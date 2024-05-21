Ayo Edebiri Details "Very Intimate" Friendship with Jeremy Allen White

The Bear cooked up the perfect recipe for friendship between Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White.
In fact, the two leads of the beloved FX x Hulu dramedy series—whose characters Sydney and Carmy have such good chemistry fans have begun to ship the pair onscreen and off—have nothing but the absolute best to say about each other.
"Work can be a very intimate thing and a very personal thing and a very emotional thing," Ayo reflected to Vanity Fair, in an interview published May 21, of why her and Jeremy's partnership onscreen is so effective. "And I think when you're also in industries that are creative or creative adjacent, I think there's something that also invokes feelings of passion."
The 28-year-old added of her costar, "Also, boy's got some beautiful blue eyes. You know what I mean? Those are eyes you want to project onto."
And when it comes to Jeremy, 33, the Shameless alum had equally high praise for Ayo.
"We really enjoy each other in life, on camera and off camera," he explained. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for her as a person, but also as an artist. And so I hope that sort of that kind of thing shines through on camera between Carm and Syd."
And yes, as fans of The Bear can attest, it does shine through on camera—as it apparently does off, too.
"Syd is always able to...I don't know, to deliver something different to Carmy, and she's usually right," he continued. "And I guess I think Ayo is also usually right."
The friendship between The Bear's driving forces is something that has been noted by others working on the series—including co-showrunner Joanna Calo.
"The relationship that Ayo and Jeremy have is so special and really different from the relationship that she has with Ebon [Moss-Bachrach] and the relationship that she has with Lionel [Boyce]," Joanna told Variety ahead of the show's season two premiere in January 2023. "There is this really special thing where they all took the assignment really seriously and became friends in different ways."
But despite the fans' hope that Sydney and Carmy's friendship and business partnership might move beyond the platonic, creator Chris Storer said that plot point was never on the table—so to speak.
"We wanted to make something that was about friendship and a partnership," Chris expressed to Variety. "It really is so funny that that is one of the things that people took away—of all the heavy s--t that's going on in the show! It was interesting because Ayo and Jeremy, since they are our friends and are such wonderful people, I think there is this charisma that comes off both of them."
Yet, while Sydney and Carmy's relationship didn't enter the romantic sphere in either seasons one or two of The Bear, with season three premiering June 27 and a fourth season on the way, who knows what the future might bring?
But until then, keep reading to see when more of your favorite shows will premiere in 2024.