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White.

In fact, the two leads of the beloved FX x Hulu dramedy series—whose characters Sydney and Carmy have such good chemistry fans have begun to ship the pair onscreen and off—have nothing but the absolute best to say about each other. 

"Work can be a very intimate thing and a very personal thing and a very emotional thing," Ayo reflected to Vanity Fair, in an interview published May 21, of why her and Jeremy's partnership onscreen is so effective. "And I think when you're also in industries that are creative or creative adjacent, I think there's something that also invokes feelings of passion."

The 28-year-old added of her costar, "Also, boy's got some beautiful blue eyes. You know what I mean? Those are eyes you want to project onto."

And when it comes to Jeremy, 33, the Shameless alum had equally high praise for Ayo.

"We really enjoy each other in life, on camera and off camera," he explained. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for her as a person, but also as an artist. And so I hope that sort of that kind of thing shines through on camera between Carm and Syd."

And yes, as fans of The Bear can attest, it does shine through on camera—as it apparently does off, too. 

"Syd is always able to...I don't know, to deliver something different to Carmy, and she's usually right," he continued. "And I guess I think Ayo is also usually right."

The friendship between The Bear's driving forces is something that has been noted by others working on the series—including co-showrunner Joanna Calo

"The relationship that Ayo and Jeremy have is so special and really different from the relationship that she has with Ebon [Moss-Bachrach] and the relationship that she has with Lionel [Boyce]," Joanna told Variety ahead of the show's season two premiere in January 2023. "There is this really special thing where they all took the assignment really seriously and became friends in different ways." 

But despite the fans' hope that Sydney and Carmy's friendship and business partnership might move beyond the platonic, creator Chris Storer said that plot point was never on the table—so to speak. 

"We wanted to make something that was about friendship and a partnership," Chris expressed to Variety. "It really is so funny that that is one of the things that people took away—of all the heavy s--t that's going on in the show! It was interesting because Ayo and Jeremy, since they are our friends and are such wonderful people, I think there is this charisma that comes off both of them."

Yet, while Sydney and Carmy's relationship didn't enter the romantic sphere in either seasons one or two of The Bear, with season three premiering June 27 and a fourth season on the way, who knows what the future might bring?

USA/NBCUniversal

Race to Survive New Zealand (USA) - May 20

In the most harrowing outdoor adventure competition yet, challengers must rely on a combination of endurance racing, survival skills and intuition as they navigate 150 miles of New Zealand’s harshest terrain. From the depths of ancient caves to frigid alpine summits, every step and every calorie is hard-earned. However, strength and speed alone won’t be enough to win $500,000. Rather, only those with the strongest will to survive can claim this life-changing prize. 

Chris Haston/NBC

Weakest Link (NBC) - May 20

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, the iconic British import and international game show phenomenon returns with a new batch of episodes, including a special veteran-themed show saluting the troops.

Brian Bowen Smith / FOX

Gordon Ramsey's Food Stars (Fox) - May 22

Culinary titan Gordan Ramsay welcomes famed hospitality industry leader and TV personality Lisa Vanderpump in the all-new season of the hit competition series.

Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu) - May 23

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner return for season five this spring.

HBO/Warner Bros. Discovery

Gaga Chromatica Ball (HBO) - May 25

In front of a sold-out crowd of 52,000 people, 13-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Lady Gaga delivers a career-defining performance at Los Angeles’s Dodger Stadium during her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour.

FOX

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 28

Jamie Foxx and Corinne Fox return for a new season of the interactive game show.

Trae Patton/NBC

America's Got Talent (NBC) - May 28

The 19th season of America’s Got Talent returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.  

FOX

Masterchef (Fox) - May 29

Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four different generations, inclusive of Gen Z, Millenials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, battle it out. 

MTV/Viacom

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (MTV) - May 30

Catelynn Baltierra, Jade Cline, Cheyenne Davis, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Maci McKinney, Leah Messer and Amber Portwood return for the new season. The moms are stepping into new territory, some of them giving driving lessons to their adolescents and others weighing their desire to have more children. In the midst of it all, they are juggling their relationships, prioritizing time for their significant others and navigating personal discoveries.

Laura Radford/Peacock

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock) - May 30

Season two of We Are Lady Parts sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first U.K. tour, only to find a rival band threatens their delicate status quo. As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embark on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and deciding whether "making it big" is really what they wanted.  

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dubai (Bravo) - June 2

Season two of the reality series debuts this summer.

Lifetime

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up (Lifetime) - June 3

On the heels of the buzzed about documentary The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard where Gypsy Rose Blanchard told her story in her own words, Lifetime's new eight episode docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up picks up immediately from the days before her release from prison on Dec. 28 of last year. The series follows Gypsy as she experiences life as a free woman, including reconnecting with family and finally living with her husband Ryan Anderson for the first time.

Lorraine O’Sullivan/FOX

Name That Tune (Fox) - June 3

Hosted by Jane Krakowski and band leader Randy Jackson, contestants' musical knowledge will be tested for a chance to win over $100,000. 

Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo ) - June 3

The azure waters and ancient ruins of Athens, Greece set the scene as Capt. Sandy Yawn returns to steer her team through a season brimming with fresh and formidable challenges. Between eccentric guests, an abundance of late-night demands that require intervention and a never-before-seen mechanical issue that orders all hands on deck, the crew faces tumultuous waves from the start. 

FX

Clipped (Hulu) - June 4

Clipped takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Queer Planet (Peacock) - June 6

Queer Planet traverses the world to uncover nature’s hidden LGBTQ+ community, witnessing extraordinary creatures and never-before-seen behaviors that shed new light on unconventional sexualities and genders in the natural world. Plus, scientists weigh in with the facts on what comes naturally in the animal world as it relates to sex and gender.  

Hulu/Disney

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Hulu) - June 7

 In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld (Daniel Brühl) is 38 and not yet wearing his iconic hairstyle. He is a ready-to-wear designer, unknown to the general public. While he meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), an ambitious and troubling young dandy, the most mysterious of fashion designers dares to take on his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois), a genius of haute couture backed by the redoubtable businessman Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz).

Netflix

Perfect Match (Netflix) - June 7

In the second season of Perfect Match, 22 new singles from across Netflix’s unscripted series are back in the search for love. They will couple up and test their romantic relationships through compatibility challenges. Winning couples gain power in the game to bring in new singles to match with their castmates – setting up potential love matches or stirring trouble in paradise as they compete to be the strongest couple at the villa, crowned the Perfect Match.

Amazon/Prime Video

The Boys (Prime) - June 13

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Courtesy of HBO

House of the Dragon (HBO) - June 16

Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith return in the for the HBO series' second season, which sees the Targaryen families at war over the Iron Throne.

Hulu/Disney

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (Hulu) - June 25

An unprecedented look at the non-stop life of a cultural luminary. At a time when gender equality and women’s issues are at the forefront, Diane von Furstenberg’s life exemplifies empowerment, resilience, entrepreneurship, and style. She is an inspiration to women with her unapologetic demeanor. Diane never saw herself as a victim of sexism; rather, she embraced her femininity in a strong and profound way, forging a path for her daughter and the next generation of women to follow.

Amazon/MGM Studios

I Am: Celine Dion (Prime VIdeo) - June 25

Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.

FX/Disney

The Bear (FX & Hulu) - June 27

Season three of The Bear returns in June, with all the episodes dropping on Hulu at the same time.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Those About to Die (Peacock) - July 18

Those About to Die is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told—the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics and dynasties.

NBC/Peacock

2024 Summer Olympics (NBC & Peacock) - July 26

The Paris games kick off with the 2024 Opening Ceremony Friday, July 26.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Bel-Air (Peacock) - Aug. 15

Season three is summer season of Bel-Air! No school. No uniforms. Just summer sizzle. Pools, beach parties, bonfires, fireworks, Juneteenth celebrations and lots of summer lovin’.  

Season three explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself?  How does a family rebuild broken trust?  

Netflix

Emily in Paris (Netflix) - Aug. 15

This summer, fans will finally be able to see how the Emily (Lily Collins), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) love triangle plays out after the sesaon three cliff hanger.

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - Aug. 27

In season four of Only Murders in the Building, Charles, Oliver and Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio’s investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.

Peacock

Love Island USA (Peacock) - Summer 2024

Season six of the hit dating competitionshow will premiere summer 2024 on Peacock. 

